This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 41) 10/8 – 10/14 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 41) covering the period of 10/8 thru 10/14. Running Time: 4 Hours 47 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 41 (10/8 – 10/14)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 47 MINUTES

Nick Bockwinkel begins his 501 day run as AWA Heavyweight Champion after def Otto Wanz

Audio: Classic promos by Ric Flair and Fritz Von Erich over the $10,000 bounty placed on Kevin Von Erich

Audio: Koko B Ware speaks on being fired by WWF after overseas fight with WWF Executive

Audio: Bret Hart def Ric Flair and begins his first reign as WWF Champion

Macho Man Randy Savage (managed by Vince McMahon) def Jerry Lawler for USWF Unified Heavyweight Title

Important meeting between Steve Austin and WWF (1995) leads to a contract

Audio: Cactus Jack vs El Puerto Ricano and the beatdown by Cactus and Raven to Tommy Dreamer

Audio: Another classic Cactus Jack (w/ Raven) promo involving dreams of Tommy Dreamer going to WCW and lots more

Bill Watts out after three weeks working for WWF Creative

Infamous Club 37 fight (Syracuse, NY) involving Shawn Michaels and several Servicemen

Audio: Cliq of HBK, HHH, Chyna, and Rick Rude finally get a name – Degeneration X

Audio: Memorable WCW Nitro match: Sting and Warrior vs Bret Hart and Hollywood Hogan

Audio: Judy Bagwell stinks up Nitro, and Scott Steiner is not happy about it

Steve Austin destroys Vince McMahon’s Corvette with cement

Audio: The Rock gives The British Bulldog a Rockbottom onto dog sh**

Audio: “Seven” is coming to WCW

Looking back at the 1999 PPV disaster: Heroes Of Wrestling

Audio: Rikishi admits running of Steve Austin, and did it for The Rock

Steve Austin def Kurt Angle for WWF Heavyweight Title and makes history

Audio: DDP says Angle losing isn’t a bad thing, but a good thing

Brock Lesnar wins IWGP Championship in his NJPW debut.

Kurt Angle and John Cena exchange rap insults

After Austin stunning the entire McMahon family the week before, Linda McMahon kicks Jim Ross in the nuts as the McMahons fire JR (again)

Audio: Mickie James makes her WWE debut

Kurt Angle makes his TNA debut and immediately goes after Samoa Joe

Psichosis arrested after using toy gun to carjack CA resident

The Marine (2003) starring John Cena hits movie theatres

WWE releases Francine, Gunner Scott, Teddy Hart, and Lance Cade

Drew McIntyre makes his WWE in ring debut

Looking back at TNA Bound For Glory 2007

Gail Kim becomes first TNA Knockouts Champion

Dolph Ziggler suspended 30 days for WWE Wellness Violation

Current TNA ‘wrestler’ Adam Pacman Jones suspended by NFL

The Wrestler premieres at New York Film Festival

Audio: Jillian Hall def Mickie James for Divas Championship just to lose it minutes later to Melina

10/10/10: ‘Therrrrrrrre Herrrrrre!’

Audio: Jersey Shore J-Woww makes TNA debut

Autopsy results reveal Lance Cade cause of death

Freddie Prinze Jr signs deal to join WWE as a producer and director

Audio: CM Punk does solo commentary for Cena/Shaemus Raw match following walkout by WWE staff due to Triple H providing unsafe working conditions

Looking back at the PPV disaster: AWE Night Of Legends (2011)

Audio: Cody and Goldust def The Shield to win WWE Tag Team Championships

Dolph Ziggler surprises WWE Universe and def Miz in a Career vs Title (IC Title) match

Sasha Banks challenges Charlotte to HIAC match

Audio: Paul Heyman puts Goldberg on notice after telling ESPN he’d challenge Brock Lesnar if returning to WWE

Audio: AJ Styles vs James Ellsworth w/ Referee Dean Ambrose

Kalisto dedicates match to Eddie Guerrero and def Enzo Amore for Cruiserweight Title

Memorable RAW moment: The Shield triple powerbomb Braun Stroman thru the announcer’s table

Jim Cornette and Santino Marella get kicked out of Detroit Wrestling Convention

Audio: Footage of Jim Cornette/Santino Marella Detroit incident with Bonus Comments from Santino about the incident

Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell 2017

Mickie James inducted into 2017 Native American Music Awards Hall Of Fame

Audio: John Cena pens his own Children’s Book called ‘Elbow Grease’

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Bound For Glory 2018 PPV

Audio: Chad Gable gets a new name, Shorty Gable, then ‘shortens’ it down to Shorty G

WWE signs Cain Velasquez to a massive multi-year contract; only to release him less than a year later due to Covid-19 pandemic

TAZ joins AEW Commentating Team

Audio: William Regal makes a surprise appearance an EVOLVE event and offers Shotzi Blackheart an NXT Contract

John Cena gets married to Shay Shariatzadeh

Looking back at 2020 WWE Draft

Audio: How did WWE address RAW Tag Team Champs (and Titles) drafted to SmackDown and SmackDown Tag Champs drafted to RAW?

Audio: Lana wins? Lana survives WWE Battle Royal to become #1 Contender to Asuka’s RAW Women’s Championship

Stephanie McMahon inducted into 2021 International Sports Hall Of Fame

Audio: Stephanie McMahon induction speech from 2021 International Sports Hall Of Fame

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Knockouts Knockdown PPV (2021)

October has notariously been Tony Khan’s favorite month to post stupid tweets. We look at two epic examples went down this week in history

Looking back at THREE WWE/NXT vs AEW Head-To-Head TV events and ratings

Audio: Memorable emotional return of Bray Wyatt and his speech on SmackDown after 15-month release

Audio: Brian Pillman Jr throws down Pillman legacy and renames himself, Lexis King

Becky Lynch posts memorable Instagram post showing Tony Khan holding her new book, ‘The Man: Not Your Average Girl”

Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura signs a WWE Legends Deal and is announced for the imminent return of Saturday Night’s Main Event

Audio: Candice LeRae becomes the first ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship

Audio: Stephanie Vaquer makes her NXT debut

Looking back at AEW: WrestleDream 2024 PPV

Audio: Bryan Danielson wrestles his last AEW match as a full-time competitor and goes into retirement

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E41 (10/8 – 10/14) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E41 (10/8 – 10/14)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E41 (10/8 – 10/14) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: