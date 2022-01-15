Tags
The Don Tony Show 1/15/22: Jon Moxley Is Back! | More WWE / Lita Revisionist History | Upgraded Charges? Tammy Sytch Arrest Update
Running Time: 1 Hours 48 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- Show open 0:00
- Jon Moxley’ return to the wrestling ring confirmed – and it’s not for AEW 5:13
- Upgraded charges? More details surrounding Tammy Sytch’ arrest threatening boyfriend 7:34
- Condolences to Sasha Banks, who’s Dad passed away and Alexa Bliss who lost her Grandmother 14:02
- Congrats! NXT Samantha Irvin promoted to SmackDown announcer 14:59
- Despite the whiners, pro wrestling (From AEW to GCW. WWE to NWA) is pretty good ATM 17:27
- More revisionist history by WWE involving Lita, and this one is a gem 19:09
- Wrestler appears on both WWE Raw and AEW Rampage 26:00
- Brock Lesnar a heavy favorite to win the Elimination Chamber? 30:48
- WWE considering name change from ‘Elimination Chamber’ to ‘WrestleMania Chamber’ 36:16
- DT explains why Bray Wyatt is unlikely to appear in the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble 39:50
- Nikki Bella wants to win the Royal Rumble and then go after the Tag Team Championships 45:36
- WWE SmackDown results 1/14/22 47:09
- Madcap Moss and Baron Corbin are the absolute worst part of current WWE programming 49:02
- Aliyah 3:17 says I just pinned your ass! (And in record time!) 54:39
- Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have a memorable Face to Face confrontation on SmackDown 1:01:12
- Several match changes announced for upcoming Raw (1/17/22) episode 1:07:16
- AEW Rampage results 1/14/22 1:09:49
- WWE finally reveals reason why Sonya DeVille doesn’t like Naomi – and it’s stupid 1:12:51
- Too little too late: Suddenly many promotions can’t stop name dropping Ring of Honor 1:17:30
- Glaring problem involving Luchasaurus in tag team matches happens again on Rampage 1:19:38
- AEW Dynamite 1/19/22 preview 1:22:42
- Best wishes to Dustin Rhodes who is battling Covid-19 1:24:22
- Continued prayers for Don West 1:25:12
- Specific reason why DT is undecided about discussing 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Awards 1:28:46
- Big problems in the MLW lawsuit against WWE? 1:31:03
- Show close 1:41:08
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 16, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 17, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air January 18, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air January 19, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 20, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Sunday January 22, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
