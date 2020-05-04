Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 05/04/2020
RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours
Hosted by Don Tony and Kev Castle
Note: DT will be streaming a WWE ‘Money In The Bank’ PPV Recap LIVE immediately following the PPV. CLICK HERE to access the feed Sunday evening (05/10).
Quick synopsis: WWE Raw recap and review… Did WWE give away the Women’s MITB winner with the Becky Lynch ‘tease’ for next week’s Raw?… Charly Caruso offers up her ‘digits’ for texting fans… WWE finally selling face masks for charity… ‘Medical updates’ on Don Tony and Mish after taking the Paqui One Chip Challenge… Looking at WWE’s horrendous use of Shane Thorne and Akira Tozawa the last seven days… AJ Styles replaces Apollo Crews in Men’s MITB Ladder Match… Is Becky Lynch’s current Raw Women’s Title reign starting to mirror Nikki Bella’s Divas Reign?… DT on why his original idea of ‘Drive-In’ wrestling likely wouldn’t work for live events… Is Sami Zayn ‘John’?… DT with the final blow to the Velveteen Dream ‘clout chasers’… Kevin Owens reveals why he has been absent from Raw since WrestleMania… Jimmy Uso out 6-9 months with knee injury… Biggest problem WWE and AEW would experience with live crowds returning… may not work as planned.. The Bellas new book ‘Incomparable’ hits stores.. Smackdown and Raw score record low ratings – again… Teddy Hart launches new podcast… Latest MITB PPV updates… Edge and Randy Orton return to Raw next week. But will they actually appear in the ring?… AEW Dynamite preview… DTKC debate current Wednesday night ratings… Plus live chat / Super Chat and much more!
