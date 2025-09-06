This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 36) 9/3 – 9/9 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 36) covering the period of 9/3 thru 9/9. Running Time: 5 Hours 11 Minutes.
This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!
Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 36 (9/3 – 9/9)
RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 58 MINUTES
- Giant Baba def Harley Race for NWA Heavyweight Title – just to lose it back to Race a few days later
- Wild Samoans win vacant WWWF Tag Titles (Vacated by Backlund & Morales)
- Looking back at WCCW Labor Day Star Wars 1983, 1984, 1987
- Georgia Championship Wrestling regains WTBS Studios
- Looking back at 1987 and 1991 King Of The Ring events
- Looking back at WCW Clash Of Champions XII: Fall Brawl ’90
- Sting defeats The Black Scorpion. Or does he?
- NWA strips Ric Flair of World Heavyweight Championship
- Audio: Ric Flair makes his memorable WWF debut Highlights of Prime Time Wrestling promo, debut match and the incident with Roddy Piper. Vince McMahon gets physically involved in a segment for the first time ever
- Audio: Sgt Slaughter wants his country back
- Audio: Tito Santana becomes El Matador
- WCW airs first ever episode of Monday Nitro on TNT
- Audio: Lex Luger makes surprise appearance on first ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro and confronts Hulk Hogan
- Audio: Eric Bischoff speaks on rehiring of Lex Luger and historic importance of his appearance on Nitro EP1
- WWF airs special Friday Night episode of Raw
- Shawn Michaels appears in Playgirl Magazine
- Audio: Jim Ross announces imminent return of Razor Ramon and Diesel to WWF
- Audio: NWO Shirts officially go on sale
- Audio: Scott Hall proclaims he is NWO ‘For Life’
- Looking back at WWF In Your House 17: Ground Zero PPV
- Steven Dunn def Doomsday (Kane) to become last ever USWA Southern Heavyweight Champion
- Audio: Womens history made on Raw: Tori vs Ivory in the first ever Womens Hardcore Match for Womens Title
- Audio: Val Venis and Big Show urinate on GTV: And they call you The Big Show?!
- Audio: Howard Finkel vs Tony Chimmel Tuxedo Match
- Audio: Rock and Mankind vs Big Show and Undertaker Buried Alive match with lots of interference from Austin, Kane, Triple H and more
- Vincent (Virgil) joins The West Texas Rednecks
- Audio: WCW holds complicated Battle Royal on Nitro with a ‘Can’t Blame It On Russo’ result
- Eddie Guerrero def Chyna and Kurt Angle to win IC Title
- Rhino def Kid Kash to become last ever ECW World TV Champion
- Audio: Kurt Angle kidnaps Steve Austin and throws him into a Pool
- Audio: Christian turns on Edge
- Audio: Steven Richards vs Undertaker leads to WWF debut of Kronik
- Looking back at NWATNA One Penny PPV from 2003
- Audio: Brock Lesnar cuts promo of his career while attacking and throwing Zach Gowen down a long flight of stairs
- ROH ‘Beating The Odds’ featuring Raven vs CM Punk: Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match
- TNA signs Gail Kim and Junior Fatu (Rikishi)
- WWE tapes first episode of Friday Night Smackdown to dismal ratings
- TNA releases Andrew ‘Test’ Martin after one match due to substance abuse issues and more
- Looking back at TNA No Surrender 2007, 2010, 2012
- Audio: Adam Pacman Jones’ awful TNA Tag Title reign begins
- Audio: Hornswoggle revealed as Vince McMahon’s bastard son
- Looking back at 2008 WWE Unforgiven PPV and Championship Scramble Title Matches concept
- The Wrestler wins 2008 Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival
- Bryan Danielson and Nigel McGuinness leave ROH for WWE One would sign with WWE while the other fails a physical but signs with TNA
- Audio: Bob Barker hosts ‘The Price Is Raw’
- Audio: CM Punk impersonates Jeff Hardy and cuts memorable ‘straight edge’ promo
- Memphis Championship Wrestling closes its doors
- Bret Hart makes his WWE Raw return in almost 15 years
- Audio: Jerry Lawler suffers Heart Attack during Raw. Includes clips from Raw, comments from Michael Cole and a controversial interview between Steve Austin and Jerry Lawler
- Looking back at TNA One Night Only PPV: Knockouts Knockdown (2013)
- Looking back at TNA One Night Only PPV: World Cup Of Wrestling (2014)
- Lucha Underground tapes its first ever episode. (2014)
- WWE signs Asuka
- Sting destroys Seth Rollins’ statue inside a garbage truck
- Audio: Gallows and Anderson introduce ‘The Old Day’
- Nia Jax walks the runway at The Curvy Con Fashion Show in New York City
- JBL steps down from SmackDown commentary team and is replaced by Corey Graves
- Jonathan Coachman steps down from RAW commentary team and is replaced by Renee Young
- Audio: NBA star Enes Kanter wins WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth
- Anthem acquires a majority stake in HDNet LLC, paving the way for Impact Wrestling to star airing on AXS TV
- Audio: Triple H addresses AEW Dynamite’ upcoming debut on TNT head-to-head against NXT (2019)
- #FreeKillerKross trends across social media from public fallout between Killer Kross and Impact Wrestling
- Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch land the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine
- Hilarious story behind Chris Jericho’ AEW World Championship lost and ultimately found by someone on the side of the road along a major FL highway
- Audio: Chris Jericho attempts to shift the blame of the missing AEW World Championship
- AEW message to fans during the pandemic: Don’t Be A Stupid Idiot, Wear A Mask!
- Vince McMahon threatens WWE roster with fines, suspension and possible termination if they don’t cease all third-party activities including: Cameo, Twitch, YouTube streaming and more
- Audio: Andrew Yang uses WWE ‘Third-Party story’ to try and land himself a future job in the Joe Biden Administration (if elected President)
- Audio: Miro (Rusev) makes his AEW debut
- Looking back at AEW All Out 2020 and the horrible handling of Matt Hardy’s concussion in a match against Sammy Guevara
- Audio: Closing moments from the worst match AEW PPV History: Dr Britt Baker vs Big Swole (Tooth And Nail Match)
- Audio: Looking back at AEW All Out 2021 and the memorable AEW debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson
- Audio: Pat McAfee comments on Adam Cole’s AEW debut at All Out 2021
- WWE signs Gable Steveson to their first ever NIL deal
- Triple H undergoes major heart surgery
- Audio: Triple H reflects on his heart issues and in-ring retirement: “I Was Afraid Of Dying”
- Looking back at WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 and NXT Worlds Collide 2022
- Audio: Roman Reigns’ memorable appearance at Press Conference following WWE Clash At The Castle
- Looking back at AEW All Out 2022-2024
- Audio: CM Punk buries Hangman Adam Page, The Elite, Colt Cabana and more during AEW All Out Media Scrum (2022)
- Gunther surpasses Honky Tonk Man as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time
- Looking back at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023
- Looking back at Impact Wrestling 1000 two-night event celebrating 1000 episodes of Impact Wrestling
- Audio: The Biggest Knockouts Match Of All Time: Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Trinity (Naomi) vs Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz
- Looking back at NXT No Mercy 2024 and the NXT arrival of Giulia
- Hangman Adam Page burns down Swerve Strickland’s home during AEW Dynamite
- Audio: “This Is Murder”: Jon Moxley turns on Brian Danielson and hilariously suffocates him with a paper-thin clear plastic bag
- Audio: Gunther hilariously reveals to Bret Hart that Goldberg is his favorite wrestler
- And so much more!
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E36 (9/3 – 9/9) online
CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E36 (9/3 – 9/9)
CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E36 (9/3 – 9/9) online
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!
CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store
====
Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!
Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony
- Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!
YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.
CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!
====
CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com