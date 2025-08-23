This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 34) 8/20 – 8/26 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 34) covering the period of 8/20 thru 8/26. Running Time: 5 Hours 58 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 34 (8/20 – 8/26)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 58 MINUTES

Dusty Rhodes def Harley Race to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the first time, ending Race’s run at 926 days. Rhodes’ title reign would last five days

Audio: Roddy Piper returns to Georgia Championship Wrestling TV two weeks after stabbing incident

Looking back at SummerSlam ’91: A Match Made In Heaven, A Match Made In Hell!

Sting def Steve Austin to win his first WCW United States Title

Looking back at SummerSlam Spectacular 1993

Audio: Bizzaro Land: Vince McMahon makes his memorable heel debut in USWA, Bret Hart booed in Memphis, and lots more

Looking back at USWA ‘A Matter Of Pride’ 1993

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXVIII

Ricky Steamboat suffers career ending back injury

Final ECW Match: Eddie Guerrero vs Dean Malenko: Best 2 Of 3 Falls

Audio: Cactus Jack vs Terry Funk: IWA King Of The Death Match Tournament Final (1995)

Looking back at WWF EX-perience event 1996

Audio: Arn Anderson announces his in ring retirement on WCW Monday Nitro (1997)

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXXV

Looking back at WWF Friday Night’s Main Event (1997)

Audio: Bart Gunn vs Bradshaw: Brawl For It All Tournament Final (1998)

Looking back at WWF Summerslam PPV (1999)

WWF tapes the first weekly episode of Smackdown

Raven quits WCW and returns to ECW

Audio: Raw vs Nitro Main Event Battle (1999): Triple H wins his first WWF Heavyweight Title (Raw) vs KISS and the KISS Demon (Nitro)

Lillian Garcia and Miss Kitty make their WWF debuts

Audio: Paul Heyman appears on MSNBC hyping upcoming ECW on TNN debut

Audio: First Women’s Main Event in Monday Night Raw’s history: Stephanie McMahon vs Lita for Womens Championship

Sara (Undertaker’s Ex-Wife) vs Diamond Dallas Page

The Rock interviews Booker Wee – Sucka!

Looking back at WWE SummerSlam 2002-2003, 2005-2007, 2009, 2015-2017, 2020-2021

Audio: Last ever WWF Hardcore Title Match: Rob Van Dam vs Tommy Dreamer

Audio: Howard Finkel vs Lillian Garcia: Tuxedo vs Evening Gown Match (2002)

Jimmy Snuka squashed by Three Minute Warning

Jaime Koeppe wins 2003 WWE Divas Search

Audio: Hulk Hogan vs Shawn Michaels (SummerSlam 2005)

Audio: HBK Post SummerSlam promo from Raw

John Cena vs Chris Jericho: “You’re Fired’ Match

Hulk Hogan wrestles his last ever WWE match

WWE Headquarters ‘spray painted’ with DX Logo

WWE releases Daniel Rodimer and Serena Deeb

Matt Hardy and MVP play Basketball on Smackdown.

Sting def AJ Styles, Christian Cage, and Samoa Joe to become Tag Team Champion with Kurt Angle

Big Show, Khali, Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase appear on The Tonight Show w/ Conan O’Brien

Audio: Dashing Cody Rhodes’ Grooming Tips (2010)

Wacky incident between Balls Mahoney and The Outpatient

Todd Grisham leaves WWE for ESPN

Hunico begins performing under the mask as Sin Cara

Daffney escapes serious near fatal injuries in auto accident due to wearing a seatbelt

Audio: NXT fans are treated to CM Punk and Seth Rollins vs Kassius Ohno and Cesaro (Kings Of Wrestling)

Audio: AJ Lee cuts her own ‘Pipebomb’ towards Total Divas (2013)

El Rey Network officially announces the launch of Lucha Underground

Audio: Nikki Bella wishes Brie Bella died in the womb!

Looking back at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn (2015)

Audio: The Dudleys return to WWE Raw after ten year absence (2015)

Sting makes surprise appearance on Raw and confronts The Authority and Seth Rollins

Audio: Braun Strowman makes his WWE main roster debut

Audio: Closing moments of first ever WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

Asuka (NXT Women’s) and Finn Balor (WWE Universal) forced to relinquish titles due to injury

Audio: Heated exchange between Daniel Bryan and The Miz on Talking Smack

One year after making a memorable return, WWE bids farewell to The Dudleys

Audio: Chris Jericho discusses backstage fight with Brock Lesnar following match against Randy Orton

AAA strips Sexy Star of Reina de Reinas Championship due to intentionally injuring Rosemary during their match at TripleMania XXV

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXVI

Five years before UFC/WWE merger, AEW teams up with Endeavor to create WWE Podcast Network

Possibly the only time this has ever occurred: AEW and Chris Jericho sends a positive message to NXT and is looking forward to Wednesday night programming

Shawn Spears and Peyton Royce get married’

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch get engaged

Cathy Kelly reveals her breakup with Velveteen Dream. And the first creep to hit her DMs? Well Joey Ryan of course!

FOX Sports’ Rob Stone defeats R-Truth to win WWE 24/7 Championship

Due to the Pandemic, WWE offers a Virtual Meet and Greet to fans. At a ridiculous price of $125 for a two-minute conversation

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: XXX and Karrion Kross relinquishing the Title after four days due to injury

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: 36, Karrion Kross’ final NXT match and Samoa Joe forced to relinquish the Title without having a single title defense

Promoted or Demoted? Karrion Kross moves from NXT to WWE RAW roster with an abbreviated entrance, without Scarlett and the addition of the infamous Gladiator helmet and outfit

Audio: Ilja Dragunov vs Walter (c) for NXT Unified Kingdom Championship (From NXT TakeOver: 36)

Audio: Becky Lynch makes surprise return at SummerSlam 2021 after a 15+ month absence and defeats Bianca Belair in 26 seconds

Audio: Excellent Nick Khan interview with 2021 that foreshadows WWE current deals with Peacock, ESPN, Netflix and more. Including reasons behind pulling WWE Network, why AEW is not considered competition and more. It’s an interview that is still relevant today

Audio: AEW Rampage ‘The First Dance’: CM Punk arrives in AEW and pops an amazing TV rating for AEW Rampage

Audio: CM Punk battles Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship with an abruptly shitty outcome

Ava Raine wins her first ever singles match in NXT (beats Ivy Nile)

Audio: Looking back at the night Chad Gable handed Gunther his first ever singles loss on WWE main roster

Audio: Remembering Terry Funk (79) and Bray Wyatt (36) who passed away within a day of each other

John Cena explains why he chooses Roman Reigns over The Rock as the greatest of all time in WWE

Audio: Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jasmyn Nix form Fatal Influence

Looking back at AEW All In 2024

Audio: Mariah May challenges Timeless Toni Storm for AEW Women’s World Championship (From AEW All In 2024)

Audio: Rikishi’ infamous rant suggesting Jey Uso consider jumping to AEW, expressing frustration with WWE creative’ use of Jey Uso

And so much more!









