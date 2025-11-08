This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 45) 11/5 – 11/11 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 45) covering the period of 11/5 thru 11/11. Running Time: 4 Hours 57 Minutes!

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 45 (11/5 – 11/11)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 57 MINUTES

Nick Bockwinkel begins 1,714-day reign as AWA Heavyweight Champion by defeating and ending Verne Gagne’s 2,625-day reign

Terry Funk wins NWA US Title previously vacated by Johnny Valentine due to injuries sustained in Oct 4 plane crash

Looking back at WWF ‘The Wrestling Classic PPV (1985)

Jerry Lawler accused of 2nd degree r*pe and sodomy of a 13-year-old girl. Although charges would later be dropped, WWF vs USWA feud abruptly ends

Looking back at Clash Of The Champions XXV (1993)

Audio: Vince McMahon announces the WWF departure of Macho Man Randy Savage

Looking back at one the greatest PPV of all time; When Worlds Collide (1994)

Audio: Bret Hart On TSN OTR (1997), Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho discuss Montreal Screwjob

Audio: What could have been, what should have been. Chris Jericho ‘Greenberg’ promo on Nitro leads to memorable spear from Goldberg. Thus, prematurely ending a feud fans wanted to see

Looking back at the Raw after Survivor Series (1997)

Audio: New Jack – Original Gangster (1998)

Dudley Boyz make ECW Tag Team Title history

Audio: Rick Steiner reveals his Tag Team Championship partner – Judy Bagwell?

Audio: Big Boss Man ruins the funeral of The Big Show’s father

Audio: Chris Benoit vs Madusa from Nitro

Audio: Seven makes his memorable Nitro debut

Audio: Arnold Schwarzenegger guest stars on Smackdown and the memorable bitch slap heard around the world

Molly Holly makes her WWF debut on Raw

Looking back at Ring Of Honor ‘All-Star Extravaganza’ (2002)

Lex Luger wrestles first match since passing of Miss Elizabeth

Audio: John Cena insults Rey Mysterio (Smackdown 2003)

Audio: Vince McMahon talks burying The Undertaker

Looking back at TNA Victory Road PPV (2004)

Audio: Macho Man Randy Savage makes TNA debut

Joey Styles becomes lead play by play announcer on RawAudio: Loud ‘You Suck’ chants lead to Kurt Angle repeating his ring entrance three times

Audio: Eddie Guerrero wrestles last ever match before his untimely death

Shimmer Women’s Wrestling and Evolve launch their promotions

Midway Games announces video game deal with TNA

WWE signs Tyson Kidd

Audio: Kevin Federline challenges John Cena to a match, and Brittany Spears files for divorce the very next day

Ric Flair and Roddy Piper vs Rated RKO leads to DX and Big Dick Johnson violating Eric Bischoff

Audio: CNN airs the controversial show ‘Death Grip’ (2007) and grossly edits comments made by John Cena

James Gibson announces his retirement

Audio: After signing Hulk Hogan, Impact airs video of a meeting between Dixie Carter and TNA roster

Looking back at 2009 Impact ratings pre and post Hogan signing

Ric Flair marries for the fourth time (Jacqueline Beems)

Audio: Dinner Impossible airs episode featuring WWE

Looking back at TNA Turning Point PPV (2010)

TNA debuts custom World Title belt for Jeff Hardy

Audio: Kevin Nash last TNA appearance before leaving the company

Audio: Mick Foley appears on TSN ‘Off The Record’ (2010)

Audio: CM Punk has some fun with a ‘TNA fan’ at a WWE house show

WWE unveils their logo for WWE Network

Ohio Valley Wrestling becomes the new developmental territory for TNA

Who was voted by fans as the Mount Rushmore of WWE?

Linda McMahon loses CT Senate bid to Chris Murphy

Yoshi Tatsu suffers serious neck injury during a match against AJ Styles

Audio: Pete Dunne makes WWE Raw debut vs Enzo Amore in a Champion vs Champion Non-Title Match

Bonus Audio: Pete Dunne and Enzo Amore post WWE RAW comments

Audio: Becky Lynch vs James Ellsworth: A match the IWC truly thought was the start of WWE embracing Intergender Wrestling. They thought wrong.

Audio: AJ Styles def Jinder Mahal to win WWE Championship on Smackdown!

Kaientai Dojo’ Board Of Directors remove Taka Michinoku and loses an entire year’s pay for cheating on his wife

Looking back at AEW: Full Gear 2019 and 2020

Audio: Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega battle in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match (AEW Full Gear 2019). A match still considered one of the greatest brawls in AEW history

Hilarious story involving Noam Dar profiles popping up on Tinder, Grindr, Plenty Of Fish and others

Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker and AEW channel their inner Steve Jobs and releases video presentation revealing future release of AEW Fight Forever video game and mobile games, AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing and AEW: Elite General Manager

AEW signs The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens)

Audio: Max Caster performs his first ever intro rap in AEW

Audio: Funny botch at Daily’s Place during the celebration of MJF induction into the Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite

Audio: Rare 2020 audio reveals Jey Uso cutting the same ‘doubt’ promo that he still cuts 5+ years later

Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir tie the knot

Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo tie the knot

Audio: Tony Khan goes full blown a*shole mode on a female journalist during AEW Full Gear media call

Looking back at WWE: Crown Jewel 2022 and 2023

Audio: Braun Strowman battles Omos (Crown Jewel 2022). A match that received so much praise, it led to Strowman revenge tweeting that would backfire big time

Audio: Highlights of Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul (Crown Jewel 2022)

Billy Corgan suspends Nick Aldis after publicly giving notice to leave NWA

Audio: Dana Brooke (c) battles Nikki Cross in the last ever match for WWE 24/7 Championship

WWE abruptly retires the 24/7 Championship

Audio Flashback: Mick Foley’s reveal of WWE 24/7 Championship and the crowning of first 24/7 Champion on RAW is greeted with negative reaction by live WWE audience

Audio: Mariah May signs with AEW and makes her AEW TV debut

Audio: Zelina Vega prank calls Dominik Mysterio during a live Twitch Stream]

Controversy erupts across IWC after Malakai Black hugs Adam Cole in the ring following their match on AEW Dynamite

Audio: Malakai Black posts video message shooting down rumors of him leaving AEW. Note: He would exit AEW less than three months later

Audio: SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announces the creation of WWE Women’s United States Championship

Looking back at the crowning of the first ever WWE Women’s United States Champion

And so much more!

