Q&A w/ Don Tony 5/26/22: Nikkita Lyons Injured; Court Drops Charges Against Tammy Sytch; Great=O=Khan’s Not So Great AEW Dynamite Debut; More Will Ospreay Anti=WWE Rants

Q&A With Don Tony (EP68) (YouTube Members Live Stream) brought to you by BlueWire. Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation.

NOTE: AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Predictions is posted as a separate episode and can be found HERE:

Some Topics Discussed:

AEW Dynamite 5/25/22 and NXT 2.0 5/24/22 quick results and ratings

Nikkita Lyons injured, out of NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Jeff Cobb returns and Great-O-Khan makes a not so great AEW Dynamite debut

Congrats to Kamille and Thomas Latimer who got Married!

NJ Court dismisses all charges against Tammy Sytch from 1/13/22 ‘scissors’ incident

Will Ospreay continues to bury himself, now says WWE stars are not wrestlers

AEW Rampage 5/27 Watch Party Preview: Undertaker & Sting Signed Photos up for grabs!

WWE SmackDown 5/27 Watch Party Preview: Win Roman Reigns & Sasha Banks Signed Pics!

DT pays tribute to Ray Liotta RIP (67)

Q&A topics from our YouTube Channel Members and Subscribers

