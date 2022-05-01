Tags
The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP20) 5/1/22: Drew McIntyre To End Roman Reigns’ Streak; AEW On WarnerMedia Merger; GUNTHER / IC Champion
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire is a live chat and call in show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Another fun episode with some outstanding live calls and chat conversation.
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed:
- Drew McIntyre will end Roman Reigns’ 2 1/2 year streak of not being pinned as early as Backlash
- Video: The worst ‘bump’ Don Tony has ever taken in wrestling
- GUNTHER will win IC Title by summer. Too bad US Title wasn’t on SmackDown instead of Raw
- Is Ezekiel character here to stay? Or will he slowly transform back to Elias?
- How concerned should AEW be about the WarnerMedia / Discovery merger?
- Growing Up Don Tony: Watching Mike Tyson fighting during his prime
- Dark Side Of The Ring still not picked up by Vice for another season
- Why 30 is not too old to break into the wrestling business
- Surprising fan reaction (mostly negative) when Hulk Hogan won the WWE Title in 2002
- Thoughts on Tony D’Angelo and where he goes from here with WWE
- Noone should be forced to accept and like Women’s Wrestling (or Men’s Wrestling)
- Johnny Gargano’s future will likely be an ‘Elite’ one
- Scott Hall, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman: Popular wrestlers who never got fan buzz to be World Champion
- Why AEW should have a WrestleMania type event each year beginning in 2023
- Predicting one Women’s Main Event for WrestleMania 39: Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey
- John Cena should be the sole person considered to induct Randy Orton into WWE Hall Of Fame
- Randy Orton should be the sole person considered to induct John Cena into WWE Hall Of Fame
- Bayley close to a WWE in ring return
- MJF / Warldow storyline (picking opponents) feels alot like Chris Jericho feud recycled
