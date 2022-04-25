Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Breakfast Soup RAW 04/25/2022: WWE Raw Recap; Randy Orton 20 Year WWE Anniversary; Mustafa Ali + Asuka Return To Raw; Finn Balor Cryptic Post; Tammy Sytch’ Wild Car Crash Claim
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 50 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed:
- Video: Don Tony dispels Tammy Sytch’ claim she was driving 10mph at time of fatal car accident
- Asuka, Mustafa Ali & Becky Lynch make WWE TV returns; one to a very underwhelming reaction
- Edge’s stable gets a name: Judgement Day
- WWE Raw results 4/25/22: Randy Orton 20 Year Anniversary Celebration!
- April 25, 2022 Raw marks Randy Orton’s 1000th WWE TV Appearance!
- New WWE WrestleMania Backlash Poster featuring Edge (Pic)
- WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Updated Lineup
- Finn Balor posts cryptic photo: Reflection, character change coming, or WWE exit imminent?
- Ezekiel Jackson competes with his family on The Price Is Right! (Pics inc)
- WWE condenses Tommaso Ciampa’s name to just ‘Ciampa’ (for now)
- NXT 4/26/22 and AEW Dynamite 4/27/22 previews
- Ratings: WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage 4/22/22, and Impact Wrestling 4/21/22
- Podcast Forbidden Door III: Don Tony & Kevin Castle Show returns for a night in June w/Killer Kross
- Live chat, SuperChat questions and comments answered throughout the show
CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 04/25/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 04/25/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 04/25/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 04/25/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
WWE Raw Results (04/25/2022):
- Bianca Belair (c) def Sonya DeVille (Raw Women’s Title Match)
- Veer Mahaan def Sam Smothers
- Bobby Lashley def Omos w/MVP (Arm Wrestling Contest)
- Tozawa & Tamina Snuka def Reggie & Dana Brooke (R-Truth special guest referee)
- Damian Priest def Finn Balor
- Mustafa Ali def The Miz
- RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes & Ezekial def The Usos, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens
WWE Main Event Results (04/25/2022):
- Liv Morgan def Nikki ASH
- Street Profits def Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE):
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, and more.
Plus, ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more.
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- AJK
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Anthony Burrows
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- C*ckboy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- David Peralta
- DawGy
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dorian Carrizales
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto Di Fenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Isaac Foxx
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Jermaine Chapman
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Matt Smith
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ry Baker
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Seth Washington
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Sciesllicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- ISSAACFOXX.com (Awesome Custom Paintings and Poetry (Use Promo Code DONTONY To Save 30%!)
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)