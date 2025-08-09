This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 32) 8/6 – 8/12 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 32) covering the period of 8/6 thru 8/12. Running Time: 4 Hours 29 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 32 (8/6 – 8/12)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 29 MINUTES

Hulk Hogan makes his pro wrestling debut.

Looking back at WWF ‘Showdown At Shea’ event in Queens NY at Shea Stadium (1980).

Junkyard Dog makes his WWF in ring debut.

Audio: Highlights of Ric Flair def Dusty Rhodes to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1986).

Audio: Post match Promos from Tully Blanchard, Ric Flair, and Dusty Rhodes (1986).

Iron Sheik wrestles last match for WWF (until Gimmick Battle Royal).

Owen Hart makes his WWF debut, and Curt Hennig returns to WWF after 5 year absence.

Looking back at AWA final TV taping and the awful $1 Million Team Challenge Series (1990).

Audio: The Black Scorpion (who sounds an awful lot like The Shockmaster) makes his WCW (promo) debut and calls out Sting (1990).

Brilliant idea: Sumo Hall sells pillows to all fans attending 1991 G1 Climax. Can you guess what happens next?

Audio: Razor Ramon makes his WWF in ring debut (1992).

Audio: Macho Man immediately calls out Razor Ramon following his WWF debut (1992).

Masahiro Chono def Rick Rude to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title.

Johnny Hot Body becomes the first ever ECW TV Champion.

Audio: Ricky Steamboat vs Lord Steven Regal WCW No DQ match ends in a DQ (1993).

Looking back at AAA Night Of Champions event (1994).

Looking back at WCW Hog/Road Wild PPV (1996, 1997, 1998)

Audio: Ravishing Rick Rude returns to WWF as HBK’s ‘Insurance Policy’ (1997).

Audio: Rocky Maivia joins The Nation Of Domination (1997).

Looking back at ECW Born To Be Wired event (1997).

Audio: Joey Styles comments on Sabu vs Terry Funk Born To Be Wired.

Dutch Mantel def Jerry Lawler to become the last ever USWA Unified Heavyweight Champion.

Audio: Entertaining WCW Monday Nitro main event: Kevin Nash, Sid Vicious, and Rick Steiner vs Sting, Goldberg, and Hulk Hogan (1999). Arguably, the loudest Hogan chants from WCW fans ever.

Audio: Monday Night Jericho! Chris Jericho makes his WWF debut and immediately confronts The Rock (1999).

Audio: Kane tells the fans to Suck It! (1999).

Last Smackdown episode featuring The Ovaltron set before WWF debuts the ‘Fist’.

Audio: Ron ‘The Truth’ Killings def Ken Shamrock to become the first (and only) NWA Black Heavyweight Champion (2002).

Audio: Brock Lesnar vs Hulk Hogan (2002).

Looking back at WWF Global Warning event (2002).

WWE releases Sable (2nd time).

James Gibson def CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels to win ROH World Championship.

Miss Monday Nitro sentenced for having sexual relations with a 14 year old student.

Bryan Danielson def Nigel McGuinness to win and unify the ROH World and Pure Championships.

Looking back at TNA Hard/Hardcore Justice PPV (2007, 2008, 2011, 2012)

Pacman Jones makes his TNA debut, and Test wrestles his one and only match in TNA.

Looking back at TNA Whole F’N Show event (2010).

Audio: Tommy Dreamer’s passionate speech from TNA Impact leading into the HardCORE Justice PPV (2010).

Kahoneys! Looking back at TNA HardCORE Justice PPV (2010).

WWE signs Seth Rollins

Looking back at Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s Legends And Icons iPPV event (2011).

WWE releases the G.O.A.T Abraham Washington, Alberto Del Rio, Joey Styles and Ryback.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor Boiling Point event (2012).

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXIII event (2015).

WWE renames the ‘Submission Sorority’ to the much more creative ‘PCB’.

Billy Corgan replaces Dixie Carter as President of TNA Wrestling.

Audio: Memorable Paul Heyman emotional promo on his current relationship with Brock Lesnar

Looking back at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Toronto

Audio: Triple H verbally eviscerates Mike Johnson after attempting a ‘Gotcha’ Moment about WWE and ‘Blood and Guts’

AEW signs Orange Cassidy

Audio: Booker T claims that Dixie Carter partied with ‘the boys’ and hints and some sexual activity as well

Major heat on Chris Jericho and Fozzy for performing in front of tens of thousands at Sturgis during the peak of the pandemic with no social distancing and very few facemasks

Eric Bischoff praises the sh*t out of Tony Khan, compliments his producing and is grabbing AEW ‘by the balls’

Baltimore Ravens cut Bronson Rechsteiner (Bron Breakker) and soon after signs with WWE

Bonus Audio: Bronson Rechsteiner talks about becoming a wrestler after his football career and reveals who his favorite wrestler of all time is (outside of his family)

Audio: Elias Is Dead: WWE kills off the Elias character (which ultimately would lead to the debut of Ezekiel)

Audio: AEW suspends Max Caster without pay after taking shots (during a rap) at Simone Biles’ battle with mental health and Julie Hart’s vagina

Audio: Keith Lee explains his absence from WWE and reveals battling serious complications from Covid-19 including heart inflammation and more

Following Vince McMahon’s abrupt retirement, WWE fires John Laurinaitis

Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their memorable WWE return getting into it with Drew McIntyre and sending a message to Roman Reigns

Impact Wrestling: Emergence 2022 PPV results

Audio: Looking back at AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake and an interesting confrontation between CM Punk and Jon Moxley

WWE signs Nick Aldis

WWE names their five Board Of Directors for TKO Group Holdings and Triple H is not one of them

WWE signs a multi-year deal to move NXT programming to CW Network (from USA Network)

Mandy Rose competes and almost wins 2024 WBFF Bikini World Championship

Audio: WWE teases the return of a repackaged Giovanni Vince after a four-month absence due to an attack from Ludwig Kaiser

Audio: MSK And The Rascals Are Dead: Wes Lee turns on Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel following an NXT Championship loss to Fraxiom

Audio: Bronson Reed’s memorable attack on RAW to Seth Rollins, including SIX tsunamis and more

Audio: Disastrous moment for Jack Perry as a Taco Bell commercial airs right in the middle of a Jack Perry promo video

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E32 (8/6 – 8/12) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E32 (8/6 – 8/12)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E32 (8/6 – 8/12) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: