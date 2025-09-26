This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 39) 9/24 – 9/30 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 39) covering the period of 9/24 thru 9/30. Running Time: 4 Hours 21 Minutes.

WWWF Championship Belt stolen from Bruno Sammartino’s car

First WWWF Showdown At Shea Stadium featuring a 75 Minute main event match between Bruno vs Pedro Morales

Audio: Jim Cornette makes his managerial debut

Audio: Memorable Memphis match ends in a brawl: Stan Hansen & Jesse Ventura vs Jerry Lawler & Austin Idol

Looking back at AWA Superclash ’85: Night Of Champions

First time ever: Randy Savage vs Hulk Hogan

Rick McGraw’s last feud (vs Roddy Piper) before his death begins

Audio: Battle Of The Talk Shows: Pipers Pit vs The Flower Shop

Audio: Ronnie Garvin def Ric Flair for NWA Heavyweight Title

Bonus Audio: Ronnie Garvin speaks candidly on the title win, and Ric Flair’s first promo after losing the title

Kerry Von Erich sentenced in prescription forgery arrest

Tatanka loses USWA Title back to Jerry Lawler, then loses his undefeated streak against Ludvig Borga, then is ‘injured’ by Yokozuna. Not a good week

Audio: Vince McMahon sends Macho Man to take out Jerry Lawler and USWA Title. (Promos by Macho Man and Vince)1

Shawn Michaels walks out of WWF and is stripped of IC Title

Bonus Audio: Shawn Michaels speaks on walking out of WWF in 1993

Brian Christopher and The Rock ‘n Roll Express make their WWF debuts

Audio: Terry Funk vs Jimmy Snuka for ECW TV Title main event’s first NWA/ECW event booked by Paul Heyman

Audio: Fake Razor Ramon and Fake Diesel in ring WWF debut, with Jim Ross on commentary

Scott Hall arrested outside a strip club which leads to ex-wife Dana ripping WCW for using him while battling serious alcohol problems

Looking back at WWF In Your House: Breakdown PPV (1998)

Audio: Christian makes his WWF debut

Audio: Kane and Undertaker def Steve Austin for WWF Title

Audio: Steve Austin and a Zamboni ruin Vince McMahon, Kane, and Undertaker’s Title Award Ceremony

Audio: Vince backs out his deal with Kane and Undertaker, gets caught giving them the finger, then has his leg broken

Audio: First time and only time ever 1 on 1 match: Hulk Hogan vs Bret Hart main event Nitro

Looking back at WWF Unforgiven PPV (1999)

Audio: Remembering the disaster: Al Snow vs Big Boss Man ‘Kennel From Hell Match’

‘This Is Your Life: The Rock’ hosted by Mick Foley scores a record 8.4 rating

Audio: ‘1, 2, It Doesn’t Matter If The Rock Counts To 3!’

Audio: Mick Foley wants to know what’s in Val Venis’ pants!

Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara leave WWF for WCW just days after Austin/Zamboni, The Rock This Is Your Life segments

WCW airs a Sprite Soda commercial featuring Sting ‘beating up’ a 10-year-old kid!

Psychosis loses a Mask vs Hair Match against Kidman on Nitro

Audio: Sid Vicious finds his rental car crushed by Goldberg

First episode of Raw on TNN (previously USA Network) airs

Audio: Vince Russo wins WCW Heavyweight Title from Booker T on Nitro

Looking back at the last ECW PPV while under TNN TV deal: Anarchy Rulz 2000

Released from WWE: Mike Awesome, Justin Credible, Shawn Stasiak, Horace Hogan, Kid Kash, Jillian Hall, Danny Inferno, Kevin Matthews and others

TNA stars Andy Douglas and Johnny Devine stabbed outside a Nashville Nightclub.

Last episode of Raw airs on Spike TV (before jump back to USA Network)

Dolph Ziggler makes his first WWE appearance as the caddy for Kerwin White

Cowboy Bob Orton wrestles on Smackdown; first match since 1987

Audio: CM Punk debut match in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW)

TNA makes their debut on Spike TV

Bob Holly needs 24 stiches to his back after ECW (WWF) Extreme Rules match against Rob Van Dam

Vickie Guerrero vacates and retires the Cruiserweight Title held by Hornswoggle

Smackdown airs for the last time on CW Network (before the move to MyNetworkTV)

Looking back at WWE Smackdown Special: Decade Of Smackdown

Ric Flair Robe becomes first ever pro wrestling item to enter the Smithsonian Institute

Audio: Drew McIntyre makes his WWE in ring debut

Bryan Danielson makes his last ROH appearance before jumping to WWE

Bret Hart wrestles last ever match in MSG

WWE introduces the new Tag Team Titles: ‘The Penny Belts’

Edge destroys the annoying Anonymous Raw GM Laptop

Smackdown debuts on Syfy Network

WWE signs Miroslav Barnyashev (Rusev), Pac (Neville), and Sara del Rey

The shortest Hell In The Cell Match in history happens post Raw (5 Minutes) and CM Punk isn’t thrilled about it

Audio: Hulk Hogan quits Dixie Carter and TNA

Asuka makes her NXT debut

The night after Enzo Amore winning the Cruiserweight Title from Neville, Raw had Neville, Braun Strowman and the entire Cruiserweight division, destroy Enzo Amore

Neville wrestles last 205 Live match before walking out on WWE

Looking back at Season 2 of WWE Mixed Match Challenge (won by R-Truth and Carmella)

Kofi Kingston makes history becoming the longest reigning tag team champion (combined reigns)

Audio: Elias and Kevin Owens get nuclear heat from Seattle fans during a 2018 episode of RAW

WWE signs Damien Priest, Matt Riddle and Michin (Mia Yim)

Dominik Mysterio officially begins training to become a professional wrestler

Audio: Leading into debut of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes admits being able to use ‘Rhodes’ name but will not (and explains why)

Vic Joseph joins WWE RAW commentary team

Audio: Infamous night Bobby Lashley made out with Lana in front of Rusev on WWE RAW

Colt Cabana lawsuit against CM Punk is dismissed

Audio: WWE Untold episode airs featuring Kane breaking down while telling a heartwarming story involving a terminally ill fan

Audio: You Are Not The Father: Maury Povich attempts to save the awful 2019 WWE storyline circled around the pregnancy of Maria Kanellis

Looking back at WWE Clash Of Champions 2020

Audio: Closing moments of Roman Reigns defending WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso

Controversial video game legend Billy Mitchell makes a cameo appearance with Miro on AEW Dynamite

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules 2021

After defeating Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair rips apart and destroys ‘Lilly’

Family and friends of the late Jon Huber announce the creation of non-profit charity: Jon Huber Legacy Foundation

Audio: WWE and Andre Chase take a funny shot at Dave Meltzer during a segment on NXT

Max Dupri officially leaves Maximum Male Models, paving the way for the return of LA Knight

Jade Cargill officially signs with World Wrestling Entertainment

Funny story: Nikki Bella reacts and responds to major praise from Jade Cargill after signing WWE deal. But there’s just one problem…

Kayfabe is officially added as a word to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Looking back at NXT No Mercy 2023

Audio: Looking back at the night Ric Flair walked out during live streaming of Kill Tony variety show (hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe)

Looking back at AEW Grand Slam 2024 and the AEW debut of MVP

Audio: Hook retires the FTW Championship during emotional segment with Taz from AEW Grand Slam

Young Bucks bump into Shane McMahon at NY airport

Jimmy Hart alongside fellow band members of The Gentrys are inducted into Memphis Music Hall Of Fame

Mr McMahon Netflix Docuseries debuts to strong viewership numbers

Audio: Montage featuring some of the most outrageous Vince McMahon clips from Mr McMahon Netflix Docuseries

And so much more!

