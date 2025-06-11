This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 24) covering the period of 6/11 thru 6/17. Running Time: 5 Hours 25 Minutes (Note from DT: From beginning to end, by far my favorite episode).

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 24 (6/11 – 6/17)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 25 MINUTES

Audio: Infamous ‘Tupelo Concession Stand Brawl’ involving Wayne Ferris (Honky Tonk Man) and Larry Latham vs Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee from 1979

Looking back at WCCW ‘Star Wars’ 1983

Audio: Two of the most Politically Incorrect segments air on WWF TV: Paul Orndorff fat and skinny shaming at the gym, and ‘At Home With Dr D’ (David Schultz)

Macho Man Randy Savage makes his WWF debut

Audio: Terry Funk makes his WWF debut and beats the piss out of Mel Phillips

Bonus Terry Funk Audio: ‘Terry Funk Is Fusing’, ‘I Had A Dream’ speech, JYD saves Mel Phillips, Terry Funk Arrives in Florida, and more!

Audio: First Razor Ramon vignette airs on WWF TV 1992

Hulk Hogan Vitamin Company files Chapter 11

Looking back at 1992 World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) Championship

Looking back at WWF King Of The Ring 1993

WCW Saturday Night airs live Hulk Hogan parade (from Orlando, FL) celebrating HH signing with WCW

Audio: Eric Bischoff speaks on Hulk Hogan signing with WCW in 1994

The Gangsters make their ECW debut

Looking back at ECW ‘Barbed Wire, Hoodies, & Chokeslams’ event 1995

Rey Mysterio makes his WCW debut

Looking back at WCW Great American Bash 1996 – 2000

Psycho Sid, Flash Funk, Doug Furnas, and Phil LaFon involved in serious auto accident

Audio: Too Cold Scorpio (Flash Funk) tells The Masked Maniac and Don Tony about the auto accident and if Triple H & Chyna really drove past them without helping

Audio: Tommy Dreamer and Jerry Lawler promos hyping ECW vs USWA match air on Memphis TV

Audio: USWA hosts the end of the Fake Razor Ramon and Fake Diesel characters, featuring a hilarious promo by Vince McMahon

Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone, and the NBA Playoffs wrap up just in time for WCW Bash At The Beach PPV

Hart family files lawsuit against WWF, Kansas City, and 11 other defendants over the tragic death of Owen Hart

Audio: Looking back at the trainwreck (and piss poor production) between Sting and Rick Steiner ends with Sting ‘attacked’ by Dobermans and Rottweilers

Rena ‘Sable’ Mero appears on WCW Nitro while still under WWF contract

Goldberg turns heel and joins the New Blood

New weekly feature: ‘Channel Surfing’: Random Raw vs Nitro clips head to head

Audio: ‘Channel Surfing: 2000’ RAW (Kane ambushed and unmasked, Bull Buchanan steals Undertaker’s motorcycle, ‘Taker The Carjacker, and Crash Holly and Gerald Brisco battle for the Hardcore Title) Vs NITRO (Ric Flair loses Handicap Retirement Match against David Flair and Vince Russo thanks to daughter Megan?, 12 y/o Reid and Ric have their heads shaved, 14 y/o Ashley (Charlotte) even makes an appearance.)

A&E debuts Biography episode featuring Hulk Hogan

Stacy Keibler makes her WWF debut

Audio: Sara’s Stalker makes an appearance, and the voice is decoded

Looking back at MLW’s first ever event ‘Genesis’ 2002

Only days after walking out of WWF, Steve Austin accused of assault on the wife Debra

Audio: AJ Styles def Raven and Jeff Jarrett to become NWA World Heavyweight Champion 2003

Chavo Classic fired by WWE for no showing several house shows

Looking back at WWE Bad Blood 2004

Looking back at ECW One Night Stand 2005, 2006

Audio: Rob Van Dam vs John Cena (c) for WWE Championship ECW ONS 2006

ECW (WWE version) debuts on Sci-Fi

Audio: The Zombie vs The Sandman in first ever ECW (WWE version) match on Sci-Fi

Looking back at TNA Slammiversary 2007

WWE Draft Lottery (2007) and Mr McMahon Appreciation Night edition of Raw ends with Vince McMahon blown up in a Limousine

Looking back at how PA residents, news and entertainment outlets, and the stock market reacted to Mr McMahon’s ‘murder’

Audio: Vince McMahon sells Raw to Donald Trump

Looking back at how news and entertainment outlets and the stock market reacted to Donald Trump ‘purchasing’ Raw

Looking back at ROH ‘Manhattan Mayhem’ event 2009

VH1 tapes ‘100 Most Shocking Music Moments’ hosted by Chris Jericho

WWE releases Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) after ‘choking’ Justin Roberts during Raw debut of Nexus

Dixie Carter’s ‘nice surprise’ for Slammiversary and teases a future reveal that was supposed to ‘change TNA forever’

Looking back at TNA Slammiversary 2010, 2014

WWE releases Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Curt Hawkins, Teddy Long, Brodus Clay, Aksana, Evan Bourne, Yoshi Tatsu, Michael Tarver, Jacob Novak, Shane Canterbury, and Referee Marc Harris

Audio: Vader makes surprise appearance on Raw and wrestles his last ever match for WWE

Looking back at WWE No Way Out 2012

Looking back at NJPW 40th Anniversary Tour Dominion 6:16 event 2012

Looking back at WWE Payback 2013

CM Punk and AJ Lee get married

Team 3D (2014) and Gail Kim (2016) announced for TNA Hall Of Fame

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2015, 2018

WWE announces the participants for first ever Cruiserweight Classic

Sarah Logan begins the transformation from The Riott Squad into a Viking Raider

Gable Steveson investigated for sexual misconduct

Looking back at AAA Verano de Escandalo event 2019

Looking back at AAA Conquista Total Gira 2019 event and the incident involving a fan grabbing Scarlett Bordeaux

Impact Wrestling releases Scarlett Bordeaux

Paul Heyman removed as WWE Executive Director of Monday Night RAW

Looking back at WWE Backlash 2020, the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, and the debut of Omos as a Ninja

WWE causes controversy during the pandemic by allowing select fans back to the Performance Center as long as they don’t wear face masks

Evolve becomes the first big promotion casualty during the Pandemic

Audio: Ricky Starks makes his AEW debut (vs Cody Rhodes for TNT Championship)

Audio: The R-Truth Game Show makes its debut

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

Thunder Rosa takes exception to Triple H’s claim that WWE has the best women’s wrestling in the world. A comment she would never make again once hired by AEW

Audio: How does Eva Marie make her WWE RAW return and defeat Naomi in a match where she didn’t even wrestle?

Audio: Gunther defeats Ricochet (c) and begins his record 666 day reign as Intercontinental Champion

Paige announces her departure from WWE after eleven years with the company

Audio: Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida for DUI and driving under suspension

WWE Board Of Directors investigates of Vince McMahon over $3 Million hush money payout to Janel Grant

Audio: What was Vince McMahon’s response to WWE Board Of Directors investigation and Stephanie McMahon replacing Vince as Interim CEO? It’s pretty funny

Audio: Brock Lesnar makes a surprise return to WWE and attacks Roman Reigns which sets up infamous SummerSlam match

Sasha Banks is quietly released unconditionally from WWE

Audio: ‘Counterfeit Bucks’: CM Punk’ memorable return on the debut episode of AEW Collision

Carlito signs with WWE after a fourteen-year absence

Looking back at WWE Clash At The Castle 2024

Looking back at TNA: Against All Odds 2024

Audio: Jeff Hardy makes his memorable return to TNA after leaving AEW

And so much more!

