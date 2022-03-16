Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep127) 3/16/22: Hardy Boys AEW In-Ring Debut; Thunder Rosa Wins AEW Women’s Title; The Mysterios & Miz TV Invade NXT

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (3/16/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Congrats to Thunder Rosa who def Britt Baker to become the new AEW Women’s Champion

3:14 Raw stars The Miz, Mysterios, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler appear on NXT 3/15/22 episode

5:17 LA Knight is so ready for Raw/SmackDown. But it’s better that he remains on NXT for now

8:51 Matt and Jeff Hardy make their AEW tag team debut on AEW Dynamite

15:46 Chris Jericho files to trademark “Jericho Appreciation Society” and “JAS”

18:26 Chris Jericho has an insane ability to take any topic and make total sense of it

20:05 Did 2point0 change their names out of respect for Jeff Hardy?

24:15 AEW Dynamite: St Patrick’s Day Slam results (3/16/22)

32:37 Jay Lethal: Turning into one of the worst AEW signings of all time (and it’s not his fault)

59:39 AEW Rampage 3/18/22 preview

1:00:47 NXT 2.0 results (3/15/22)

1:02:18 Dominik Mysterio wrestles first NXT 2.0 match; Rey Mysterio vs Santos Escobar next?

1:11:05 NXT 3/22/22 preview (four matches announced)

1:12:15 Tommaso Ciampa to wrestle final NXT match against Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand And Deliver

1:15:35 Dolph Ziggler vs Bron Breakker / Mandy Rose vs Cora Jade added to NXT Stand And Deliver

1:16:40 NXT 2.0 rating (3/15/22)

1:18:07 Joey Janela explains why he won’t re-sign with AEW. But did Tony Khan even offer him a new deal?

1:27:43 Former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C signs with WWE, headed to NXT 2.0

1:30:53 Details: AEW Rampage Watch Party Friday 3/18/22 11:30PM EST hosted by Don Tony

1:32:17 Details coming about Toni Storm’s Only Fans account + Show close

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/16/22 Episode 127 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/16/22 Episode 127

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/16/22 Episode 127

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/16/22 Episode 127

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows

====

AEW Dynamite Results (3/16/22):

Adam Cole & reDRagon def Adam Page & Jurassic Express

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley def Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta

Scorpio Sky (c) def Wardlow (TNT Championship)

The Hardys def Private Party

Thunder Rosa def Britt Baker (c) (Steel Cage Match and New AEW Women’s Champion)

NXT 2.0 Results (3/15/22):

Santos Escobar def Cameron Grimes (Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier)

A-Kid def KUSHIDA

Tiffany Straton def Sarray

Indi Hartwell def Persia Pirotta

Dominik Mysterio def Raul Mendoza

Dolph Ziggler (c) def LA Knight (NXT Championship)

====

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy DT a Cuppa Coffee ☕? Visit https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)