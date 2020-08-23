Tags
AEW Dynamite Saturday Night Recap 08/22/2020
Running Time: 80 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
AEW Results (8/22/20): FTR def Private Party… The Jurassic Express, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall def Lucha Bros, Butcher and Blade… Young Bucks and Kenny Omega def Dark Order… Darby Allin def Will Hobbs… Diamante and Ivelisse def Nightmare Sisters (Women’s Tag Team Tournament Cup Final)… Brodie Lee def Cody (c) (New TNT Champion)
