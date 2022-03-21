Breakfast Soup RAW 03/21/2022: WWE RAW Recap; Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes Angle Set For 3/28 Raw; Kevin Owens Trolls Steve Austin; Undertaker: Pro Wrestling Lacks Grit

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 34 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish



Topics Discussed (Time Stamps): 0:00 WWE Raw hailed from Chicago & not one CM Punk chant from the lively fans who attended

3:00 Pat McAfee and Corey Graves on commentary together (albeit for only six minutes)

7:02 Undertaker feels many of today’s wrestlers lack grit. Do you agree?

20:17 Rumored WrestleMania 38 match floating around: Omos vs Bobby Lashley

28:17 WWE to close out WrestleMania 38 Night One with Steve Austin on The Kevin Owens Show?

32:12 Following a loss to AJ Styles, Seth Rollins does his best Bret Hart 1997 impersonation on Raw

38:07 Seth Rollins to ‘disrupt’ WWE Raw next week unless WrestleMania list of ‘demands’ are met

44:19 Suddenly, Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes is must see with possible ramifications for WWE Backlash?

48:20 Some serious talk for a few moments about mental health and depression

54:47 Kevin Owens replaces Will Sasso as the king of Stone Cold Steve Austin trolling on Raw

58:43 Additional thoughts on WWE Raw 3/21/22

1:02:15 Alpha Academy added to Raw Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 38

1:09:02 DT/Mish debate and discuss Becky Lynch’s Raw promo on Bianca Belair and WrestleMania

1:16:09 RIP Mike Shields

1:18:07 AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown 3/18/22 ratings

1:18:41 NXT 2.0 (3/22/22) and AEW Dynamite (3/23/22) previews

1:20:12 Cheap Plug: Don Tony hosting NXT 2.0 Watch Party (3/22/22 at 8PM EST)

1:25:30 Finally! VEER is confirmed for Raw After WrestleMania 38 (4/4/22) & show close

WWE Raw Results (03/21/2022): Rey and Dominik Mysterio def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Omos def Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

Natalya and Shayna Baszler def Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor (c) def Austin Theory (Non-Title Match)

RK-Bro (c) def Alpha Academy (Non-Title Match)

Dana Brooke and Reggie def Tamina and Akira Tozawa (Tornado Mixed Tag Team Match)

AJ Styles def Seth Rollins WWE Main Event Results (03/21/2022): Veer def Joe Alonzo

Cedric Alexander def T-Bar =================

