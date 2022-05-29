Tags
AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 PPV Review w/Don Tony: CM Punk Wins World Title; Wardlow Destroys MJF; Ember Moon, Malcom Bivens & Rush Debut; Adam Cole + Britt Baker Win Owen Hart Tournament; Arena Anarchy: An Ugly Classic!
CM Punk def Hangman Page to win the AEW World Title!.. Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb put on a wrestling clinic.. Wardlow destroys MJF.. Anarchy In The Arena was exactly that: anarchy! As JR called it, ‘An Ugly Classic’.. AEW’s Power Couple (Adam Cole & Britt Baker) sweep The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.. Ember Moon, Malcom Bivens and Rush make their AEW debut.. Powerhouse Hobbs fails to capture Gold.. Delete beats Elite.. The House Of Black land that much needed win – and Julie Hart.. This and more discussed during your AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 PPV Review In 60 (Minutes), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
- 0:00 – AEW DoN Opening Thoughts
- 4:30 – Thunder Rosa auctioning her DoN Gear w/proceeds going to victims of Uvalde Shooting
- 7:47 – Ember Moon, Malcom Bivens & Rush make AEW debuts
- 11:15 – Addressing the MJF Click Bait that poisoned the IWC AEW DoN Weekend
- 18:22 – AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 PPV Review In 60 (Minutes)
- 1:18:00 – Closing thoughts on AEW DoN 2022
AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 PPV Results (5/29/22):
- CM Punk def Adam ‘Hangman’ Page (c) (New AEW World Champion)
- Jurassic Express (c) def Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (AEW Tag Team Titles)
- Jericho Appreciation Society def Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley (Anarchy in the Arena)
- Thunder Rosa (c) def Serena Deeb (AEW Women’s World Title)
- Kyle O’Reilly def Darby Allin
- Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant def Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti
- Britt Baker def Ruby Soho (Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final)
- Adam Cole def Samoa Joe (Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final)
- House of Black def Death Triangle
- Jade Cargill (c) def Anna Jay (TBS Title)
- The Hardys def The Young Bucks
- Wardlow def MJF
- Hook and Danhausen def Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling (Buy-In Match)
