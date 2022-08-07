The Sit-Down With Don Tony 8/7/22: Sasha Banks C2E2 Controversy; FTR Recent Futility In AEW; Pat McAfee / Twitter; Asuka & Iyo Sky: Foes or Partners?

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Addressing Sasha Banks C2E2 buzz over selective social distancing and ‘plastic surgery’ claims

Random Tidbit: Sasha Banks and Naomi signed their WWE names at C2E2 this past weekend

Total number of AEW matches FTR have since end of June: ZERO

Reeling in nonsense that Triple H are making changes based on IWC ‘noise’

Big Show riding his father’s casket in a cemetery is a Top 10 Favorite Moment for DT

10-year-old Nicholas winning WWE Tag Team Championship is a Top 10 Worst Moment for DT

Carboard Gangster: Why does Matt Menard suddenly sound like he’s Tony D’Angelo?

DT’s thoughts on Sean Ross Sapp / Bill Bhatti Starrcast V & SRS / Kevin Castle Twitter exchanges

DT reminder why Tony Khan’s public handling of MJF / AEW situation can only be a storyline

Amazing how many fans don’t realize many wrestlers have outside reps handling their tweets

Explaining why lower card talent making very little money remain in AEW

Showing love for Barry Windham, Nikita Koloff, Ricky Steamboat, and Balls Mahoney?

When we say ‘Four Horsemen’, who are the first four that come to your mind?

Plus: Japanese Wrestling using kids in matches; Phobic shaming; Iyo Sky vs Asuka

Plus: New Jack in Nation Of Domination; Thoughts on Fuego Del Sol; Ric Flair as WCW President

Plus: YouTube Channels & Bots; Junkyard Dog as Heavyweight Champion & more!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP29) 08/07/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP29) 08/07/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP29) 08/07/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP29) 08/07/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows =================

😎This episode of The Sit-Down w/Don Tony is brought to you by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DONTTRIP and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off The ULTRA SMOOTH PACKAGE

=================

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK!

Let’s keep it going! Check out Pro Wrestling TV streaming network for wrestling fans everywhere. In-ring matches, documentaries, exclusives, & more!

https://solo.to/pwtv

==================