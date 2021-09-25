The Don Tony Show 9/25/21: WWE Extreme Rules Predictions; Homicide Makes AEW Debut; DT Destroys 1998 Up WCW Goldberg Talking Bop Bag



RUNNING TIME: 1 Hours 33 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed: WWE Extreme Rules PPV Predictions… AEW Grand Slam Rampage 9/24/21 and WWE SmackDown 9/24/21 recap… Homicide makes his AEW debut… Shane Thorne debuts a new character (which he created)… Bryan Danielson addresses tribalistic wrestling fans across social media… Initial thoughts on Chris Kanyon: Dark Side Of The Ring episode w/TV rating… Impact Wrestling rating… Update on custom Daffney License Plates and photos… And, the pump has arrived! DT will blow up and ‘beat up’ the 1998 WCW Bill Goldberg Electronic Talking Battlin’ Bop Bag and more.. Enjoy the show!

WWE Smackdown Results 09/24/2021: Shane Thorne def Austin Theory (Dark Match)… Keith Lee def Matthew A Raz (Dark Match)… Kacy Catanzaro and Xia Li def Dakota Kai and Aliyah (Dark Match)… King Nakamura (c) def Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Title Match)… Zelina Vega def Liv Morgan… Nikki A.S.H def Natalya… Roman Reigns (c) def Montez Ford (Non-Title Match)

AEW Grand Slam Rampage Results 09/24/2021: CM Punk def Powerhouse Hobbs… Adam Cole & The Young Bucks def Christian Cage & Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)… Men Of The Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) def Chris Jericho & Jake Hager… Santana & Ortiz & Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Butcher & The Blade)… Penelope Ford def Anna Jay… Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley def Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (Lights Out Tag Team Match)

=================

=================





WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

===============

=================

===============

===============

