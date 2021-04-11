Tags
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Review (4/11/21)
Running Time: 1 Hour 57 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two Quick Results:
- Randy Orton def The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss)
- Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) def Natalya and Tamina (Tag Team Title Match)
- Kevin Owens def Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)
- Sheamus def Riddle (c) (New United States Champion)
- Apollo Crews def Big E (c) (Nigerian Drum Fight, New Intercontinental Champion)
- Rhea Ripley def Asuka (c) (New Raw Women’s Champion)
- Roman Reigns (c) def Edge and Daniel Bryan (Triple Threat Match for Universal Championship)
=================
===============
===============
=================
