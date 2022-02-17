Q&A w/ Don Tony 2/17/22: AEW Dynamite Rating Plummets 23%; Tony Khan, Forget The Forbidden Door; Worry About A Revolving Door

Q&A With Don Tony (EP57) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 1 Hour 47 Minutes.

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open

3:45 AEW Dynamite 2/16/22 rating plummets; down 260K viewers (-23%)

8:20 Tony Khan needs to stop treating AEW like a Cracker Jack Box with the toy surprise

16:28 Dustin Rhodes will not follow Cody and will remain with AEW for many reasons

19:00 How AEW Contracts are structured, anyone would consider leaving if the WWE price is right

23:35 Tony Khan needs to forget the forbidden door and worry about a revolving door

25:51 The ‘cake & ice cream’ and ‘click baiters’ about AEW are all turning on Cody & Brandi Rhodes

26:38 WWE releases Carlos Cabrera and the likely reason he was let go

28:30 Growing Up Don Tony: Hanging out with Balls Mahoney (2003) in a Mosh Pit and Drug Den

36:50 Remembering YouTube Channels: TVTrax and EpicSports

43:37 How much would you pay for an AEW On Demand monthly streaming service?

50:28 It’s shocking that AEW signed such short term executive contracts when AEW first started

56:09 What would Don Tony give as a gift if invited to a gender reveal party?

1:02:00 DT explains why he doesn’t star rate matches

1:03:58 What will happen with Bobby Lashley and WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber?

1:05:49 Click baiters out in full force teasing Goldberg winning Universal Title then face Steve Austin

1:18:40 What is your current favorite and least favorite WWE storyline?

1:20:19 WWE inks deal with Fitterman Sports to be an Autograph Partner with WWE

1:25:40 DT opens a Mystery Envelope from Autograph Company that works with WWE. Trump & Biden haters will love this!

1:33:35 Virtual Autograph Signings: The highs are high, and the lows are depressingly low

1:37:52 Show Close

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your PPV review of ‘WWE Elimination Chamber 2022’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 LIVE at 3:30PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 20, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 21, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 22, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 23, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 24, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

