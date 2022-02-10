Tags
Q&A w/ Don Tony 2/10/22: Tony Khan Escorted Thru The Forbidden Door After A Forbidden Mistake; Sasha Banks vs Melina At WrestleMania 38
Q&A With Don Tony (EP56) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 1 Hour 38 Minutes.
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 3:17 Tony Khan apologizes for misleading Forbidden Door tweets leading into AEW Dynamite
- 14:40 In the end, Tony Khan did his job well: AEW Dynamite 2/10/22 scored 1,129,000 rating
- 21:03 Melina vs Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 38: Fans want it, but would WWE truly consider it?
- 24:28 RIP AAA Announcer ‘El Rudo’ Arturo Rivera (67)
- 28:32 Results of unboxing of 2021 Upper Deck AEW Trading Cards Hobby Box (MJF Relic /50)
- 37:03 If Lashley retains at WWE Elimination Chamber, who does he face at WrestleMania 38?
- 41:47 DT buys Z-Packs from a bootleg Canadian Pharmacy
- 43:54 Legit concern for Sting doing unnecessary bumps at 62 years old
- 47:08 Bob Saget cause of death revealed: Brain bleed due to head trauma
- 57:15 DT predicts Braun Strowman and/or Bray Wyatt will return to WWE in 2022
- 59:45 Mickie James reveals Nick Khan apologized to her at Royal Rumble for controversy over her release
- 1:03:48 Programming note: Jason Solomonster joins DT (for a night) on 2/24/22 podcast
- 1:06:11 Will Impact Wrestling experience ratings rebound after 40% drop post Royal Rumble
- 1:11:34 Facebook experienced a 232 BILLION Dollar drop in value – in one day
- 1:16:48 Show close
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 12, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 13, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 14, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air February 15, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air February 16, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 17, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
