Q&A w/ Don Tony 11/18/21: WWE Releases John Morrison Plus Seven; Ric Flair vs Becky Lynch War Escalates (Just In Time For Survivor Series)

Topics Discussed: WWE releases John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.. ‘It’s the economy stupid’: A reminder about the financial reasons behind the decisions. Anyone still using ‘budget cuts’ and record profits in the same sentence is spewing nothing more than emotional click bait.. For everyone angry at WWE right now, remember that anger the next time someone signs with WWE.

DT reveals the one wrestling term AEW absolutely hates to use (and it has nothing to do with WWE).. DT discusses the escalating war between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. How convenient it happens right before Survivor Series eh?.. Kiera Hogan triggers AEW fans after admitting she misses Impact and feels lost in the shuffle at AEW.. The ratings are in for the first Dynamite with Hangman Page as AEW World Champion.. Toni Storm replaces Aliyah on the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team.. and much more.

Plus, DT picked the winners of the three (3) prize giveaways that are just 'too cool'! (no purchase necessary). The first was a WWE Magazine signed by Rikishi and Too Cool, plus a pair of Too Cool Goggles signed by 'Grandmaster Sexay' Brian Christopher (RIP). The second giveaway was the new Jox Moxley 'MOX' Autobiography. And the third and final giveaway was the all new WWE 'Charly' (Charlotte Flair) Doll along with an Alexa Bliss 'Lilly' Doll.

Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of Thursday 11/18/21):

AEW Dynamite (11/17/21): 984K (+7.8%)

NXT 2.0 11/16/21: 574K (-4.8%)

WWE Raw 11/15/21: 1,584,000 (+2.3%)

AEW Rampage 11/12/21: 515K (- 14%)

WWE SmackDown 11/12/21: 2,104,000 (+2.2%)

Impact Wrestling 11/11/21: 79K (-30.7%)

=================

