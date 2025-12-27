It’s the Season Three Finale’ of This Week In Wrestling History! Thank you for all your support and feedback during this memorable season. You inspired and pushed me thru the year and all the hard work and effort putting these together. Over TWO HUNDRED FIFTY HOURS of wrestling history revisited during Season Three! Will it be back for Season 4 in 2026? The answer is revealed at the very beginning of this episode.

Enjoy this episode of This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 52) covering the period of 12/24 thru 12/31. Running Time: 5 Hours 12 Minutes.

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 52 (12/24 – 12/31)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 12 MINUTES

Audio: Iron Sheik def Bob Backlund to win WWF Heavyweight Title. Includes promos from both Iron Sheik and Bob Backlund

Audio: Macho Man Randy Savage def Terry Taylor to win NWA Mid America Heavyweight Title

Audio: Hulk Hogan abruptly leaves AWA and returns to WWF

Mean Gene Okerlund makes his WWF debut

Macho Man Randy Savage marries Miss Elizabeth (for real)

Looking back at NWA and AWA ‘Star Wars’ 1985

Madusa wins AWA World Women’s Championship

Vader defeats Antonio Inoki in his NJPW debut and almost causes a riot

Audio: Vader speaks on NJPW debut and defeating Inoki

Looking back at WCW Starrcade 1988, 1991-1998

Lou Thesz wrestles last ever match at the age of 74

The Christmas Creature (Kane) loses Mask vs Title match against Jerry Lawler

Audio: Jerry Lawler, Kane, and Mad Man Pondo look back at the ‘Christmas Creature’

Audio: Macho Man’s Holiday message to kids at 4th Annual George Steinbrenner Children’s Holiday Concert for Underprivileged Kids Of Tampa (FL)

Audio: Highlights of Ric Flair def Vader (Starrcade ’93) to regain WCW Heavyweight Championship

ECW makes their New York City debut

Audio: Cactus Jack vs Sabu in NCAA Olympic Rules match (ECW Holiday Hell 1995)

Akira Hokuto def Madusa in Tournament Final to win WCW Women’s Championship

Audio: Sting def Hollywood Hogan to win WCW Heavyweight Championship

Audio: Kevin Nash ends Goldberg’s 173-0 Undefeated Streak and wins WCW Heavyweight Championship

DT looks back at WCW ratings before and after Goldberg’s undefeated streak ended. Was it really the monumental mistake and ratings killer many have labeled it over the years?

Audio: Moolah (age 76) and Mae Young (age 76) vs Crash and Hardcore Holly

WWF tapes RAW and Mankind winning first WWF Heavyweight Championship (Airs on 01/04/1999 RAW; the date WWF recognizes)

Audio: Chris Jericho and Chyna become Co-IC Champs after double pin: A three-week title reign not recognized by WWE

Audio: Raven wins his first of 27 WWF Hardcore Title reigns

Bonus Audio: Chris Jericho Taco Bell Commercial (2000) debuts

Looking back at Ring Of Honor: Final Battle 2004 and 2008

Audio: Austin Aries ends Samoa Joe 645-day reign as ROH World Heavyweight Champion

Joanie Laurer hospitalized after being found unconscious due to an overdose of sleeping pills and alcohol

WWE signs Tamina Snuka and Sin Cara (aka Hunico)

TNA signs The Young Bucks’ Nick and Matt Jackson

WWE makes shocking announcement of Bret Hart returning to WWE after a ten-year absence

Tommy Dreamer wrestles last match for WWE ECW

CZW wrestler Nick Gage arrested after robbing New Jersey Bank

Brock Lesnar announces retirement from MMA one day after TKO loss to Alistar Overeem at UFC 141

Audio: Daniel Bryan joins The Wyatt Family

WWE announces strict enforcement of requirement that all WWE Superstars carry Medical Insurance

Audio: Train wreck of a segment on RAW between Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns leads to Vince McMahon being arrested by New York Police Department

Looking back at WWE Tribute To The Troops 2015

Audio: Comedy and a Kiss? John Cena appears on Mike O’Brien’s ‘7 Minutes In Heaven’ YouTube series

Mickie James and Nick Aldis get married

Entire wrestling and entertainment world is duped for a few hours when a fake news story appears announcing the death of ‘Big Show’ Paul Wight from a car accident

Becky Lynch fools Alexa Bliss wrestling as La Luchadora and Alexa Bliss fools Becky Lynch as being double jointed

Audio: Shayna Baszler makes his NXT debut attacking Kairi Sane following a fun match between Ember Moon and Sonya DeVille

Segment between AJ Styles and Vince McMahon on SmackDown leads to the memorable feud between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon

Audio: WWE tries to shut down Botchamania by launching the web series ‘Botch Club’ hosted by Gallows and Anderson

Audio: Santa Claus wins WWE 24/7 Championship only to lose it to R-Truth minutes later

Audio: Austin Theory (vs Roderick Strong) and Shotzi Blackheart (vs Bianca Belair) make their NXT TV debuts

Audio: Revisiting The Wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley on RAW and the quickly dropped lesbian romance angle involving Liv Morgan and Lana

Jon Heuber (aka Luke Harper, Brodie Lee) tragically passes away at 41

Audio: Erick Rowan’ makes a memorable appearance during the Brodie Lee: Celebration Of Life episode of AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm abruptly requests and is granted her release from WWE

Matt Hardy launches ‘The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy’ Podcast (cohosted with Jon Alba)

Audio: Hypocrite or Good Businessman? Less than three years prior to joining WWE and LFG, Bully Ray professed having ‘zero interest’ in watching the minor leagues of WWE

Audio: Memorable Christmas segment on RAW with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley visiting the Mysterio family which ends with Rhea Ripley slapped and Dominik Mysterio arrested

Audio: Ric Flair reveals during WWE documentary on Peacock that his birth name was actually Fred Phillips

Audio: The Acclaimed drop a memorable diss track and music video slamming Jeff Jarrett

WWE signs Pat McAfee and Dragon Lee

CM Punk wrestles his first match back with WWE after a ten-year absence

Shotzi Blackheart gets married in Las Vegas and wrestles later the same night at WWE House Show in her Wedding Dress!

WWE officially ends production of DVD and Blu-Ray in favor of digital and streaming media

Kevin Dunn quietly retires from WWE after a forty-year career with the companyLooking back at AEW: Worlds End 2023 and 2024

The beginning of the end for an AEW storyline as The Devil (Adam Cole) and his masked men (The Kingdom, Wardlow, Roderick Strong) are revealed at AEW Worlds End

Audio: Edge defeats Christian Cage for the TNT Championship, just to lose it back to Christian Cage minutes later

Audio: Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada battle it out for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic Championship in one of the greatest matches in AEW history

Audio: Looking back at the final episode of AEW Rampage and the creative way it went off the air

And much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E52 (12/24 – 12/31) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E52 (12/24 – 12/31)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E52 (12/24 – 12/31) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

Thousands of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history!

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: