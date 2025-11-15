This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 46) 11/12 – 11/18 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 46) covering the period of 11/12 thru 11/18. Running Time: 5 Hours 31 Minutes!
This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!
Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history!
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 46 (11/12 – 11/18)
RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 31 MINUTES
- Audio: Rocky Johnson & Tony Atlas def The Wild Samoans to win WWF Tag Team Titles
- WWF Legends Battle Royal featuring Lou Thesz, Nick Bockwinkel, Bobo Brazil, Gene Kiniski, Killer Kowalski, Ray Stevens, and others
- Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions IX and XXI
- Audio: Ric Flair (c) vs Terry Funk: I Quit Match for NWA Heavyweight Title
- Remember Nitron? Sharing an interesting story involving ‘Sabretooth’ (X-Men) and Kevin Nash
- Last original SNME airs on Fox and the last pairing of The Ultimate Maniacs
- Audio: Sudden departure of Ultimate Warrior puts a Mr. Perfect ‘turn’ on the fast track. Highlights of the Perfect/Heenan split
- Clash Of The Sexes: Madusa vs Paul E Dangerously
- Despite the storyline being mid, The Undertaker reveals an awesome looking Patriotic Betsy Ross American Flag lined inside his coat
- Chris Candido wins NWA Heavyweight Title; previously vacated by Shane Douglas
- Looking back at ECW November To Remember 1995 and 1996
- Audio: Awesome unedited highlights from ECW N2R 1995: Taz’ profanity laced promo, Sandman dancing, Steve Austin vs Mikey, Funk/Dreamer vs Cactus/Raven and more
- Looking back at Survivor Series 1996, 1998-2004, 2007, 2012, 2017-2018
- 1996 WWF Hall Of Fame induction ceremony
- The Rock makes his WWE PPV debut
- Audio: Ravishing Rick Rude appears on ECW TV, WWF Monday Night Raw, and WCW Monday Nitro all the same week
- Audio: ‘Bret Screwed Bret’. Infamous ’97 Vince McMahon 2 Part Interview from Raw on Bret Hart and Survivor Series
- DT looks at the effect of the Montreal Screwjob on TV ratings for the remainder of 1997
- Audio: Road Warrior Hawk falls from the top of the Titantron
- Audio: Sid ‘viciously’ botches a promo after Kevin Nash impersonates him on Nitro
- Audio: WCW Nitro airs a Pinata On A Pole Match, which leads to the return of Dr Death Steve Williams and the debut of ‘Oklahoma’
- Audio: Kurt Angle promo leading to his imminent WWF in ring debut
- Audio: Big Show wins an entire Survivor Series match in less than two minutes
- Audio: Steve Austin is struck by a hit and run driver
- WWF signs then fitness model and radio host Trish Stratus to a contract
- WWF No Mercy Video Game is released for the Nintendo 64
- WCW holds an international PPV airing exclusively in Germany
- Jerry Lawler returns to Raw after quitting nine months earlier due the firing of his then wife, Stacy ‘The Cat’ Carter
- Audio: Ric Flair returns to WWE after 8 years and is revealed as now 50% owner of WWF.
- Eddie Guerrero passes away at only 38 years old
- Audio Bonus: Rare candid Eddie Guerrero interview from 2002
- WWE airs a special episode of Raw paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero
- Looking back at TNA Genesis PPV 2005 and 2006
- Ric Flair and Roddy Piper’s WWE World Tag Team Title reign comes to an end
- The Miz and John Morrison win WWE Tag Team Titles
- Audio: Save Us Y2J: Chris Jericho makes his WWE return after two years and attempts to ‘save us’ from Randy Orton
- Brock Lesnar wins UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 91
- Audio: WWE RAW (2009) debuts a new intro and theme song
- ‘Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin’ press conference in Australia ends with Ric Flair leaving Hulk Hogan battered and bloodied – to laughter by Australian Media
- Audio: Rare audio of Ric Flair/Hulk Hogan confrontation at ‘Hulkamania’ Press Conference in Australia
- Looking back at WWE’ first ever edition of ‘WWE Old School Raw’ featuring 30+ legends interacting with current WWE superstars
- Audio: 86 year old Mae Young calls LayCool ‘sluts’ and challenges them to a No DQ match!
- Matt Hardy kicked out of WWE rehab and arrested for violating a court order
- WWE reveals their controversial list of ‘Top 20 Superstars of the Attitude Era’
- Sierra – Hotel – India – Echo – Lima – Delta – Shield! Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins make their WWE main roster debut
- Audio: Looking back at CM Punk (c) vs John Cena vs Ryback for WWE Championship including the surprise debut of The Shield
- Big E wins his first WWE Championship (Intercontinental Title) on the main roster
- AJ Lee collapses during a match against Brie Bella during WWE tour of London. You won’t believe how WWE handled it.
- Audio: AJ Lee defends WWE Divas Championship against Vickie Guerrero
- WWE releases The Great Khali
- Grumpy Cat invades WWE as the Guest Host of Raw
- After being canceled by Spike TV, TNA Wrestling announces a TV deal with Destination America beginning January 2015
- After being canceled by Destination America, TNA Wrestling announces a TV deal with Pop TV beginning January 2016
- WWE fires Billy Gunn after a drug test reveals elevated testosterone levels over 30x higher than the normal range.
- Audio: The Undertaker appears on The Tonight Show w/Jimmy Fallon – to tombstone a turkey?
- Looking back at NXT TakeOver: War Games 2017
- Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger) signs a contract with Bellator
- WWE releases The Great Khali and James Ellsworth
- Paige (Saraya) and Alberto Del Rio are no longer a couple
- William Regal undergoes serious heart procedure
- Enzo Amore is kicked off a plane for vaping AND kicked out of Survivor Series audience; both within a 24-hour period!
- John Hennigan (aka John Morrison, Johnny Elite, Johnny TV, Johnny Impact, Johnny Nitro, Johnny Mundo) is voted off Survivor: David vs Goliath competition
- James Ellsworth meets cancel culture after being accused of sending questionable photos to a 16-year-old fan
- Looking back at AEW: Full Gear 2019, 2021, 2023
- Audio: Jon Moxley battles Kenny Omega in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match
- Wardlow and Jade Cargill sign with AEW and make their AEW debuts
- Randy Orton and Tony Khan battle it out on Twitter with assistance from Brandi Rhodes and Charlotte Flair LOL
- Audio: The first of many bad segments between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns begins on SmackDown: King Corbin brings out ‘The Big Dog’ – literally
- Audio: Jade Cargill makes her AEW debut and immediately gets into it with Cody and Brandi Rhodes
- Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Turning Point 2020 PPV
- Zelina Vega fired by WWE after tweeting support for unionizing wrestling and the circus begins involving Gabrielle Carteris (Screen Actors Guild), Andrew Yang and others
- Drew McIntyre wins WWE Championship from Randy Orton on ThunderDome RAW just one week before Survivor Series
- Veda Scott & Speedball Mike Bailey and Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes get married
- Looking back at the memorable segment on AEW Dynamite when Inner Circle went to Las Vegas
- WWE releases Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, Ashante ‘Thee Adonis’, Top Dolla, John Morrison, Jaxson Ryker, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Tegan Nox
- Looking back at NWA Hard Times 3 PPV (Tyrus winning NWA Championship)
- Isla Dawn makes her NXT debut
- AEW officially removes CM Punk from the cover of AEW Fight Forever video game
- Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell arrested for DUI and drugs less than a month after being celebrated on DDP video for being sober
- Nick (Hogan) Bollea, arrested for DUI after refusing to take sobriety tests during traffic stop
- Audio: Will Ospreay officially signs with AEW
- JD McDonagh is officially added as a member of The Judgement Day
- Vince McMahon sells 8.4 Million shares of TKO Stock and loses out from gaining an additional $1 Billion
- Audio: Ronda Rousey makes her one and only appearance for Ring Of Honor (teams with Maria Shafir vs Athena and Billy Starkz)
- Looking back at Becky Lynch’ memorable appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy and the claims she set an all-time Jeopardy record.
- Audio: Don Tony finally sets the record straight. Becky Lynch did NOT set an all-time Jeopardy record; and DT has the PROOF.
