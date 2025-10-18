This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 42) 10/15 – 10/21 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 42) covering the period of 10/15 thru 10/21. Running Time: 5 Hours 9 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 42 (10/15 – 10/21)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 9 MINUTES

Audio: Nick Bockwinkel refuses to wrestle Ric Flair in Memphis

Infamous Cage Match: Magnificent Muraco vs Jimmy Snuka

Audio: Awesome promo montage from Magnificent Muraco leading up to cage match against Snuka

Audio: Magnificent Muraco eats a Meatball Sub during a match

Looking back at two local NY WWF events DT attended back in October 1983

Sheepherders (aka Bushwackers) become last UWF Tag Team Champions before UWF/Crockett merger

Looking back at the 1988 King Of The Ring

Arachnaman

Audio: What could have been: Confrontation between Madusa and Sherri at NY Convention

Sabu wrestles WWF tryout matches against Owen Hart and Scott Taylor

Audio: Jim Cornette speaks on Sabu’s 1993 WWF tryout

Crush betrays Macho Man Randy Savage on Raw

Audio: Cactus Jack talks historic tag teams such as Patterson/Stevens, Funks, Midnight Express, and the American Males

Dean Douglas taketh and giveth the IC Title away

Looking back at WWF IYH: Great White North (1995) and Buried Alive (1996)

Audio: Highlights of Buried Alive match between Undertaker and Mankind

Bret Hart turns down rumored $8 Million deal from WCW and signs 20-year deal with WWF

Jushin Thunder Liger becomes Kishin Liger

Audio: Ric Rude gets nuclear heat from ECW fans at Elks Lodge

Bam Bam Bigelow def Shane Douglas for ECW Heavyweight Title

Vince McMahon fires Steve Austin at Judgement Day

Christian makes wins Light Heavyweight Title in WWF debut

Audio: Bang 3:16: A ‘fired’ and armed Steve Austin kidnaps and threatens Vince McMahon with multiple weapons

Audio: Bret Hart vs Sting on Nitro

Stacy Keibler tries out for the Nitro Girls

Looking back at WWF No Mercy PPV 1999, 2002, 2003

Audio: Chyna def Jeff Jarrett in ‘Good Housekeeping Match’ and wins IC Title

Jeff Jarrett appears on WCW Nitro the day after competing at WWF No Mercy.

WCW releases Bret Hart

Article (2001) focuses on WWE generosity towards 09/11 rescue including $1 Million donation, use of WWF NY for first responders, and much more

Hayabusa (RIP) paralyzed during a match against Mammoth Sasaki

Infamous Triple H / Katie Vick Funeral segment airs on Raw

Hermie Sadler competes on NWATNA PPV event

Audio: HBK vs Goldberg leads to Batista return (injury) and ‘collects’ the bounty on Goldberg

WWF holds first ever Taboo Tuesday PPV (2004)

Audio: Ric Flair busts himself open while cutting a promo and is a bloody mess

Kurt Angle makes his TNA PPV debut at Bound For Glory (2006)

Audio: Steve-O looks back on Umaga shooting on him during Raw appearance

Audio: Steve-O and Chris Pontius destroyed by Umaga on Raw

Audio: Keven Federline shows up on Raw

Cryme Time makes their WWE debut

Audio: Memorable promo exchange between DX and Rated RKO (2006)

WWF releases Kristal Marshall

Candice Michelle suffers broken clavicle during Raw match against Beth Phoenix

Booker T issues statement regarding his and Sharmell’s departure from WWE (2007)

Brock Lesnar signs with UFC and appears at UFC 77

Audio: Brock Lesnar speaks on signing with UFC

Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling debuts on CMT

Shimmer crowns their first ever Tag Team Champions

Shane McMahon announces his resignation from WWE Management effective January 1, 2010

Audio: WWE launches ‘Stand Up For WWE’ campaign

After failing WWE physical, Nigel McGuinness signs with TNA

TNA inducts Kurt Angle into TNA Hall Of Fame

TNA reinstates Bram after criminal charges were dropped

Audio: Goldberg makes his WWE return after 13 year absence

AJ Styles vs James Ellsworth for WWE Championship

Looking back at WWE TLC 2017 which also featured Kurt Angle’s first WWE match (honorary member of The Shield) since 2006 (eleven years)

WWE signs its first ever Middle Eastern and Indian female wrestlers (Kavita Devi and Shadia Bseiso)

Audio: Roman Reigns emotional speech revealing his battle with leukemia; forcing him to relinquish WWE Universal Championship and focus on treatment

WWE signs Chelsea Green, Damien Priest, Omos, Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Humberto Carillo and Xyon Quinn to NXT contracts

Audio: Seth Rollins attacks Bray Wyatt and burns down the Firefly Fun House

Bushiroad purchases Stardom

WWE launches their first official podcast (After The Bell) hosted by Corey Graves

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Bound For Glory PPV 2019 and 2023

Mexican wrestler Principe Aereo (26) passes away during a wrestling match in Mexico City

Audio: AJ Styles introduces his new ‘friend’ and ultimately his tag team partner, Omos

Audio: Chris Jericho and MJF present ‘Le Dinner Debonair’ on AEW Dynamite

Looking back at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Tony Khan’ bad October tweets continue with unprovoked jabs at Ted Turner and his handling of WCW

Villano IV loses a Mask vs Mask (to Pentagon Jr) match and unmasks for the first time after a 42 year career

Audio: Bobby Lashley reveals a bizarre storyline he pitched to Vince McMahon. And it’s worse than when he suggested having a real fist fight with Karrion Kross

Audio: After six years, Impact Wrestling will rebrand back to TNA Wrestling

Audio: Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson vent after being granted their WWE/NXT release

Audio: The moment Ricky Starks’ AEW career was over: The infamous AEW Collision promo exchange between Ricky Starks and Adam Copeland.

Bonus Audio: Ricky Starks talks about the infamous promo exchange with Adam Copeland

Nick Aldis official signs with WWE and begins his run as SmackDown General Manager

Audio: Sting shocks fans on AEW Dynamite announcing his retirement from pro wrestling at AEW Revolution 2024

Audio: John Cena begins planting seeds about his imminent retirement from in-ring competition

Sting, post-retirement, signs a deal to remain onboard with AEW in a non wrestling capacity

Samantha Irvin announces her departure from WWE

Nick Khan reveals WWE and Netflix developing a new behind the scenes documentary series for 2025 (later revealed as WWE Unreal)

AEW launches AEW All Elite Show, a weekly show airing exclusively on FOX Sports Mexico

Motor City Machine Guns make their WWE debut

Audio: WWE uses Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso to begin their on camera simping of Travis Scott

Audio: Jimmy Kimmel airs video of Batista working out and mocking US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump

Audio: Undertaker, Kane and Donald Trump post a video response to Batista’s video

Audio: Rikishi goes nuclear on Vince Russo after Russo criticized Jey Uso’ emotional reaction to winning WWE Intercontinental Championship

And so much more!

