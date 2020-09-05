AEW ALL OUT 2020 PPV Recap 09/05/2020



Running Time: 2 Hours 25 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick Synopsis: Don Tony reviews the good, the bad, and the ugly that was AEW All Out 2020 PPV. DT rips AEW handling of Matt Hardy’s injury and why Doc Sampson should be fired. As warned on WND, that stupid stipulation (If Matt loses he must leave AEW) bit them square in the ass. Bravo to Jon Moxley if the shoulder injury was not legit…. Based on storyline, MJF and Lawyer should force AEW to strip Jon Moxley of the title for using the Paradigm Shift (even if the ref didn’t see it)… The Tooth and Nail match was one of the worst matches in the history of Women’s Wrestling. FTR / Omega and Page put on a wrestling clinic, as did Shida vs Thunder Rosa… Will Cody get involved in The Elite storyline and swerve… Props to Chris Jericho for his work helping to elevate Orange Cassidy to another level… Will Social media forgive Jim Ross for Anna Jay remark and move on? Or like everything else, they’ll insist on his head… Lance Archer winning Casino Battle Royal was a must… Matt Sydal slips on ring rope and botches his AEW debut but luckily escaped injury… Whoever OK’d having Darby Allin put in a body bag and thrown like a sack of garbage should have their head examined… Dustin’s promised title shot almost 17 years in the making… Will Kip Sabian’s best man be Matt Sydal and much more discussed.

AEW ALL OUT 2020 PPV Quick Results: Joey Janela def Serpentico… Private Party def Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds… Big Swole def Britt Baker (Tooth and Nail Match)… Young Bucks def Jurassic Express… Lance Archer wins Casino Battle Royale… Matt Hardy def Sammy Guevara (Broken Rules Match)… Hikaru Shida (c) def Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Title Match)… Natural Nightmares, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona def Dark Order… FTR def Kenny Omega (c) and Hangman Page (c) (New AEW Tag Team Champions)… Orange Cassidy def Chris Jericho (Mimosa Mayhem Match)… Jon Moxley (c) def MJF (AEW Heavyweight Title Match)

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO AEW ALL OUT (2020) PPV RECAP YOUTUBE episode

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of AEW ALL OUT (2020) PPV RECAP episode

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AEW ALL OUT (2020) PPV RECAP episode.

CLICK HERE to listen to the AEW ALL OUT (2020) PPV RECAP episode online.

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of THE DON TONY SHOW 09/04/2020 YOUTUBE episode

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of THE DON TONY SHOW 09/04/2020 episode

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE version of THE DON TONY SHOW 09/04/2020 episode.

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 09/02/2020 YOUTUBE Episode 49

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 09/02/2020 Episode 49

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 09/02/2020 Episode 49.

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

MIXLR RETURNS! For those that want to access the live shows but in audio only form, CLICK HERE when the shows air LIVE.

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* THIS WEDNESDAY (09/09/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

REMEMBER, ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ IS NOW AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all future episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Cherry Jesus

Ruperto Romero

Jsmoothy

Jonathan Hernandez

erockV1

Derek Brewer

Naeem Khalifa

Brandon Foley

Joseph Morrison

Chris Henry

Chatsiteforums.com

Sharon Pearce

Seth Washington

Whisperer Rob

G Unit- J Gambino

Garcia Akane

CM Black Pixels

Jacob Esten

Jerry Stewart

Johnny Morin

Michael Westphal

Chuck Lentz

John Krauser

Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio

Phatty 316

Don Tony’s Political Advisor (Anna)

D Boy Gentleman

Timothy Keel

Jeffrey Collins

Cockboy

Tom Boffa

Joseph Nykoluk

Nik O’ Time

Adam DeMouy

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Brent Webster

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Anthony Smith

James Gruesome

Marc Israel

Bob O Mac

CJ Uehara

Kress Mann

James Diehl

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Diogo Nobre

Tim Everhardt

Andrew 914

Russell Zavala

Murrell Coombes Jr

Keith Lee

John Garcia

Maddog No Good

Larry Traylor

Tommy Pockesci

Chris Lumnah

Douglas MacKay

Ernesto DiFenza

Billy Taylor

Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice

Michael Cuomo

Spider Lewin

SPONSORS

=================

DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW (RAW)

Your next episode of the ‘The Don Tony Show (RAW)’ will air Monday September 7, 2020 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW (SD)

Your next episode of the ‘The Don Tony Show (SD)’ will air Friday September 11, 2020 LIVE at 10:05PM EST following WWE Smackdown.

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP