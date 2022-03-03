Tags
Q&A w/ Don Tony 3/3/22: Thoughts on Pat McAfee Show Interview w/Vince McMahon; Vince Inducting Undertaker Into WWE HOF; Cain Velasquez Arrested
Q&A With Don Tony (EP58) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 1 Hour 56 Minutes.
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open
- 3:20 Chatter within AEW following Tony Khan announcement is that ROH will not shut down
- 5:15 As we hoped, no confrontation between Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon during interview
- 7:09 Vince McMahon did not tease a return to the ring is what’s best for business
- 8:03 Pat McAfee had an illegal cable box & watched WWE PPVs for free
- 11:45 “Devon, Get The Tissues!”: DT reveals what he watched on his parents’ illegal cable box
- 17:33 Vince’s interview w/Pat McAfee was his ‘memoir’. And some fragile fans were still triggered
- 24:35 Vince McMahon appearance on The Pat McAfee Show was extremely special
- 29:37 Vince McMahon showed the wrestling world that at 76 years old, he’s still sharp as a tack
- 37:04 Q&A: If DT could ask Vince one question
- 40:26 WWE pulls their TV programming out of Russia
- 45:11 Channel Members Q&A
- 1:12:30 Cool announcement: DT selected to host NXT 2.0 and WWE ‘Watch Parties’ starting 3/8/22!
- 1:29:29 Vince McMahon announces he will induct Undertaker into WWE Hall Of Fame
- 1:45:45 Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder after attempting to shoot a child molestor
- 1:55:23 Show close
