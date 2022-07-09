The Don Tony Show 07/09/22: Brand Spankin’ New Vince McMahon Sex Claims; BizzaroLand Humanizing Chris Benoit; WWE / Pat McAfee News; Sasha Banks Adds WWE Back In Bio; Ric Flair’s Final Opponent Is…

Investigation finds Vince McMahon paid $12 Million+ to keep decades of infidelity confidential

Investigation finds Vince McMahon coerced WWE Diva (released in 2005) into having oral sex

Despite VKM actions, it’s clear that one or more of said women committed blackmail on Vince

Vince McMahon’s behavior was part of a disturbing WWE culture during the early to mid 2000’s

Bizzaro Land: Latest push to humanize Chris Benoit despite committing double murder

Sasha Banks adds WWE back to her Social Media pages and IWC blows it up

WWE signs Pat McAfee to a Multi-Year Contract extension with limited in-ring appearances

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 7/8/22 results

AEW Rampage airs the dumbest stipulation match in recent history; and IWC gives it a total pass

Nailed it: WWE waits until 4th Of July to have Lacey Evans turn on the WWE Universe

Max Dupri, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör reveal their Maximum Male Models ‘Tennis Collection’ 🏓

WWE SummerSlam: New matches, latest news and rumors

Who is Ric Flair’s final wrestling match opponent? There’s only one answer and that is……..

Kevin Owens makes surprise appearance during NHL Draft and provides an injury update

NXT Great American Bash 2022 scores disappointing rating

RIP Tony Sirico (aka Paulie Walnuts) and James Caan

Retro Don Tony: Should DT bring back ‘Breakfast With Blasi’ Saturday mornings?

