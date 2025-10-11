This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 41) 10/8 – 10/14 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 41) covering the period of 10/8 thru 10/14. Running Time: 4 Hours 47 Minutes.
This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!
Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 41 (10/8 – 10/14)
RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 47 MINUTES
- Nick Bockwinkel begins his 501 day run as AWA Heavyweight Champion after def Otto Wanz
- Audio: Classic promos by Ric Flair and Fritz Von Erich over the $10,000 bounty placed on Kevin Von Erich
- Audio: Koko B Ware speaks on being fired by WWF after overseas fight with WWF Executive
- Audio: Bret Hart def Ric Flair and begins his first reign as WWF Champion
- Macho Man Randy Savage (managed by Vince McMahon) def Jerry Lawler for USWF Unified Heavyweight Title
- Important meeting between Steve Austin and WWF (1995) leads to a contract
- Audio: Cactus Jack vs El Puerto Ricano and the beatdown by Cactus and Raven to Tommy Dreamer
- Audio: Another classic Cactus Jack (w/ Raven) promo involving dreams of Tommy Dreamer going to WCW and lots more
- Bill Watts out after three weeks working for WWF Creative
- Infamous Club 37 fight (Syracuse, NY) involving Shawn Michaels and several Servicemen
- Audio: Cliq of HBK, HHH, Chyna, and Rick Rude finally get a name – Degeneration X
- Audio: Memorable WCW Nitro match: Sting and Warrior vs Bret Hart and Hollywood Hogan
- Audio: Judy Bagwell stinks up Nitro, and Scott Steiner is not happy about it
- Steve Austin destroys Vince McMahon’s Corvette with cement
- Audio: The Rock gives The British Bulldog a Rockbottom onto dog sh**
- Audio: “Seven” is coming to WCW
- Looking back at the 1999 PPV disaster: Heroes Of Wrestling
- Audio: Rikishi admits running of Steve Austin, and did it for The Rock
- Steve Austin def Kurt Angle for WWF Heavyweight Title and makes history
- Audio: DDP says Angle losing isn’t a bad thing, but a good thing
- Brock Lesnar wins IWGP Championship in his NJPW debut.
- Kurt Angle and John Cena exchange rap insults
- After Austin stunning the entire McMahon family the week before, Linda McMahon kicks Jim Ross in the nuts as the McMahons fire JR (again)
- Audio: Mickie James makes her WWE debut
- Kurt Angle makes his TNA debut and immediately goes after Samoa Joe
- Psichosis arrested after using toy gun to carjack CA resident
- The Marine (2003) starring John Cena hits movie theatres
- WWE releases Francine, Gunner Scott, Teddy Hart, and Lance Cade
- Drew McIntyre makes his WWE in ring debut
- Looking back at TNA Bound For Glory 2007
- Gail Kim becomes first TNA Knockouts Champion
- Dolph Ziggler suspended 30 days for WWE Wellness Violation
- Current TNA ‘wrestler’ Adam Pacman Jones suspended by NFL
- The Wrestler premieres at New York Film Festival
- Audio: Jillian Hall def Mickie James for Divas Championship just to lose it minutes later to Melina
- 10/10/10: ‘Therrrrrrrre Herrrrrre!’
- Audio: Jersey Shore J-Woww makes TNA debut
- Autopsy results reveal Lance Cade cause of death
- Freddie Prinze Jr signs deal to join WWE as a producer and director
- Audio: CM Punk does solo commentary for Cena/Shaemus Raw match following walkout by WWE staff due to Triple H providing unsafe working conditions
- Looking back at the PPV disaster: AWE Night Of Legends (2011)
- Audio: Cody and Goldust def The Shield to win WWE Tag Team Championships
- Dolph Ziggler surprises WWE Universe and def Miz in a Career vs Title (IC Title) match
- Sasha Banks challenges Charlotte to HIAC match
- Audio: Paul Heyman puts Goldberg on notice after telling ESPN he’d challenge Brock Lesnar if returning to WWE
- Audio: AJ Styles vs James Ellsworth w/ Referee Dean Ambrose
- Kalisto dedicates match to Eddie Guerrero and def Enzo Amore for Cruiserweight Title
- Memorable RAW moment: The Shield triple powerbomb Braun Stroman thru the announcer’s table
- Jim Cornette and Santino Marella get kicked out of Detroit Wrestling Convention
- Audio: Footage of Jim Cornette/Santino Marella Detroit incident with Bonus Comments from Santino about the incident
- Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell 2017
- Mickie James inducted into 2017 Native American Music Awards Hall Of Fame
- Audio: John Cena pens his own Children’s Book called ‘Elbow Grease’
- Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Bound For Glory 2018 PPV
- Audio: Chad Gable gets a new name, Shorty Gable, then ‘shortens’ it down to Shorty G
- WWE signs Cain Velasquez to a massive multi-year contract; only to release him less than a year later due to Covid-19 pandemic
- TAZ joins AEW Commentating Team
- Audio: William Regal makes a surprise appearance an EVOLVE event and offers Shotzi Blackheart an NXT Contract
- John Cena gets married to Shay Shariatzadeh
- Looking back at 2020 WWE Draft
- Audio: How did WWE address RAW Tag Team Champs (and Titles) drafted to SmackDown and SmackDown Tag Champs drafted to RAW?
- Audio: Lana wins? Lana survives WWE Battle Royal to become #1 Contender to Asuka’s RAW Women’s Championship
- Stephanie McMahon inducted into 2021 International Sports Hall Of Fame
- Audio: Stephanie McMahon induction speech from 2021 International Sports Hall Of Fame
- Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Knockouts Knockdown PPV (2021)
- October has notariously been Tony Khan’s favorite month to post stupid tweets. We look at two epic examples went down this week in history
- Looking back at THREE WWE/NXT vs AEW Head-To-Head TV events and ratings
- Audio: Memorable emotional return of Bray Wyatt and his speech on SmackDown after 15-month release
- Audio: Brian Pillman Jr throws down Pillman legacy and renames himself, Lexis King
- Becky Lynch posts memorable Instagram post showing Tony Khan holding her new book, ‘The Man: Not Your Average Girl”
- Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura signs a WWE Legends Deal and is announced for the imminent return of Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Audio: Candice LeRae becomes the first ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship
- Audio: Stephanie Vaquer makes her NXT debut
- Looking back at AEW: WrestleDream 2024 PPV
- Audio: Bryan Danielson wrestles his last AEW match as a full-time competitor and goes into retirement
- And so much more!
