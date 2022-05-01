The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP20) 5/1/22: Drew McIntyre To End Roman Reigns’ Streak; AEW On WarnerMedia Merger; GUNTHER / IC Champion

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire is a live chat and call in show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Another fun episode with some outstanding live calls and chat conversation.

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)

Topics Discussed:

Drew McIntyre will end Roman Reigns’ 2 1/2 year streak of not being pinned as early as Backlash

Video: The worst ‘bump’ Don Tony has ever taken in wrestling

GUNTHER will win IC Title by summer. Too bad US Title wasn’t on SmackDown instead of Raw

Is Ezekiel character here to stay? Or will he slowly transform back to Elias?

How concerned should AEW be about the WarnerMedia / Discovery merger?

Growing Up Don Tony: Watching Mike Tyson fighting during his prime

Dark Side Of The Ring still not picked up by Vice for another season

Why 30 is not too old to break into the wrestling business

Surprising fan reaction (mostly negative) when Hulk Hogan won the WWE Title in 2002

Thoughts on Tony D’Angelo and where he goes from here with WWE

Noone should be forced to accept and like Women’s Wrestling (or Men’s Wrestling)

Johnny Gargano’s future will likely be an ‘Elite’ one

Scott Hall, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman: Popular wrestlers who never got fan buzz to be World Champion

Why AEW should have a WrestleMania type event each year beginning in 2023

Predicting one Women’s Main Event for WrestleMania 39: Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey

John Cena should be the sole person considered to induct Randy Orton into WWE Hall Of Fame

Randy Orton should be the sole person considered to induct John Cena into WWE Hall Of Fame

Bayley close to a WWE in ring return

MJF / Warldow storyline (picking opponents) feels alot like Chris Jericho feud recycled

====

