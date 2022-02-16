Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep123) 2/16/22: Full Story And Reasons Why Cody & Brandi Rhodes Quit AEW For WWE | Dynamite 2/16/22 + NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results

A story that has sent shockwaves throughout AEW. Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes have left All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Both appear to be on the fast track to a WWE return including WrestleMania 38. Their contracts expired in December; and many (here too) previously tried to discuss the Cody Rhodes ‘Free Agent’ story. Sadly, those heavily biased towards AEW shot it down labeling everyone sh*t stirrers. While those angry birds try to spin this story, we’ll take an unbiased look at what happened, why it happened, and the sobering message it sends to AEW staff, wrestlers and fans.

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (2/16/2022)

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): 0:00 Show open; Cody & Brandi Rhodes leave AEW for a return to WWE

17:19 Tony Khan needs to avoid the mistakes that Dixie Carter made with TNA Wrestling

22:48 AEW supporters getting a crash course about AEW contracts vs WWE contracts

27:47 Meetings between WWE, Cody and Brandi Rhodes already in full force

30:43 Tony Khan realizing anyone in AEW could leave for better opportunities

44:36 Cody and Brandi Rhodes at WrestleMania 38? DT has an idea that could happen

49:05 Wade Keller with the bottom barrel comment: ‘Nobody within AEW liked Brandi Rhodes’

59:34 Jake Hager in phenomenal shape & Chris Jericho is not far behind

1:04:26 Despite hundreds of releases, pro wrestlers will ALWAYS try to sign with WWE

1:15:45 It’s about time: WWE replaces 205 Live with a new show: NXT Level Up

1:22:42 Santos Escobar with a cool tribute to Eddie Guerrero

1:23:49 NXT Vengeance Day 2/15/22 recap

1:29:21 AEW Dynamite 2/16/22 recap

1:56:35 Matt Hardy on 2/16 Dynamite was a big mistake

1:57:53 AEW Rampage 2/18/22 & Dynamite 2/23/22 previews

1:59:25 Updated lineup: AEW Revolution PPV + show close = = = = AEW Dynamite Results (2/16/22): Bryan Danielson def Lee Moriarty

Wardlow def Max Caster (Face Of The Revolution Qualifier)

Santana & Ortiz def – Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

Thunder Rosa def Mercedes Martinez (No DQ)

Sammy Guevara (c) def Darby Allin (TNT Title) NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results (2/15/22): Pete Dunne defeated Tony D’Angelo (Weaponized Steel Cage Match)

Toxic Attraction (c) def Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match)

Carmelo Hayes (c) def Cameron Grimes (North American Championship Match)

Creed Brothers def MSK (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament Final)

Bron Breakker (c) def Santos Escobar (NXT Championship)

====

