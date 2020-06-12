Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show (YouTube) 06/12/2020
Running Time: 2 Hours 26 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed: WWE Raw Creative Team: Paul Heyman out, Bruce Prichard in. And DT is perfectly fine with the decision… WWE should have Paul Heyman manage several Raw AND Smackdown wrestlers… Backlash PPV Predictions… Smackdown Recap (6/12)… AJ Styles def Daniel Bryan to win IC Title Tournament. Who wants AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle next?… ECW One Night Stand turns 15… AJ Styles responds to CM Punk’s recent inflammatory jab… Nia Jax addresses social media backlash from recent matches with Kairi Sane… Randy Orton addresses his recent comments towards Tommaso Ciampa and main complaint with some NXT performers… Cody vs Jake Hager for TNT Title added to AEW Fyter Fest… Carnac warns the next Goof story coming involving Roman Reigns’ return to WWE… For the Umpteenth time: Adam Cole isn’t leaving WWE anytime soon… AEW / NXT 6/10/20 Ratings… Addressing Howard Stern’s dopey comments on AEW and Dustin Rhodes… Drake Maverick and Triple H pop the balloon of conspirators insisting DM’s release was just storyline… Important update regarding the bicyclist who assaulted teenagers posting signs (from last week’s show), Live Chat / Super Chat and much more.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO 06/12/2020 YOUTUBE episode
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of 06/12/2020 episode
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE 06/12/2020 episode.
CLICK HERE to listen to the 06/12/2020 episode online.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 06/10/2020 YOUTUBE Episode 38
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 6/10/2020 Episode 38
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 06/10/2020 Episode 38.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO NXT TAKEOVER IYH PPV RECAP YOUTUBE episode
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of NXT TAKEOVER IYH PPV RECAP episode
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE NXT TAKEOVER IYH PPV RECAP episode.
CLICK HERE to listen to the NXT TAKEOVER IYH PPV RECAP episode online.
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and SPONSORS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Derek Brewer
- Charlie Ward
- Naeem Khalifa
- Jon Reynolds
- Brandon Foley
- Joseph Morrison
- Chris Henry
- Chatsiteforums.com
- Sharon Pearce
- Julius Tillery
- Seth Washington
- Whisperer Rob
- G Unit- J Gambino
- Garcia Akane
- CM Black Pixels
- Jacob Esten
- Stel
- Jerry Stewart
- Johnny Morin
- Michael Westphal
- Chuck Lentz
- John Krauser
- Roger ‘Saul Goodman’ Rubio
- Phatty 316
- Don Tony’s Political Advisor (Anna)
- D Boy Gentleman
- Ernesto Di Fenza
- Timothy Keel
- Jeffrey Collins
- Cockboy
- Tom Boffa
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Nik O’ Time
- Paul Convoy
- Adam DeMouy
- Billy Taylor
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Brent Webster
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Anthony Smith
- James Gruesome
- Marc Israel
- Bob O Mac
- CJ Uehara
- Kress Mann
- James Diehl
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Diogo Nobre
- Tim Everhardt
- Andrew 914
- Russell Zavala
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Douglas MacKay
- Keith Lee
- James Farmer
- John Garcia
- Maddog No Good
- Larry Traylor
- Tommy Pockesci
- Chris Lumnah
- Julien LeBlanc
- Karl Buteau aka Cheese&Rice
- Spider Lewin
- Rob McCabe
- Brian Byrne
- Michael Cuomo
SPONSORS
- TEXAS PODCAST MASSACRE Awesome Horror Film Themed Podcast
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- ROCKED REVIEWS Very unique & entertainment Music Themed Podcast
YouTube: Rocked Reviews
- ELOMIN SHA: DISPLATE STORE Pop Culture Artwork
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)
- YOUR BEST BARGAINS LLC: AMAZON STORE / EBAY STORE
- RAUL ROMO’S HOUSE OF CARDS PRO WRESTLING CARDS, VINTAGE PACKS, & MORE ON EBAY!
===============
REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE‘ VIDEO! RETURNS *LIVE* NEXT WEDNESDAY (06/17/2020) 10:05PM EST ON YOUTUBE!
Immediately following NXT and AEW Dynamite, make sure to tune in LIVE for ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ hosted by Don Tony. And remember, the show is now VIDEO and streams live on YOUTUBE!
W.N.D covers AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, and more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.
===============
IF YOU ARE A FAN OF ‘DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW’ and ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ and just can’t get enough of the shows, check out our PATREON PAGE!
You’ll gain access to our Patreon Exclusive LIVE show every FRIDAY after WWE Smackdown. You can also enjoy our Patreon exclusive podcasts such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of DTKC Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, and The Don Tony Show. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
In addition to the shows, we hold monthly PPV Predictions Contests with great prizes! And by signing up, you’ll help us keep the DTKC Show and BwB free for everyone, and get interactive with DTKC like never before. You get it all for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit our Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
PANDORA, WE’RE HERE! (DTKC SHOW NOW ON PANDORA!)
Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.
CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!
===============
DTKC SHOW / BwB / BREAKFAST SOUP / MATARRAZ T-SHIRTS ON SALE!
Pro Wrestling Tees has launched the only source for T-Shirts of’ Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show’, ‘Breakfast w/ Blasi’, ‘Breakfast Soup’, and even ‘Deli Man’! Please visit our T-Shirt store now. More designs will be added shortly.
CLICK HERE to visit our T-Shirt Store now!
===============
CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY
CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP