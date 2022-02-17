Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Q&A w/ Don Tony 2/17/22: AEW Dynamite Rating Plummets 23%; Tony Khan, Forget The Forbidden Door; Worry About A Revolving Door
Q&A With Don Tony (EP57) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 1 Hour 47 Minutes.
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open
- 3:45 AEW Dynamite 2/16/22 rating plummets; down 260K viewers (-23%)
- 8:20 Tony Khan needs to stop treating AEW like a Cracker Jack Box with the toy surprise
- 16:28 Dustin Rhodes will not follow Cody and will remain with AEW for many reasons
- 19:00 How AEW Contracts are structured, anyone would consider leaving if the WWE price is right
- 23:35 Tony Khan needs to forget the forbidden door and worry about a revolving door
- 25:51 The ‘cake & ice cream’ and ‘click baiters’ about AEW are all turning on Cody & Brandi Rhodes
- 26:38 WWE releases Carlos Cabrera and the likely reason he was let go
- 28:30 Growing Up Don Tony: Hanging out with Balls Mahoney (2003) in a Mosh Pit and Drug Den
- 36:50 Remembering YouTube Channels: TVTrax and EpicSports
- 43:37 How much would you pay for an AEW On Demand monthly streaming service?
- 50:28 It’s shocking that AEW signed such short term executive contracts when AEW first started
- 56:09 What would Don Tony give as a gift if invited to a gender reveal party?
- 1:02:00 DT explains why he doesn’t star rate matches
- 1:03:58 What will happen with Bobby Lashley and WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber?
- 1:05:49 Click baiters out in full force teasing Goldberg winning Universal Title then face Steve Austin
- 1:18:40 What is your current favorite and least favorite WWE storyline?
- 1:20:19 WWE inks deal with Fitterman Sports to be an Autograph Partner with WWE
- 1:25:40 DT opens a Mystery Envelope from Autograph Company that works with WWE. Trump & Biden haters will love this!
- 1:33:35 Virtual Autograph Signings: The highs are high, and the lows are depressingly low
- 1:37:52 Show Close
CLICK HERE to listen to Q&A w/ DON TONY (#57) 2/17/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#57) 2/17/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#57) 2/17/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#57) 2/17/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your PPV review of ‘WWE Elimination Chamber 2022’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 LIVE at 3:30PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 20, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 21, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 22, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 23, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 24, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)