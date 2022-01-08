Tags
The Don Tony Show 1/8/22: WWE Impacts The Forbidden Door: Mickie James In Royal Rumble! Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins; Sasha Banks Injured, Out 2 Months
Running Time: 2 Hours 56 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- Show open 0:00
- Remembering Tim Arson (aka ECW Zombie) who passed away seven years ago 3:32
- Cody Rhodes off AEW Battle Of The Belts due to ‘Covid protocol’ 6:08
- AEW announces TNT Interim Title (so Sammy doesn’t lose to Dustin + a Title for Title’ Match vs Cody) 7:42
- Looking back at another Triple H interview (Dec 2020) agenda driven media won’t discuss 14:34
- WWE is officially open for business! WWE and Impact Wrestling relationship begins 17:38
- Mickie James (Impact Knockouts Champion) to appear in WWE 2022 Royal Rumble 23:39
- DT explains how and why we will find out how far this WWE/Impact agreement could go 30:47
- Ageda driven media starting to see things backfire with Mickie James and Triple H news 37:40
- Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins set for Royal Rumble & ‘The Shield Knock’ on SmackDown was hilarious 41:24
- Funny flashback: 2008 Samoa Joe Capital One Credit Card 46:58
- Sasha Banks officially out of Royal Rumble (and possibly Saudi Arabia) due to foot injury 48:28
- Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae + The Bellas confirmed for Royal Rumble Match 51:34
- AEW Battle Of The Bels 1/8/22 results 54:36
- Roman Reigns appearing on 1/10/22 WWE Raw episode 58:18
- Could we see Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns ‘Title For Title’ in Saudi Arabia 2/19/22? 58:58
- Scenario how we get Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar and Big E vs Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 1:01:14
- Are Bianca Belair and Naomi early favorites to win Royal Rumble? 1:02:30
- WWE SmackDown 1/7/22 recap 1:05:47
- DT Match idea: The Usos vs The Dudleys in Saudi Arabia 2/19/22 1:11:46
- Current WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Lineup 1:15:33
- Impact Wrestling ‘Hard To Kill’ (1/8/22) PPV Lineup and Predictions 1:15:33
- Impact Wrestling signs Tom Phillips (real name Tom Hannifan) 1:16:34
- Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne wrestle dark match at SmackDown 1:19:14
- AEW Rampage 1/7/22 recap 1:20:20
- Programming Reminder about future ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ episodes (airing Thu nights) 1:27:51
- Big Swole responds to Tony Khan’s New Year’s Tweet: “There’s Been No Apology” 1:29:14
- Closing comments about WWE/Impact and how $$ could be involved outside WWE 1:35:33
- Message to those upset or disappointed Mickie James is willing to return to WWE event 1:42:52
- Show close 1:46:05
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 9, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 10, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air January 11, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air January 12, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 13, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Sunday January 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
