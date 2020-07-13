Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 07/13/2020
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours
Hosted by Don Tony and Kev Castle
Quick Synopsis: WWE Raw: “A Night Of Grudge Matches” (7/13) recap and review… Happy 5th Anniversary: ‘Divas Revolution’… As DT broke online, Tammy Sytch was arrested once again today. DT discusses first hand details you’re not going to read or hear elsewhere (right now)… Credit Kevin Owens for much of the WWE mask enforcement policy… Best wishes to Miro (Rusev) who is battling Covid-19… Terry Funk joins Twitter!… Triple H discusses #SpeakingOut movement and how WWE is handling it with talent… AEW Dark (7/14) preview… Vince McMahon’s Mom turns 100!… Announcement: Each week DT will be giving away a prize during the YouTube broadcast. This week’s prize: A pair of signed Kabuki Warriors WWE pics… Drew McIntyre pushed for Heath Slater to appear on Raw… Current lineup for WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show… On the heels of sports returning, Raw and Smackdown once again scoring near record breaking ratings… WWE airs special on Jeff Hardy and his continued battle with alcoholism and abuse… Plus Live Chat / SuperChat and so much more.
