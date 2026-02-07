This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 6) covering the week of 2/5thru 2/11. Running Time: 5 Hours 18 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History (TWIWH) hosted by Don Tony debuted in 2018 for two seasons. Due to demand for new episodes, it returned in 2025 and is now in its Fourth Season for 2026!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 6 (2/5 – 2/11)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 18 MINUTES

Pedro Morales def Ivan Koloff to win WWWF Championship

Audio: Jerry ‘The King Lawler’ vs Hulk Hogan battle in Memphis, TN

Midnight Rider def Ric Flair to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship but refuses to unmask and surrenders title

Audio: The Midnight Rider says goodbye to his fans

Looking back at the highest rated wrestling event of all time: The Main Event (1988)

Audio: Andre The Giant def Hulk Hogan to win WWF Title (due to the evil twin referee Earl Hebner), then surrenders the belt to Ted Dibiase

Looking back at Ted Dibiase’s WWF Championship reign

Audio: Larry Zbyszko wins vacant AWA Heavyweight Title in a somewhat confusing battle royal

Audio: Bill Apter interviews the newly crowned AWA Champion, Larry Zbyszko

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions X: Texas Shootout

Kerry Von Erich arrested for falsifying Valium and Vicodin prescriptions

Audio: Undertaker prevents Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts from chair bashing Miss Elizabeth

Audio: Undertaker’s first ‘face’ turn is complete: Jake Roberts attacks Undertaker during Funeral Parlor segment

Audio: Showing some sincere appreciation for Sid Vicious’ promo ability

Ric Flair wrestles last series of matches before leaving WWF for WCW

Looking back at ECW: The Night The Line Was Crossed (1994)

Audio: DT smashes an urban legend pushed by Tommy Dreamer for 30 years: Tommy Dreamer was NOT the first person to ever kick out from Jimmy Snuka’s Superfly Splash. DT shares the original ECW claim from 1994 followed by the match from 1981 revealing who was first

Looking back at WCW SuperBrawl VI

Audio: Kevin Sullivan vs Brian Pillman ‘Respect’ Strap Match

Audio: Kevin Sullivan speaks on working with Brian Pillman

Audio: Goldberg and William Regal speak on their infamous match on WCW Monday Nitro

Vince McMahon wrestles first ever match during WWF Raw Saturday Night

Essa Rios wins WWF Light Heavyweight Title and Lita makes her WWF debut

Audio: Kurt Angle slams Mae Young who then shows EMS her puppies

Audio: Hollys vs APA Hardcore Tag Title Match featuring a memorable spill by Viscera

Audio: Chris Jericho’s promo on Viscera

Audio: Funny promo by The Rock on Kevin Kelly, Big Show, DX, and The Radicals

Audio: DX and Radicals vs Cactus Jack, The Rock, and Too Cool

Audio: Scott Steiner Nitro promo ripping WCW and Ric Flair while praising WWF and Steve Austin

Audio: Undertaker defends Hardcore Title against Maven

Pose down between Billy and Chuck vs Stacey Keibler and Torrie Wilson

Looking back at Ring Of Honor’s One Year Anniversary Show

Wrestling Society X tapes their first pilot episode

Audio: WSX (Wrestling Society X) Rumble

Looking back at TNA Against All Odds 2007-2009

Altercation between Chris Jericho and overzealous fans following WWE House Show

Bobby Lashley leaves TNA for MMA Career

WWE signs Chris Hero

Looking back at NXT Takeover: Rival (2015)

Audio: Daniel Bryan’s memorable retirement speech from Smackdown

Titus O’Neil suspended after incident with Vince McMahon following DB retirement speech

Samoa Joe makes WWE Raw in ring debut (def Roman Reigns).

Audio: Cody Rhodes takes ten belt lashes from MJF on AEW Dynamite

WWE signs Simone Johnson (Ava Raine), daughter of The Rock

Matt Hardy says Goodbye to WWE fans after a Randy Orton attack on RAW

Audio: Goldberg confronts The Bloodline and challenges Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship

Audio: One of the worst media takes ever: Goldberg should defeat Roman Reigns and go into WrestleMania 38 as WWE Champion

EC3 announces live events for newly formed Control Your Narrative promotion

Audio: Keith Lee makes his memorable AEW in-ring debut

Jerry The King Lawler suffers a stroke

Audio: Looking back at MJF’s infamous ‘Liv’ car crash promo on AEW Dynamite

RIP Toxic Attraction: Jacy Jayne attacks GiGi Dolin during a special ‘Ding Dong: Hello’ segment with Bayley on NXT

Looking back at NXT Vengeance Day 2024

Stardom founder Rossy Ogawa fired for allegedly poaching talent

#WeWantCody movement begins on social media and WWE RAW

Audio: Looking back at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference and the epic confrontation between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Billy Jack Haynes arrested and charged with the shooting murder of his wife

Drew McIntyre’ trolling of CM Punk begins with an epic meme which turned into one of the top selling WWE shirts of 2024

Audio: Sting and Darby win AEW Tag Team Titles on AEW Dynamite

Anthony Cicione replaces Scott D’Amore as President of TNA Wrestling (just to be replaced by Carlos Silva one year later)

TNA releases Josh Matthews and Christy Hemme

WWE releases Sonya DeVille, AOP, Paul Ellering, Blair Davenport, Duke Hudson, Cedric Alexander, Giovanni Vinci, Isla Dawnm, Elektra Lopez, Gallows and Anderson

Bear Boulder (Thomas Wansaw) fired by AEW after arrest on charges of battery by strangulation against his girlfriend

AEW quietly releases Miro, Malakai Black and Ricky Starks

Audio: Ricky Starks makes surprise debut on NXT TV

Audio: Seth Rollins appears on NFL Radio Network and says Hulk Hogan ‘got what he deserved’ being heavily booed by fans (RAW debut on Netflix) and rips Hogan for not taking responsibility for past racial actions

Audio: Hulk Hogan appears on Pat McAfee Show and gives a bizarre answer as to why he was heavily booed by fans during RAW debut on Netflix episode.

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E6 (2/5 – 2/11) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E6 (2/5 – 2/11)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E6 (2/5 – 2/11) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

====

DON TONY *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for and help us grow in 2026 by becoming a member of our PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony / Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show PATREON has been around for over eight years! You can access all eight years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Access to the ENTIRE Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show library (RIP KEV). THOUSANDS OF SHOWS going back to 2004 available immediately

Weekly Patreon Exclusive podcast hosted by Don Tony

Don Tony’s entire library (8+ years) of Patreon exclusive shows

Kevin Castle’s entire library (8+ years) of Patreon exclusive shows

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: JANUARY 2026):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT immediately following WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com

immediately following at DTKCDiscord.com WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE: Posted every WEDNESDAY evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms

Posted every evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every SATURDAY MORNING at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms

Posted every at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: Streaming LIVE on YouTube following every PPV

====

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: