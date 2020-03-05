DT PRIZE WALL: MARCH 2020

Prize #1 is 11×14 and signed by Charlotte with JSA Authentication (Frame available).

Prize #2 is The Fiend Bray Wyatt Replica Lantern, all three Firefly Funhouse Puppets, and Huskus The Pig Plush Toy.

Prize #3 is Wrestling 87 Magazine signed by Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, and JJ Dillon.

Prize #4 is 100 Cash! (Can be sent via Paypal, Money Order, or Amazon E-Gift Card.

Prize #5 are WWF Rumble Heads, all brand new in their Boxes. Included: Two versions of The Rock, HHH, Y2J, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Kane, and Steve Austin!

Prize #6 is the “WWE Firefly Funhouse: Holidays with Ramblin’ Rabbit” Collector’s Box (T-SHIRT SIZE CHOICE: LARGE OR XL) Plus all three Firefly Funhouse PUPPETS.

Prize #7 is signed by Eddie Guerrero w/ WWE Authenticated Hologram

Prize #8 is a WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase (both colors available) filled with DTKC Swag, 3 WWE signed Topps Cards, and your choice of any WWE wrestling shirt or DVD/Blue Ray!

Prize #9 is a WWE Grandmaster Sexay Goggles signed by Brian Christopher.

Prize #10 is a signed Chris Benoit Photo with PSA/DNA authentication

Prize #11 is a DTKC / BREAKFAST SOUP SWAG. You get everything show. The photo is personalized and yes, the Don Tony ceramic bobblehead is included!

Prize #12 is a one year subscription to WWE Network.

Prize #13 is a Custom Jon Moxley Package! Custom AEW Funko Pop, Custom Jon Moxley NJPW figure, AEW and NJPW Jacket and Vest, Best Of Jon Moxley 5 DVD Boxed Set. Can’t forget the Dean Ambrose ‘head’!

Prize #14 is the original Hasbro and current Retro Ultimate Warrior figures (comes in plastic protective cases).

Prize #15 is a new, never opened WWF Wrestling Challenge board game. Also comes with signed Topps Cards: Bret Hart limited to 50 (#25/50) and Jim Anvil Neidhart limited to 99 (#42/99). Both are mint condition in protective cases.

Prize #16 is the original Hasbro figure of Macho Man Randy Savage (comes in plastic protective case).

Prize #17 is the original Hasbro figure of Hulk Hogan (comes in plastic protective case).

Prize #18 is the January 2000 WWF Raw Magazine signed by Edge, Christian, Matt and Jeff Hardy. Complete with JSA Authenticity.

Choose a total of any five (5) wrestling shirts, dvd/blu rays, or a combination (no boxed sets)

Signed photos of any three (3) stars (your choice) on current WWE roster

