This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 24) covering the period of 6/11 thru 6/17. Running Time: 5 Hours 25 Minutes (Note from DT: From beginning to end, by far my favorite episode).
This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!
Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 24 (6/11 – 6/17)
RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 25 MINUTES
- Audio: Infamous ‘Tupelo Concession Stand Brawl’ involving Wayne Ferris (Honky Tonk Man) and Larry Latham vs Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee from 1979
- Looking back at WCCW ‘Star Wars’ 1983
- Audio: Two of the most Politically Incorrect segments air on WWF TV: Paul Orndorff fat and skinny shaming at the gym, and ‘At Home With Dr D’ (David Schultz)
- Macho Man Randy Savage makes his WWF debut
- Audio: Terry Funk makes his WWF debut and beats the piss out of Mel Phillips
- Bonus Terry Funk Audio: ‘Terry Funk Is Fusing’, ‘I Had A Dream’ speech, JYD saves Mel Phillips, Terry Funk Arrives in Florida, and more!
- Audio: First Razor Ramon vignette airs on WWF TV 1992
- Hulk Hogan Vitamin Company files Chapter 11
- Looking back at 1992 World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) Championship
- Looking back at WWF King Of The Ring 1993
- WCW Saturday Night airs live Hulk Hogan parade (from Orlando, FL) celebrating HH signing with WCW
- Audio: Eric Bischoff speaks on Hulk Hogan signing with WCW in 1994
- The Gangsters make their ECW debut
- Looking back at ECW ‘Barbed Wire, Hoodies, & Chokeslams’ event 1995
- Rey Mysterio makes his WCW debut
- Looking back at WCW Great American Bash 1996 – 2000
- Psycho Sid, Flash Funk, Doug Furnas, and Phil LaFon involved in serious auto accident
- Audio: Too Cold Scorpio (Flash Funk) tells The Masked Maniac and Don Tony about the auto accident and if Triple H & Chyna really drove past them without helping
- Audio: Tommy Dreamer and Jerry Lawler promos hyping ECW vs USWA match air on Memphis TV
- Audio: USWA hosts the end of the Fake Razor Ramon and Fake Diesel characters, featuring a hilarious promo by Vince McMahon
- Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone, and the NBA Playoffs wrap up just in time for WCW Bash At The Beach PPV
- Hart family files lawsuit against WWF, Kansas City, and 11 other defendants over the tragic death of Owen Hart
- Audio: Looking back at the trainwreck (and piss poor production) between Sting and Rick Steiner ends with Sting ‘attacked’ by Dobermans and Rottweilers
- Rena ‘Sable’ Mero appears on WCW Nitro while still under WWF contract
- Goldberg turns heel and joins the New Blood
- New weekly feature: ‘Channel Surfing’: Random Raw vs Nitro clips head to head
- Audio: ‘Channel Surfing: 2000’ RAW (Kane ambushed and unmasked, Bull Buchanan steals Undertaker’s motorcycle, ‘Taker The Carjacker, and Crash Holly and Gerald Brisco battle for the Hardcore Title) Vs NITRO (Ric Flair loses Handicap Retirement Match against David Flair and Vince Russo thanks to daughter Megan?, 12 y/o Reid and Ric have their heads shaved, 14 y/o Ashley (Charlotte) even makes an appearance.)
- A&E debuts Biography episode featuring Hulk Hogan
- Stacy Keibler makes her WWF debut
- Audio: Sara’s Stalker makes an appearance, and the voice is decoded
- Looking back at MLW’s first ever event ‘Genesis’ 2002
- Only days after walking out of WWF, Steve Austin accused of assault on the wife Debra
- Audio: AJ Styles def Raven and Jeff Jarrett to become NWA World Heavyweight Champion 2003
- Chavo Classic fired by WWE for no showing several house shows
- Looking back at WWE Bad Blood 2004
- Looking back at ECW One Night Stand 2005, 2006
- Audio: Rob Van Dam vs John Cena (c) for WWE Championship ECW ONS 2006
- ECW (WWE version) debuts on Sci-Fi
- Audio: The Zombie vs The Sandman in first ever ECW (WWE version) match on Sci-Fi
- Looking back at TNA Slammiversary 2007
- WWE Draft Lottery (2007) and Mr McMahon Appreciation Night edition of Raw ends with Vince McMahon blown up in a Limousine
- Looking back at how PA residents, news and entertainment outlets, and the stock market reacted to Mr McMahon’s ‘murder’
- Audio: Vince McMahon sells Raw to Donald Trump
- Looking back at how news and entertainment outlets and the stock market reacted to Donald Trump ‘purchasing’ Raw
- Looking back at ROH ‘Manhattan Mayhem’ event 2009
- VH1 tapes ‘100 Most Shocking Music Moments’ hosted by Chris Jericho
- WWE releases Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) after ‘choking’ Justin Roberts during Raw debut of Nexus
- Dixie Carter’s ‘nice surprise’ for Slammiversary and teases a future reveal that was supposed to ‘change TNA forever’
- Looking back at TNA Slammiversary 2010, 2014
- WWE releases Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Curt Hawkins, Teddy Long, Brodus Clay, Aksana, Evan Bourne, Yoshi Tatsu, Michael Tarver, Jacob Novak, Shane Canterbury, and Referee Marc Harris
- Audio: Vader makes surprise appearance on Raw and wrestles his last ever match for WWE
- Looking back at WWE No Way Out 2012
- Looking back at NJPW 40th Anniversary Tour Dominion 6:16 event 2012
- Looking back at WWE Payback 2013
- CM Punk and AJ Lee get married
- Team 3D (2014) and Gail Kim (2016) announced for TNA Hall Of Fame
- Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2015, 2018
- WWE announces the participants for first ever Cruiserweight Classic
- Sarah Logan begins the transformation from The Riott Squad into a Viking Raider
- Gable Steveson investigated for sexual misconduct
- Looking back at AAA Verano de Escandalo event 2019
- Looking back at AAA Conquista Total Gira 2019 event and the incident involving a fan grabbing Scarlett Bordeaux
- Impact Wrestling releases Scarlett Bordeaux
- Paul Heyman removed as WWE Executive Director of Monday Night RAW
- Looking back at WWE Backlash 2020, the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, and the debut of Omos as a Ninja
- WWE causes controversy during the pandemic by allowing select fans back to the Performance Center as long as they don’t wear face masks
- Evolve becomes the first big promotion casualty during the Pandemic
- Audio: Ricky Starks makes his AEW debut (vs Cody Rhodes for TNT Championship)
- Audio: The R-Truth Game Show makes its debut
- Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021
- Looking back at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021
- Thunder Rosa takes exception to Triple H’s claim that WWE has the best women’s wrestling in the world. A comment she would never make again once hired by AEW
- Audio: How does Eva Marie make her WWE RAW return and defeat Naomi in a match where she didn’t even wrestle?
- Audio: Gunther defeats Ricochet (c) and begins his record 666 day reign as Intercontinental Champion
- Paige announces her departure from WWE after eleven years with the company
- Audio: Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida for DUI and driving under suspension
- WWE Board Of Directors investigates of Vince McMahon over $3 Million hush money payout to Janel Grant
- Audio: What was Vince McMahon’s response to WWE Board Of Directors investigation and Stephanie McMahon replacing Vince as Interim CEO? It’s pretty funny
- Audio: Brock Lesnar makes a surprise return to WWE and attacks Roman Reigns which sets up infamous SummerSlam match
- Sasha Banks is quietly released unconditionally from WWE
- Audio: ‘Counterfeit Bucks’: CM Punk’ memorable return on the debut episode of AEW Collision
- Carlito signs with WWE after a fourteen-year absence
- Looking back at WWE Clash At The Castle 2024
- Looking back at TNA: Against All Odds 2024
- Audio: Jeff Hardy makes his memorable return to TNA after leaving AEW
- And so much more!
