The Don Tony Show 1/15/22: Jon Moxley Is Back! | More WWE / Lita Revisionist History | Upgraded Charges? Tammy Sytch Arrest Update

Running Time: 1 Hours 48 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):

Show open 0:00

Jon Moxley’ return to the wrestling ring confirmed – and it’s not for AEW 5:13

Upgraded charges? More details surrounding Tammy Sytch’ arrest threatening boyfriend 7:34

Condolences to Sasha Banks, who’s Dad passed away and Alexa Bliss who lost her Grandmother 14:02

Congrats! NXT Samantha Irvin promoted to SmackDown announcer 14:59

Despite the whiners, pro wrestling (From AEW to GCW. WWE to NWA) is pretty good ATM 17:27

More revisionist history by WWE involving Lita, and this one is a gem 19:09

Wrestler appears on both WWE Raw and AEW Rampage 26:00

Brock Lesnar a heavy favorite to win the Elimination Chamber? 30:48

WWE considering name change from ‘Elimination Chamber’ to ‘WrestleMania Chamber’ 36:16

DT explains why Bray Wyatt is unlikely to appear in the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble 39:50

Nikki Bella wants to win the Royal Rumble and then go after the Tag Team Championships 45:36

WWE SmackDown results 1/14/22 47:09

Madcap Moss and Baron Corbin are the absolute worst part of current WWE programming 49:02

Aliyah 3:17 says I just pinned your ass! (And in record time!) 54:39

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have a memorable Face to Face confrontation on SmackDown 1:01:12

Several match changes announced for upcoming Raw (1/17/22) episode 1:07:16

AEW Rampage results 1/14/22 1:09:49

WWE finally reveals reason why Sonya DeVille doesn’t like Naomi – and it’s stupid 1:12:51

Too little too late: Suddenly many promotions can’t stop name dropping Ring of Honor 1:17:30

Glaring problem involving Luchasaurus in tag team matches happens again on Rampage 1:19:38

AEW Dynamite 1/19/22 preview 1:22:42

Best wishes to Dustin Rhodes who is battling Covid-19 1:24:22

Continued prayers for Don West 1:25:12

Specific reason why DT is undecided about discussing 2021 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Awards 1:28:46

Big problems in the MLW lawsuit against WWE? 1:31:03

Show close 1:41:08

====



