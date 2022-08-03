Tags
AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 Recap; Undisputed Elite Disband; AEW Video Game Pre-Order Info; Madusa / NXT; Von Wagner WWE Main Roster Bound?
Episode #139 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (08/03/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW Dynamite Recap: RIP Undisputed Elite & Team Taz, Jericho vs Yuta, Dumpster Match
- AEW Fight Forever Video Game available for pre-order & important clarification about release date
- Did Darby Allin actually tattoo Brody King match prediction inside his hand? (pic)
- AEW expands Talent Relations team, adds Madison Rayne as a coach for Women’s Division
- Smart or Stupid? Reason AEW pulled William Regal from commentating Danielson v Garcia
- Interesting comments from Tony Khan on future of free agents post Vince McMahon
- Brackets for AEW Trios Title Tournament to be revealed (some trios teams will be pissed!)
- Parker Boudreaux (FKA Harland) makes successful AEW debut (discussed at end of show)
- Toni Storm lands the latest cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine
- NXT on the cheap: Madusa not brought back to award winners of NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles
- After losing Falls Count Anywhere Match to Solo Sikoa, is Von Wagner WWE Main Roster bound?
- Santos Escobar makes NXT return & D’Angelo Family / Legado Del Fantasma alliance is over!
- NXT 2.0 Recap 8/2 recap, TV rating & 8/9 preview
- Matches announced NXT Heatwave event
- AEW Rampage, Battle Of The Belts III & Dynamite previews
AEW Dynamite Results (8/3/22):
- Jay Lethal def Orange Cassidy
- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def Thunderstorm
- Powerhouse Hobbs def Ren Jones
- Christian Cage def Matt Hardy
- The Acclaimed def Gunn Club (Dumpster Match)
- Chris Jericho def Wheeler Yuta (Faces Jon Moxley for AEW Interim Title on 8/10 Dynamite)
NXT 2.0 Results (8/2/22):
- Katana Chance/Kayden Carter def Tatum Paxley/Ivy Nile, Toxic Attraction and Yulisa Leon/Valentina Feroz (New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions)
- Carmelo Hayes (c) def Nathan Frazer (NXT North American Championship Open Challenge)
- Mandy Rose (d) def Sarray (NXT Women’s Championship Match)
- Axiom def Duke Hudson
- The Creed Brothers (c) def Tony D’Angelo & Stacks (NXT Tag Team Title Match)
- Joe Gacy def Brooks Jensen
- Alba Fyre def Lash Legend
- Solo Sikoa def Von Wagner (Falls Count Anywhere Match)
