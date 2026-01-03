This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Week 1 (1/1 – 1/7) Updated For 2026!

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 1) covering the week of 1/1 thru 1/7. Running Time: 5 Hours 16 Minutes.

Stan Hansen makes his pro wrestling debut

Looking back at the Sam Muchnick Retirement Show featuring Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Harley Race, Greg Valentine and many others

Prime Time Wrestling debuts on USA Network

Looking back at WCW/NJPW Supershow II (1992) and Supershow III (1993).

In between his WWF exit and WCW debut, Hulk Hogan competes in Japan

Macho Man Randy Savage makes WCW in ring debut

Looking back at ECW House Party ’96 featuring: Public Enemy leave ECW for WCW.. Sandman vs Konnan.. Dean Douglas is dead.. Stevie Richards’ breakout match.. Rey Mysterio plays ‘chicken’.. Beulah pregnant (audio).. Rob Van Dam’ ECW debut match and more

Riki Choshu wrestles five retirement matches in one night!

Audio: Thirty minutes of soap opera saga that led up to the infamous WCW ‘Finger poke Of Doom’.

Audio: Tony Schiavone spoils Mick Foley’s WWF Championship win during WCW Monday Nitro

Audio: Looking back at the night Mankind def The Rock to win the WWF Championship

Audio: Road Dogg vs Al Snow battle for the Hardcore Title in the snow

In between his WCW exit and WWF debut, Chris Benoit wrestled in Japan as Wild Pegasus

Looking back at Wrestling World 2000, 2004, 2005

Audio: Stephanie McMahon declares Chris Jericho and Chyna co-IC Champions. A three-week title reign WWE does not recognize.

D-Generation X mocks Mankind with ‘Have A Bad Day’.

‘The Triple H Show’ in full force. Triple H appears on Raw ten different times in the same night.

Looking back at the final ECW televised event: Guilty As Charged ’01.

One of the loudest crowd ‘pops’ in WWF/WWE history: Triple H returns to RAW at Madison Square Garden after career-threatening quadriceps injury

Audio: Al Wilson and Dawn Marie get married on Smackdown in their underwear

Audio: Kenzo Suzuki challenges John Cena to a Battle Rap

Looking back at the night Brock Lesnar fought Shinsuke Nakamura in Japan

Audio: Mike Tenay announces TNA signing of STING and his debut would happen at TNA Final Resolution PPV

WWE releases Juventud Guerrera

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution 2007

Looking back at WWE New Year’s Revolution 2007

Audio: John Cena battles Kevin Federline in a No-Disqualification Match on WWE RAW with an outcome no one asked for

WWE signs Natalya Neidhart

Looking back at Wrestle Kingdom 2007-2025 events

Looking back at the night TNA Impact Live and WWE Monday Night RAW went head to head (January 4, 2010)

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and others make TNA Impact debuts

Awful timing: Jeff Hardy indicted on drug trafficking charges the same day he makes his TNA return

Bret Hart returns to WWE RAW after a twelve-year absence

Audio: Chris Jericho returns to WWE RAW after a 16-month absence and trolls the fans in grand style

Audio: Warrior slams Nash. Nash challenges Warrior to MMA fight. Warrior responds

John Cena replaces Fred Flinstone on boxes of Fruity Pebbles breakfast cereal

WWE releases Kaitlyn

Audio: WWE special ‘Old School Raw’ episode highlighted by the return of Jake The Snake Roberts

Audio: Interesting look back at a 2014 Paul Heyman / Brock Lesnar promo

TNA debuts on Destination America channel

Audio: The Authority ‘fire’ Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, and Ryback during ‘John Cena Appreciation Night’, and the fans could care less

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Shinsuke Nakamura set to leave NJPW for WWE

TNA debuts on Pop TV channel

WWE tapes pilot episode of ‘WWE Kids’, which never makes it to TV, WWE Network nor any other streaming platforms

Audio: Royal Rumble contract signing between AJ Styles and John Cena

The Elite: Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page and Young Bucks reveal the creation of All Elite Wrestling

Looking back at TNA Impact Wrestling: Homecoming 2019

New Day with Big E, dressed as Baby New Year, ring in the New Year on RAW

Jushin Thunder Liger retires from pro wrestling

Undisputed Era racks up the trophies at 2020 NXT Year End Awards

Audio: Jon Moxley returns to AEW after previously losing AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega

Looking back at NXT: New Year’s Evil 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025

Looking back at WWE: Day One 2022, 2024

Audio: Sasha Banks makes her debut as Mercedes Mone at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Andrade El Idolo exits AEW and has a parting message to Tony Khan and staff

Audio: The Rock Wants To Sit At The Head Of The Table: The Rock makes surprise appearance at WWE Day 1 and directly calls out Roman Reigns

Looking back at NOAH: The New Year 2025 event featuring current WWE superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Omos

Adam Copeland gets a new nickname in AEW: COPE

Looking back at NXT Year End Awards Winners for 2024

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) leaves AXS TV after a ten-year run for The Roku Channel

Audio: The Rock’s memorable appearance and UNCENSORED promo from NXT: New Year’s Evil

Looking back at WWE RAW debut show on Netflix including an incredible ratings note about the debut show and how far ratings declined thru 2025

Audio: Hulk Hogan is booed out of the building during WWE RAW debut on Netflix. This would end up being Hulk’s final appearance ever on WWE television

Audio: Pat McAfee airs parody video mocking Hulk Hogan less than one day after RAW debut disaster on Netflix

And so much more!

