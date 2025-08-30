This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 35) 8/27 – 9/2 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 35) covering the period of 8/27 thru 9/2. Running Time: 5 Hours 5 Minutes.

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 35 (8/27 – 9/2)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 58 MINUTES

Looking back at a memorable 1977 WWWF MSG match and feud between Superstar Billy Graham vs Ivan Putski

Pat Patterson becomes the first ever WWWF Intercontinental Champion

Looking back at a memorable 1979 tournament for the Mid Atlantic NWA US Title featuring Ricky Steamboat, Jimmy Snuka, Bruiser Brody, Buddy Rogers, and more

The Big Event: WWF draws 64,000+ fans for a house show in Canada

Looking back at World Class Labor Day ‘Star Wars’ event 1985, 1986

Summerslam Highlights: 1988-1990, 1992-1995, 1998, 2000

Audio: Ultimate Warrior def Honkytonk Man for IC Title and MSG fans go bananas

When wrestling gets too real: Memphis Police called after Jerry Lawler is hit by a car (driven by Eddie Gilbert)

Audio: Macho Man Randy Savage vs Ric Flair; a rare WWF Superstars match that featured a World Title Change

Audio: Vince McMahon vs USWA Saga Continues

Looking back at AAA La Revancha 1993

Audio: Harley Race introduces Yoshi KHAN to the Cactus Jack / Big Van Vader feud

Audio: ECW becomes Extreme! ECW leaves NWA as Shane Douglas throws down newly won NWA Heavyweight Title and debuts ECW Heavyweight Championship

Tag Team gold for HBK and Diesel, and PG-13

Audio: As The Dudleys exit ECW (for WWF), Raven makes a memorable surprise return after quitting WCW

Audio: The Rock and Sock Connection is formed and immediately leads to Tag Team Gold

Audio: Steve Austin tosses Kurt Angle’s Gold Medals into the Detroit River

Mini Hardys and Mini Dudleys make Raw appearance

XPW ‘Hostile Takeover’ of Philadelphia and ECW Arena begins

Audio: Juventud Guerrera ‘Juicy’ promo from XPW Hostile Takeover

Eric Bischoff creates a new World Heavyweight Title and awards it to Triple H

Audio: Jerry Lynn vs AJ Styles vs Low Ki TNA Ladder Match from 2002

Looking back at Osaka Dream Night event featuring the first ever Cage Match for NJPW (2003)

Final Thursday Night Smackdown episode airs on UPN

Audio: Chris Jericho performs on FOX reality show ‘Celebrity Duets’

Audio: The Miz makes his WWE main roster debut

WWE suspends Ten wrestlers and release others for Wellness Policy violations related to the Signature Pharmacy scandal

WWE announces a significant change for future violators of the Wellness Policy

Adam Pearce wins the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title

Ashley Massaro signs to compete on ‘Survivor: China’

TNA signs Mickie James

MTV2 drops Lucha Libre USA after seven episodes

Dixie Carter makes her first ever TV appearance on TNA Impact

Kaval wins NXT Season 2

Triple H makes major change to Raw, announces ‘Super Shows’ featuring Raw and Smackdown stars

Audio: Triple H / CM Punk / Kevin Nash attempt to turn Chicken Sh** into Chicken Salad

WWE suspends Cameron for DUI arrest and withholding information from the incident

Audio: Memorable 2013 AJ Styles Impact promo confronting TNA Management and more.

Audio: Kevin Owens ‘Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling’ Promo from PWG BOLA 2013

TNA suspends Bram after being arrested for domestic violence and false imprisonment

WWE releases Zahra Shreiber after social media postings featuring Nazi symbols surface

WWE suspends Jimmy Snuka’s legends contract after being arrested and charged with third degree murder of Nancy Argentino from 1983

Piss, Sh**, Milk Guy Armando Montalvo shot by Florida Police outside WWE Performance Center

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXIV

Audio: Kevin Owens wins vacant WWE Universal Championship

Audio: John Cena and Roman Reigns memorable promo exchange hyping up match at No Mercy 2017

Looking back at All-In event (2018)

Looking back at AEW All-Out 2019

Audio: Chris Jericho defeats Hangman Page to become the first ever AEW World Champion

Looking back at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Audio: Walter (Gunther) defends NXT UK Championship against Tyler Bate in one of the greatest NXT matches in history

Mauro Ranallo requests and is granted his release from WWE

First week of WWE Thunderdome is met with unwanted ‘fans’ including Chris Benoit, Kenny Omega, Ted Bundy, XXX film stars and many others

Audio: Paul Heyman is revealed as Roman Reigns’ advocate on WWE SmackDown

Looking back at WWE Payback 2020, 2023

Audio: Roman Reigns’ historic WWE Championship reign begins at WWE Payback 2020

WWE abruptly split up The IIconics on RAW which didn’t go over well with WWE Universe

Audio: CM Punk closes out his second week in AEW with a fun promo exchange with Christian after Rampage goes off the air

Audio: Five minutes of bizarre audio: Tony Khan praises Eric Bischoff and says Vince McMahon building WWF empire was positive inspiration to create AEW

Looking back at NWA EmPowerrr (2021)

Audio: Awesome Kong announces her retirement from pro wrestling at NWA EmPowerrr

Adam Cole leaves WWE

WWE announces the signings of Bodhi Hayward, Damon Kemp, Malik Blade, Brooks Jensen, Solo Sikoa and Tiffany Stratton

Audio: Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax match gets quite real on WWE RAW

Daffney (Shannon Spruill) tragically passes away at 46

Audio: Memorable heated promo exchange between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins from RAW (2022)

AEW draws a record setting audience for AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium

Cry Me A River: Looking back at AEW All In 2023 and the infamous backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry

Audio: Tony Khan opens AEW Collision announcing the firing of CM Punk

Audio: Rare audio of Tony Khan announcing to Chicago fans in attendance at AEW Collision the firing of CM Punk

Looking back at NWA 75th Anniversary Show two-night event (2023)

Audio: Tyrus announces his retirement from pro wrestling after losing NWA World Heavyweight Championship (to EC3) at NWA 75

WWE signs Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr)

Audio: Uncle Howdy makes his WWE in-ring debut on RAW (against Chad Gable)

WWE shakes up the RAW (Joe Tessitore/Wade Barrett) and SmackDown (Michael Cole/Corey Graves) announce teams

Looking back at TNA Emergence 2024, NXT No Mercy 2024 and WWE Bash In Berlin 2024

Odyssey Jones abruptly removed from WWE TV and ultimately released due to domestic violence accusations

Audio: Memorable RAW moment featuring Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami to Braun Strowman on the hood of a car

And so much more!

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: