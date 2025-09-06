This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 36) 9/3 – 9/9 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 36) covering the period of 9/3 thru 9/9. Running Time: 5 Hours 11 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 36 (9/3 – 9/9)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 58 MINUTES

Giant Baba def Harley Race for NWA Heavyweight Title – just to lose it back to Race a few days later

Wild Samoans win vacant WWWF Tag Titles (Vacated by Backlund & Morales)

Looking back at WCCW Labor Day Star Wars 1983, 1984, 1987

Georgia Championship Wrestling regains WTBS Studios

Looking back at 1987 and 1991 King Of The Ring events

Looking back at WCW Clash Of Champions XII: Fall Brawl ’90

Sting defeats The Black Scorpion. Or does he?

NWA strips Ric Flair of World Heavyweight Championship

Audio: Ric Flair makes his memorable WWF debut Highlights of Prime Time Wrestling promo, debut match and the incident with Roddy Piper. Vince McMahon gets physically involved in a segment for the first time ever

Audio: Sgt Slaughter wants his country back

Audio: Tito Santana becomes El Matador

WCW airs first ever episode of Monday Nitro on TNT

Audio: Lex Luger makes surprise appearance on first ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro and confronts Hulk Hogan

Audio: Eric Bischoff speaks on rehiring of Lex Luger and historic importance of his appearance on Nitro EP1

WWF airs special Friday Night episode of Raw

Shawn Michaels appears in Playgirl Magazine

Audio: Jim Ross announces imminent return of Razor Ramon and Diesel to WWF

Audio: NWO Shirts officially go on sale

Audio: Scott Hall proclaims he is NWO ‘For Life’

Looking back at WWF In Your House 17: Ground Zero PPV

Steven Dunn def Doomsday (Kane) to become last ever USWA Southern Heavyweight Champion

Audio: Womens history made on Raw: Tori vs Ivory in the first ever Womens Hardcore Match for Womens Title

Audio: Val Venis and Big Show urinate on GTV: And they call you The Big Show?!

Audio: Howard Finkel vs Tony Chimmel Tuxedo Match

Audio: Rock and Mankind vs Big Show and Undertaker Buried Alive match with lots of interference from Austin, Kane, Triple H and more

Vincent (Virgil) joins The West Texas Rednecks

Audio: WCW holds complicated Battle Royal on Nitro with a ‘Can’t Blame It On Russo’ result

Eddie Guerrero def Chyna and Kurt Angle to win IC Title

Rhino def Kid Kash to become last ever ECW World TV Champion

Audio: Kurt Angle kidnaps Steve Austin and throws him into a Pool

Audio: Christian turns on Edge

Audio: Steven Richards vs Undertaker leads to WWF debut of Kronik

Looking back at NWATNA One Penny PPV from 2003

Audio: Brock Lesnar cuts promo of his career while attacking and throwing Zach Gowen down a long flight of stairs

ROH ‘Beating The Odds’ featuring Raven vs CM Punk: Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match

TNA signs Gail Kim and Junior Fatu (Rikishi)

WWE tapes first episode of Friday Night Smackdown to dismal ratings

TNA releases Andrew ‘Test’ Martin after one match due to substance abuse issues and more

Looking back at TNA No Surrender 2007, 2010, 2012

Audio: Adam Pacman Jones’ awful TNA Tag Title reign begins

Audio: Hornswoggle revealed as Vince McMahon’s bastard son

Looking back at 2008 WWE Unforgiven PPV and Championship Scramble Title Matches concept

The Wrestler wins 2008 Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival

Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness leave ROH for WWE One would sign with WWE while the other fails a physical but signs with TNA

Audio: Bob Barker hosts ‘The Price Is Raw’

Audio: CM Punk impersonates Jeff Hardy and cuts memorable ‘straight edge’ promo

Memphis Championship Wrestling closes its doors

Bret Hart makes his WWE Raw return in almost 15 years

Audio: Jerry Lawler suffers Heart Attack during Raw. Includes clips from Raw, comments from Michael Cole and a controversial interview between Steve Austin and Jerry Lawler

Looking back at TNA One Night Only PPV: Knockouts Knockdown (2013)

Looking back at TNA One Night Only PPV: World Cup Of Wrestling (2014)

Lucha Underground tapes its first ever episode. (2014)

WWE signs Asuka

Sting destroys Seth Rollins’ statue inside a garbage truck

Audio: Gallows and Anderson introduce ‘The Old Day’

Nia Jax walks the runway at The Curvy Con Fashion Show in New York City

JBL steps down from SmackDown commentary team and is replaced by Corey Graves

Jonathan Coachman steps down from RAW commentary team and is replaced by Renee Young

Audio: NBA star Enes Kanter wins WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth

Anthem acquires a majority stake in HDNet LLC, paving the way for Impact Wrestling to star airing on AXS TV

Audio: Triple H addresses AEW Dynamite’ upcoming debut on TNT head-to-head against NXT (2019)

#FreeKillerKross trends across social media from public fallout between Killer Kross and Impact Wrestling

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch land the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine

Hilarious story behind Chris Jericho’ AEW World Championship lost and ultimately found by someone on the side of the road along a major FL highway

Audio: Chris Jericho attempts to shift the blame of the missing AEW World Championship

AEW message to fans during the pandemic: Don’t Be A Stupid Idiot, Wear A Mask!

Vince McMahon threatens WWE roster with fines, suspension and possible termination if they don’t cease all third-party activities including: Cameo, Twitch, YouTube streaming and more

Audio: Andrew Yang uses WWE ‘Third-Party story’ to try and land himself a future job in the Joe Biden Administration (if elected President)

Audio: Miro (Rusev) makes his AEW debut

Looking back at AEW All Out 2020 and the horrible handling of Matt Hardy’s concussion in a match against Sammy Guevara

Audio: Closing moments from the worst match AEW PPV History: Dr Britt Baker vs Big Swole (Tooth And Nail Match)

Audio: Looking back at AEW All Out 2021 and the memorable AEW debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson

Audio: Pat McAfee comments on Adam Cole’s AEW debut at All Out 2021

WWE signs Gable Steveson to their first ever NIL deal

Triple H undergoes major heart surgery

Audio: Triple H reflects on his heart issues and in-ring retirement: “I Was Afraid Of Dying”

Looking back at WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 and NXT Worlds Collide 2022

Audio: Roman Reigns’ memorable appearance at Press Conference following WWE Clash At The Castle

Looking back at AEW All Out 2022-2024

Audio: CM Punk buries Hangman Adam Page, The Elite, Colt Cabana and more during AEW All Out Media Scrum (2022)

Gunther surpasses Honky Tonk Man as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time

Looking back at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

Looking back at Impact Wrestling 1000 two-night event celebrating 1000 episodes of Impact Wrestling

Audio: The Biggest Knockouts Match Of All Time: Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Trinity (Naomi) vs Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz

Looking back at NXT No Mercy 2024 and the NXT arrival of Giulia

Hangman Adam Page burns down Swerve Strickland’s home during AEW Dynamite

Audio: “This Is Murder”: Jon Moxley turns on Brian Danielson and hilariously suffocates him with a paper-thin clear plastic bag

Audio: Gunther hilariously reveals to Bret Hart that Goldberg is his favorite wrestler

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E36 (9/3 – 9/9) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E36 (9/3 – 9/9)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E36 (9/3 – 9/9) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: