Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep114) 12/8/21: AEW Dynamite Review | Johnny Gargano Bids Farewell For Now | NXT Rating Tanks
Running Time: 2 Hours 21 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics discussed (In order):
- Hook AEW in ring debut on 12/10/21 Rampage vs Fuego Del Sol
- DT loved CM Punk trolling Long Island crowd, but benefits no one beyond 12/8 Dynamite
- There was never doubt. MJF was getting the hometown hero welcome in Long Island
- AEW Dynamite 12/8/21 recap
- AEW repeats the dumb spot of Brandon Cutler spraying eyes of a Young Buck
- AEW repeats the dumb kick spot with Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole
- FTR vs Lucha Bros rematch scheduled for Rampage
- As predicted, Dante Martin turns on Ricky Starks. But why so fast?
- Julia Hart learns: Malakai Black’s mist only affects women
- Jack Evans diverts from negative AEW tweet to corrupt Mexican Police
- AEW didnt do a great job with the build up to Winter Is Coming
- Showing love towards Jamie Hayter
- Every promotion had a terrible ratings week
- Johnny Gargano bids farewell to NXT – for now
- Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano doing ‘the favors’ on the way out was the right decision
- Johnny Gargano in his farewell accomplished something noone else could in NXT atm
- DT loves Riddle, but his reveal as The Shaman was a lazy WWE decision
- DT hopes WWE has a few additional segments of Riddle with MSK
- NXT needs to develop the next Cena/Reigns. And Breakker could be it
- Blackjack Lanza passes away at 86
- Cheap plug for ‘Favorite Christmas Movie Tournament’ running on Patreon
- What percentage of Dynamite viewers also watch WWE?
AEW Dynamite Results (12/8/21):
-
MJF and Dante Martin win Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale def Matt Hardy, Lio Rush, Matt Sydal, Lee Johnson, Wardlow, Lee Moriarty, Powerhouse Hobbs, Rickie Starks, Jay Lethal and Frankie Kazarian
-
Varsity Blondes, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus def The Acclaimed and 2point0
-
Young Bucks def Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor
-
Riho def Jamie Hayter
-
Bryan Danielson def John Silver
-
Riddle revealed as The Shaman of MSK
-
Von Wagner def Kyle O’Reilly (Cage Match)
-
Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs def The Creed Brothers
-
Dexter Lumis def Carmelo Hayes (c) by DQ (Non-Title Match)
-
Gigi Dolin (c) and Jacy Jayne (c) def Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon (Non-Title Match)
-
Santos Escobar defeated Xyon Quinn
-
NXT 2.0 12/7/21: 590K (-7.4%)
-
WWE Raw 12/6/21: 1,599,000 (-4.8%)
-
AEW Rampage 12/3/21: 499K (+15.8%)
-
WWE SmackDown 12/3/21: 2,030,000 (-5.5%)
-
Impact Wrestling 12/2/21: 96K (+100%)
-
AEW Dynamite 12/1/21: 861K (-4.1%)
