This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 33) 8/13 – 8/19 *Updated For 2025*

Bobo Brazil def Buddy Rogers to win NWA World Heavyweight Champion but refuses the title. (Think Bruno/Rogers 1962)

Looking back at World Class Championship Wrestling Star Wars event (1982)

Looking back at WWF SummerSlam Fever event. Nine matches with less than 30 total minutes of wrestling (1990)

Audio: Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, with NWA/WCW Heavyweight Championship in hand, proclaimed the ‘Real World Heavyweight Champion’ Ric Flair was coming to WWF (1991)

Audio: Never trust a snake. Jake ‘The Snake Roberts’ turns on Ultimate Warrior

Audio: DT satires the Jake Roberts turn on Warrior

‘The Grudge Match’ TV Show w/Jesse Ventura makes its syndicated debut

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXIV

Audio: The Shockmaster makes his memorable WCW debut

Audio: Dusty Rhodes looks back at The Shockmaster’s debut

Audio: The Shockmaster suddenly transforms into an Electrician

Audio: Leslie Nielsen investigates the mystery of The Undertaker (1994)

Looking back at ECW Hardcore Heaven 1994

Infamous chair throwing incident by ECW fans during Terry Funk vs Cactus Jack match

Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko and Sabu sign deals to wrestle for WCW

Audio: Goldust first ever vignette airs on Raw (1995)

WCW press conference in NYC announces the imminent debut of Monday Nitro on TNT

Looking back at WWF/WWE SummerSlam PPV 1996, 2001, 2004, 2008, 2010-2014

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXXIII

Audio: “Die Rocky Die”. Rocky Maivia cuts his first promo as part of the Nation Of Domination (1997)

Looking back at ECW Hardcore Heaven 1997 PPV

The Undertaker is ‘busted open’ for the first time ever (in WWF) during a match on WWF Raw

Audio: Eddie Guerrero WCW Nitro promo rips Eric Bischoff and threatens to quit WCW

Audio: The (Ultimate) Warrior makes his memorable WCW debut (1998)

Looking back at WCW Road Wild 1999 PPV

Lenny Lane wins his first and only WCW Championship (Cruiserweight), before being stripped due to controversy surrounding his homosexual character

Looking back at WCW New Blood Rising PPV

Audio: Lance Storm vs Mike Awesome for US Title in a ‘Canadian Rules’ match

Audio: Lance Storm gives away two of his three WCW Championships

Linda McMahon appears at the 2000 Democratic National Convention and The Rock appears at the 2000 Republican National Convention

Looking back at WWF first live episode of Smackdown, new theme (Beautiful People), and a new (Fist) set (2001)

Audio: Steve Austin introduces ‘What?!’ (2001)

Beginning of the end for the WWF Hardcore Title

Chris Jericho vs Kevin Nash: Hair vs Hair Match takes place on Raw

Randy Orton makes WWE history and wins World Heavyweight Championship at 24 years old

Thumbs Down: One night after winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Evolution turns on Randy Orton

Audio: Prior to his SummerSlam match against Hulk Hogan, HBK receives nuclear heat from Canadian fans on Raw (2005)

Looking back at TNA Sacrifice 2005

Audio: Hulk Hogan wrestles his last ever match on Raw (vs Kurt Angle, 2005)

Ashley Massaro wins the 2005 WWE Divas Search

Looking back at TNA Hard Justice 2006 and 2009

Layla El wins the 2006 WWE Divas Search

Looking back at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2007 from MSG

Chris Jericho inadvertently punches HBK’s wife Rebecca in the face during a Summerslam segment

Audio: Chris Jericho speaks on his memorable 2008 feud against Shawn Michaels

WWE releases Eugene

Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez makes their WWE TV debuts

Audio: Title vs Title: CM Punk vs John Cena ends with a MITB Cash-In victory (2011)

Audio: Memorable promo exchange between CM Punk and Kevin Nash from Raw (2011)

WWE suspends Tough Enough winner Andy Leavine and Referee Mike Chioda for violating Wellness Policy

Matt Hardy arrested following single car accident and is released by TNA (who had just rehired Jeff Hardy)

Audio: Daniel Bryan def John Cena to win the WWE Championship, just to lose it to MITB cash-in by Randy Orton.

Looking back at TNA Hardcore Justice PPV (2013)

WWE suspends Eva Marie and Paige due to Wellness Policy technicalities

WWE suspends Alberto Del Rio due to Wellness Policy violation and would never return to WWE TV

Audio: WWE Universe is introduced to The Demon King Finn Balor (2016)

Audio: Brock Lesnar doesn’t give a sh** about Heath Slater’s kids

Looking back at ROH Death Before Dishonor XIV

Audio: Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cashes in his MITB Briefcase

Looking back at WWE SummerSlam 2018 including the end of a 15-Year streak for one WWE Superstar

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4

Audio: Ricochet challenges Adam Cole for North American Championship from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 (An amazing match, great commentary and a hot crowd)

WWE and USA Network announce a deal to bring NXT to USA Network Wednesday nights (airing against AEW Dynamite)

Trish Stratus officially passes the torch to Charlotte Flair; the first of several torches passed by Stratus to WWE Women

Audio: Eerie interview where Bray Wyatt offers some creepy advice to Dominik Mysterio

Looking back at the disturbing incident involving a man who stalked Sonya DeVille, broke into her house and almost succeeded in kidnapping her and even worse

Looking back at the auto accident involving Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell which would eventually lead to the amputation of his leg

Vic Joseph officially begins his tenue as NXT Lead Play-By-Play commentator

FOX greets Retribution’ first and only SmackDown appearance by handing WWE a TV-14 rating for the night

Audio: Rusev reveals Vince McMahon blew off the Rusev Day chants as nothing more than ‘fans fu*ing with Rusev’

Renee Young gives her notice and departs WWE

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXX, XXXI and XXXII

Ric Flair hilariously trends for days over a photo surfaces of a man resembling Flair appears to be pleasuring an elderly woman on a train

Audio: Sammy Guevara proposes to his long time fiancé’ Pam during an AEW Dynamite event. Only to call it off and get engaged to Tay Conti less than a year later

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Emergence 2021 PPV

AEW Rampage debuts on TNT (Match results and TV rating)

Audio: Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian for Impact World Championship kicks off the first ever episode of AEW Rampage

Audio: Christian Cage returns to Impact Wrestling for the first time in 7 years and ‘retires’ the TNA Championship

Audio: Footage surfaces of Hangman Page telling fans he doesn’t take advice from veterans. And you won’t believe the one ‘Icon’ that is mentioned. A name that has been scrubbed from this story for obvious reasons

Audio: CM Punk piggybacks Hangman Page outrage by trolling Page in a promo to open an episode of AEW Dynamite

WWE announces the closure of NXT UK followed by the release of two dozen NXT UK talent

Looking back at NXT Heatwave 2022

Audio: The SuperDiva Quincy Elliott is coming to NXT

Infamous altercation occurs between CM Punk and Jack Perry prior to AEW Collision episode over a spot Perry wanted to do involving ‘real glass’

Audio: CM Punk discusses the backstage incident involving Jack Perry at AEW Collision which led to the incident at All In and Punk’s exit from AEW

Audio: Edge wrestles his final WWE match ever on SmackDown against Sheamus

MVP and Bobby Lashley exit WWE

Audio: WWE Women led by Bianca Belair battle WWE Men led by Montez Ford on Celebrity Family Feud

