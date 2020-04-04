Ep 103 Breakfast Soup 03/27/2020 (Charity Stream For Covid-19 Fund)
GERWECK . NET WRESTLING NEWS
- 4/3/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership
- Screen “glitches” on WWE TV catch up with Sonya Deville’s antics
- Mark Henry believes Wrestlemania 36 will be the most watched U.S. sporting event ever
- Natalya: “Today I’m celebrating 11 years of Wrestlemania”
- President Trump to address all sports leagues including WWE
- Tidbits on Edge and Chelsea Green
- Tammy Sytch: “the Coronavirus has nothing on me”
- Loser Leaves Town Match Set for MLW Fusion
- Vince McMahon’s Wrestlemania tweet
- D-Lo Brown on New Jack, Wrestlemania, shares a good locker room story, more