Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Predictions: Drew McIntyre Ending Roman Reigns 875 Day Unpinned Streak? Finn Balor Turning On AJ Styles? Bayley returning? What’s Next For Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes?
Will Drew McIntyre end Roman Reigns‘ unpinned streak at 875 days? Does Finn Balor turn on AJ Styles and join Judgement Day? Bayley to make a surprise return? What’s next for Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes following Sunday? This and much more is discussed during your WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Preview and Predictions hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. Enjoy!
WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 MATCH CARD:
- Roman Reigns + The Usos (w/Paul Heyman) vs Drew McIntyre + RK-Bro (Six Man Tag Team Match)
- Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey (I Quit Match For Smackdown Women’s Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins (The Rematch)
- Edge vs AJ Styles (Damian Priest Barred From Ringside)
- Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss
- Bobby Lashley vs Omos (w/MVP)
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 PREDICTIONS online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 PREDICTIONS
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 PREDICTIONS
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 PREDICTIONS
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE):
- Special episode: ‘WWE WrestleMania 2022 Preview & Predictions’ will air LIVE Friday at 10:15PM EST on YouTube
- Your PPV recap and review of ‘WrestleMania Backlash’ will air LIVE Sunday immediately following the event
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday May 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Visit https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Beyond The Matt Podcast
- Brandon Foley
- Aaron Kloss
- Adam Fried
- Adam Garcia
- AJK
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Foley
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jaime Vaquera
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Lynn
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Narc Israel
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Harvey
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gonez
- RazorbackRobb
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Sam Boone
- Sam From Detroit
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- Veteran Theory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)