WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Review: Brock Lesnar Loses WWE Championship But Wins Royal Rumble | Ronda Rousey Wins Rumble! | Bad Bunny + Shane McMahon Return!

Running Time: 1 Hour 53 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Bobby Lashley regains WWE Championship as Paul Heyman screws Brock Lesnar and reunites with Roman Reigns. But Brock Lesnar would have the last laugh in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match! Ronda Rousey returns and wins Women’s Royal Rumble Match! 60 Year old Ivory even made an appearance in the Rumble. And how about Bad Bunny!

Note: During the Becky Lynch vs Doudrop match, the WrestleMania sign caught on fire 🔥 due to pyros. Audience from one section had to be temporarily moved due to melting plastic dropping from the sign. The fire was very small and quickly contained, but still noteworthy. DT streamed video of the fire at the beginning of this episode.

Lots of news, surprises, and Wrestlemania rumors during this WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 Recap and Review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com). Enjoy the show!

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Results 01/29/2022: