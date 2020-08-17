The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 08/17/2020



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 36 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Quick Synopsis: Full WWE Raw recap and review 8/17/20… 24 y/o man arrested for armed home burglary and attempted kidnapping of Sonya DeVille… Lots of fun details behind WWE Thunderdome… DT still thinks WWE should charge for Virtual Fans to sit ‘ringside’… RIP John ‘Xavier’ Bedoya (43)… Not cool: Retribution ‘attack’ WWE Production Truck – but destroying all the equipment that is not plugged in… Not cool: Despite more positive tests, no face masks used during Raw Underground… Not cool: After a year out of the ring, WWE welcomes back Mickie James; by having her lose a 2 minute match… As DT has pointed out for three weeks: Retribution has yet to ‘attack’ Raw Underground… With WWE move to the Amway Center (FL), expect a major shift in ‘Retribution’… DT hopes that WWE doesn’t do an ‘Invitation’ storyline shift with Retribution… Randy Orton punts Shawn Michaels and Rey Mysterio confronts Seth Rollins on Raw… AEW Womens Tag Team Tournament Cup Finals Set… Upcoming AEW TV programming update… Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax appear on Raw Underground… Vince McMahon actually thought fans were mocking Miro (Rusev) with Rusev Day chants… Corbin Count: 52 (Corbin Demolition Night Count)… Plus live chat, Super Chat Questions / Comments and so much more.

Quick Raw Results 8/17/2020: Apollo Crews def Shelton Benjamin… Angel Garza def Ivar… Natalya def Mickie James by countout… Shayna Baszler and Asuka def Sasha Banks and Bailey… Peyton Royce def Ruby Riott… Cedric Alexander def Shelton Benjamin (c) New 24/7 Champion… Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin (e) and MVP (e) def Ricochet (e), Mustafa Ali (e) and Apollo Crews (c) Elimination Match (e = eliminated during match)… Cedric Alexander (c) def Akira Tozawa (24/7 Title Match)… Shelton Benjamin def Cedric Alexander (c) New 24/7 Champion… Montez Ford def Andrade

Quick RAW UNDERGROUND Results 8/17/2020: Erik def Cal Bloom… Dolph Ziggler def Erik… Arturo Ruas vs. Riddick Moss: no winner… Marina Shafir def Brandi Lauren.

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO 08/17/2020 DTKC episode

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of 08/17/2020 DTKC episode

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE 08/17/2020 DTKC episode.

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO THE DON TONY SHOW 08/14/2020 YOUTUBE episode

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of THE DON TONY SHOW 08/14/2020 episode

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE THE DON TONY SHOW 08/14/2020 episode.

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO YOUTUBE WEDNESDAY DON-O-MITE 08/12/2020 Episode 46

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY DON-O-MITE 08/12/2020 Episode 46

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE WEDNESDAY DON-O-MITE 08/12/2020 Episode 46

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* THIS WEDNESDAY (08/19/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE

Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!

You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, and The Don Tony Show. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Ruperto Romero

Jsmoothy

Jonathan Hernandez

erockV1

Derek Brewer

Naeem Khalifa

Brandon Foley

Joseph Morrison

Chris Henry

Chatsiteforums.com

Sharon Pearce

Seth Washington

Whisperer Rob

G Unit- J Gambino

Garcia Akane

CM Black Pixels

Jacob Esten

Stel

Jerry Stewart

Johnny Morin

Michael Westphal

Chuck Lentz

John Krauser

Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio

Phatty 316

Don Tony’s Political Advisor (Anna)

D Boy Gentleman

Timothy Keel

Jeffrey Collins

Cockboy

Tom Boffa

Joseph Nykoluk

Nik O’ Time

Adam DeMouy

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Brent Webster

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Anthony Smith

James Gruesome

Marc Israel

Bob O Mac

CJ Uehara

Kress Mann

James Diehl

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Diogo Nobre

Tim Everhardt

Andrew 914

Russell Zavala

Murrell Coombes Jr

Keith Lee

John Garcia

Maddog No Good

Larry Traylor

Tommy Pockesci

Chris Lumnah

Douglas MacKay

Ernesto DiFenza

Billy Taylor

Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice

Michael Cuomo

Spider Lewin

SPONSORS

=================

PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!

Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.

CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!

===============

PROGRAMMING NOTE: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW

Your next episode of the ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ will air Monday August 24, 2020 LIVE at 11:15PM EST following WWE Raw.

Thank you to everyone who enjoys what we do. Please spread the word of our show. You are the reason why our show now receives over 150,000 downloads weekly and over six million downloads annually!

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP