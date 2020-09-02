Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (EP49) 09/02/2020



Running Time: 3 Hours

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick synopsis: Full AEW Dynamite recap and review 9/2/20… TNT was very ‘Dump Button’ heavy during Dynamite, and AEW better take notice fast… Speaking of networks, DT believes FOX is the reason Retribution no showed Smackdown… AEW All Out PPV Predictions… NXT ‘Super Tuesday’ (9/1/20) recap and rating… DT hated the number of commercial breaks during the NXT Iron Man Match… Impact rating drops 40% due to NXT Super Tuesday… Is Darby Allin turning into Darby Dumb Ass? DT thinks Darby Allin is turning into an adrenaline junkie… Thank You Mauro Ranallo… Excalibur returns to AEW commentary… The Rock reveals he and his family all tested positive for Coronavirus a few weeks ago, but are recovering and doing well… Johnny Gargano is right. Twitter is filled with horrible people… AEW makes TV Guide list of “100 Best Shows On TV Right Now”. WWE and NXT did not make the list… Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) continues as NXT commentator next week… Eric Young wins Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Title… RIP Casey Michael (26)… AEW airing ‘Countdown To All Out’ special on TNT Saturday 9/5… Hana Kimura tribute shirt on sale… Gabe Sapolsky retires from promoting and booking wrestling… WWE and Chris Jericho come to business agreement involving usage rights and intellectual property… Plus live chat, Super Chat questions / comments and much more.

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/2/20): Santana and Ortiz def Best Friends… Young Bucks and Jurassic Express def SCU and Private Party (Winning side will face each other All Out)… Chris Jericho def Joey Janela… Thunder Rosa def Serena Deeb… Jon Moxley def Mark Sterling (MJF’s Lawyer)

NXT Quick Results (9/1/20): Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Breezango def Legado del Fantasma (Six Man Street Fight)… Candice LeRae def Kacy Catanzaro… Timothy Thatcher def Bronson Reed… Adam Cole and Finn Bálor finished in a 2-2 draw (60-minute 4-Way Iron Man Match for the NXT Title)

