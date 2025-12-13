This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 50) 12/10 – 12/16 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 50) covering the period of 12/10 thru 12/16. Running Time: 5 Hours 22 Minutes!

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 50 (12/10 – 12/16)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 22 MINUTES

Rikidozan dies after stabbing at Japanese Nightclub. DT looks back at the rumored involvement of the Japanese Yakuza in this tragedy

Terry and Dory Funk Jr def Abdullah The Butcher and The Shiek to win AJPW Real World Tag League Tournament. A match over four decades old that still holds up today

Although not recognized in the record books, Bob Backlund regains WWF Championship def Bobby Duncam

Audio: Bob Backlund, a master of the mic (LOL), cuts a terrible promo on Bobby Duncam (1979)

Hulk Hogan makes his MSG debut def Ted Dibiase

Memorable SNME (9) event: Hulk Hogan vs Paul Orndorff steel cage match for WWF Championship

Dynamite Kid suffers serious back injury during match involving British Bulldogs vs Don Muraco and Bob Orton Jr

Looking back at AWA’s lone PPV: Superclash III

Second ever Slammy Awards (1987) featuring the musical performance by Vince McMahon (Stand Back)

Audio: The Colossal Connection (Haku and Andre The Giant) def Demolition to win WWF Tag Team Titles

WWF tapes No Holds Barred: The Match / The Movie

Audio: NHB The Match Main Event Cage Match: Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake vs Macho Man Randy Savage and Zeus w/ Sherri

Looking back at Starrcade ’89 Futureshock, Starrcade ’90: Collision Course, and the disaster: Starrcade 2000

Audio: Ric Flair revealed as The Black Scorpion

AWA retires the World Heavyweight Championship

The bloody match between Great Muta vs Hiroshi Hase which led to the creation of the ‘Muta Scale’

Audio: Alundra Blayze (Medusa) def Heidi Lee Morgan in a tournament final to win the vacated WWF Womens Championship

Looking back at ECW Holiday Hell 1994

Audio: Steve Austin final ECW promo before leaving for WWF

WWF releases the entire Womens Division and retires the Womens Championship

Audio: Looking back at Stu Hart 50th Anniversary Event (1995) which included WCW vs WWF match

Looking back at WWF IYH 5: Season’s Beatings (1995) and IYH 26: Rock Bottom (1998)

Anniversary of the Super J-Cup: 2nd Stage Tournament

NWO Saturday Night airs on TBS Network

Audio: Steve Austin throws The Rock’s IC Title into the Piscataqua River

Audio: Vince McMahon announces a change in creative direction dubbed ‘The Cure For The Common Show’

Bret Hart makes his WCW debut following Montreal Screwjob

RVD and Sabu def Dudley Boyz in Tokyo Japan to win ECW Tag Team Titles

Ric Flair has a ‘heart attack’ on WCW Monday Nitro

Looking back at WWF/WWE Armageddon PPV: 1999, 2002-2004, 2006-2008

Audio: The McMahon-Helmsley Era official begins. Stephanie turns on Vince (Armageddon 1999)

Audio: As Vince hunts down Triple H, Stephanie (supporting a sexy new look) explains why she turned – and it makes complete sense

ECW holds its last Hardcore TV (TNN) taping

NWA Wildside: AJ Styles vs Sabu vs Air Paris

Audio: Booker T and Goldust become World Tag Team Champions

Audio: Battle Of The Sexes: Chris Jericho and Christian vs Trish Stratus and Lita

JAPW: Dan Maff vs Jerry Lawler vs Shane Douglas

Audio: Daniel Puder vs Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin: Dixie Dog Fight

American Angel (Sara del Rey) loses Mask vs Mask Match against Tsunami

Looking back at TNA Turning Point PPV including no-show by Jeff Hardy

Audio: Batista and Rey Mysterio become World Tag Team Champions

Chris Jericho lands a book deal to release the autobiography “A Lion’s Tale”

CBS announces Trish Stratus to co-star in reality series ‘Armed & Famous’

Looking back at Hermie Sadler UWF event (2006)

WWE releases Amy Zidian

WWE launches ‘A Jingle With Jillian’ EP on Itunes

Audio: Sample of Jillian Hall: ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’

Looking back at WWE TLC PPV: 2009, 2012-2015

Looking back at Slammy Awards: 1987, 2009-2012

Audio: During interview hyping Tribute To The Troops special, CM Punk comments on Hulk Hogan signing with TNA and the primetime WWF vs TNA WWF Jan 4, 2010

Christy Hemme announces her retirement from in ring action

Looking back at WWE Tribute To The Troops: 2010, 2011

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution PPV 2011, 2020, 2024

Billy Gunn returns to WWE as a trainer

Jeff Hardy launches Music CD ‘Similar Creatures’

Audio: Sample of Jeff Hardy: ‘Similar Creatures’

Tony Atlas reveals to TMZ how far he will go to satisfy his foot fetish

Audio: Michelle Beadle and CM Punk give their side of the backstage incident at Tribute To The Troops involving AJ Lee

AJ Styles officially leaves TNA after 11 years with the company

Looking back at NXT Takeover 3: R-Evolution (2014) and NXT Takeover: London (2015)

Audio: Kevin Owens makes NXT debut

Audio: Sami Zayn def Neville to win NXT Heavyweight Championship

Audio: Roman Reigns returns at WWE TLC 2014 and cuts an infamous ‘promo’

Roman Reigns def Sheamus in a Career vs Title Match to win WWE World Heavyweight Title

Scott Hall posts a picture of his living room on Instagram showing a decorated Christmas Tree, and XXX movie playing on his TV! LOL

Brock Lesnar fined $250K and suspended one year by Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing two drug tests prior to UFC fight

Shad Gaspard stops an Armed Robbery at a gas station convenient store. And it was all captured on security video

WWE document leaked instructing officials how to handle certain situations at WWE events. DT has the documents and reveals the details

Rich Swann arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault on his wife, Su Yung

Audio: Mandy Rose wrestles her first ever match on WWE main roster (Mandy Rose and Paige vs Bayley and Mickie James)

Alicia Taylor makes her WWE ring announcing debut at an NXT Live Event

Looking back at WWE: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2018, 2019

Looking back at Ring Of Honor: Final Battle 2018, 2022, 2023

Audio: The Elite’ Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks and Hangman Page say goodbye to Ring Of Honor (from Final Battle 2018)

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Final Resolution 2020

Audio: Karate Man (Ethan Page) makes a memorable appearance on Impact Wrestling during the pandemic

Mick Foley revealed as Cameo’s Most Booked Athlete for 2021 across all sports!

DDP and Payge McMahon get married

WWE signs Fallon Henley and AEW signs Brody King

Darby Allin takes shots at Cora Jade on Twitter for being a fake skateboarder. It doesn’t end well for Darby

Looking back at NXT Deadline: 2022,

Audio: Remembering when an NXT Referee started vomiting black goo during a match between Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre?

Audio: Roxanne Perez wins Iron Survivor Challenge and challenges Mandy Rose for NXT Women’s Championship

Audio: Mandy Rose defends NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez

WWE releases Mandy Rose for violating their contract by opening and posting photos on FanTime

Jamie Noble wrestles his last ever match at a WWE Live Event

Audio: Action Andretti makes his AEW main roster debut by defeating Chris Jericho and the crowd reaction was NUTS

WWE and Jey Uso resolve trademark issue over usage of ‘YEET’

Audio: Memorable 2023 confrontation on WWE RAW between Seth Rollins and CM Punk who returned to WWE after a ten-year absence which drew a tremendous TV rating

WWE and MLW reach a settlement in the antitrust case against WWE

Titan Towers sold: WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT sold for $7.5 Million

Anthem names Carlos Silva President of TNA Wrestling

Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) and Ulysses Diaz tie the knot

Audio: Kamille addresses repeated fan complaints about her character on AEW Television

Audio: Tessa Blanchard makes her return to TNA Wrestling and many within IWC have a meltdown

After just one week after being released from AEW, WWE posts a video teasing the debut of Penta El Zero Miedo

Chelsea Green def Michin to become the first ever WWE Women’s United States Champion

Looking back at the 2024 return of Saturday Night’s Main Event

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E50 (12/10 – 12/16) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E50 (12/10 – 12/16)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E50 (12/10 – 12/16) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: