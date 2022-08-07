Tags
The Sit-Down With Don Tony 8/7/22: Sasha Banks C2E2 Controversy; FTR Recent Futility In AEW; Pat McAfee / Twitter; Asuka & Iyo Sky: Foes or Partners?
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Addressing Sasha Banks C2E2 buzz over selective social distancing and ‘plastic surgery’ claims
- Random Tidbit: Sasha Banks and Naomi signed their WWE names at C2E2 this past weekend
- Total number of AEW matches FTR have since end of June: ZERO
- Reeling in nonsense that Triple H are making changes based on IWC ‘noise’
- Big Show riding his father’s casket in a cemetery is a Top 10 Favorite Moment for DT
- 10-year-old Nicholas winning WWE Tag Team Championship is a Top 10 Worst Moment for DT
- Carboard Gangster: Why does Matt Menard suddenly sound like he’s Tony D’Angelo?
- DT’s thoughts on Sean Ross Sapp / Bill Bhatti Starrcast V & SRS / Kevin Castle Twitter exchanges
- DT reminder why Tony Khan’s public handling of MJF / AEW situation can only be a storyline
- Amazing how many fans don’t realize many wrestlers have outside reps handling their tweets
- Explaining why lower card talent making very little money remain in AEW
- Showing love for Barry Windham, Nikita Koloff, Ricky Steamboat, and Balls Mahoney?
- When we say ‘Four Horsemen’, who are the first four that come to your mind?
- Plus: Japanese Wrestling using kids in matches; Phobic shaming; Iyo Sky vs Asuka
- Plus: New Jack in Nation Of Domination; Thoughts on Fuego Del Sol; Ric Flair as WCW President
- Plus: YouTube Channels & Bots; Junkyard Dog as Heavyweight Champion & more!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.
====
=================
=================
==================
====
====
====
=================
===============
