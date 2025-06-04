Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 23) covering the period of 6/4 thru 6/10. Running Time: 5 Hours 24 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 23 (6/4 – 6/10)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 24 MINUTES

Looking back at the 2nd ‘Star Wars ’81’ event featuring Bruiser Brody, Kerry Von Erich, Gary Hart and others

Vince McMahon purchases Capitol Wrestling Corporation from his father Vince Sr

Looking back at the Fritz Von Erich Retirement Show (1982)

Harley Race ends Ric Flair’s 631-day reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion

Memorable Philadelphia Spectrum match, featuring Big John Studd front face lock to Andre The Giant for 8+ minutes. And yes, there is footage of this online

Infamous Pipers Pit with Roddy Piper cracking a coconut over Jimmy Snuka’s head finally airs nationwide.

Audio: Fascinating YouShoot clip of Roddy Piper speaking on the Pipers Pit with Jimmy Snuka

Despite Nick Bockwinkel, Mean Gene Okerlund, Verne Gagne, and Arnold Skaaland called as character witnesses, Ken Patera and Masa Saito are found guilty of battery, criminal damage, and obstruction of justice (from the 1984 McDonalds incident)

Kerry Von Erich involved in a serious Motorcycle accident with a Police Car resulting in a shattered ankle, dislocated hip, and deep lacerations

Looking back at NWA Clash Of The Champions II: Miami Mayhem 1988

Looking back at UWF Beach Brawl 1991

Kevin Nash makes WWF debut as the Bodyguard of Shawn Michaels

Undertaker makes a rare appearance at USWA event 1993

WWF holds their first ever Hall Of Fame Ceremony (1994) inducting Freddie Blassie, Buddy Rogers, Bobo Brazil, Arnold Skaaland, Gorilla Monsoon, Chief Jay Strongbow, and James Dudley

Roddy Piper impersonator kills it on the mic during Jerry Lawler’s ‘Kings Court’ segment

NBC cancels WrestleMania XI special, thanks to Shaq and ‘Earth 2’

After meeting with Eric Bischoff, Ted Turner agrees to add WCW show on Monday Nights to directly compete with WWF. And that wasn’t the only competition Turner created this week

Chris Benoit wrestles tryout dark matches for WWF (against Owen Hart, Adam Bomb, and Bob Holly.

Kevin Nash makes his WCW Monday Nitro debut and joins Scott Hall to form The Outsiders

Audio: Funny Kevin Nash YouShoot appearances: Nash plays ‘The Ho Bag’, ‘What A Dic*, and talks Rats and NWhOes

Brian Pillman signs with World Wrestling Federation

Looking back at ECW Wrestlepalooza ’97

Looking back at WWF King Of The Ring 1997 and the KOR Winner: Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Three Faces of Foley Raw segments conclude with Mankind giving the mandible claw to Jim Ross

TV Program ‘American Edge’ airs segment on WCW Power Plant including interviews with Eric Bischoff, DDP, and others

Audio: Roddy Piper and Kevin Nash speak on a backstage incident following an episode of Monday Nitro

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart have a backstage incident over various issues including ‘Sunny Days’

Dennis Rodman fined by Chicago Bulls and NBA after skipping NBA Finals practice and media to attend WCW Monday Nitro event

Audio: Vince McMahon revealed as the ‘Higher Power’ and Steve Austin becomes the CEO (for a day) of WWF. Coincidentally, this was Episode 316 of Raw

Audio: Terry Funk defends the WCW Hardcore Title against Eric Bischoff

Goldberg returns to action after 6+ month absence due to serious arm injury

Intoxicated Sandman exposes himself several times during ECW match

KOR qualifying match on Raw featuring Brock Lesnar vs Steve Austin cancelled as Austin walks out of WWE due to creative differences and more

NWATNA makes it debut on Pay Per View with first ever $9.99 episode of Impact

Looking back at WWE Insurrextion 2003

Kurt Angle returns to WWE action from neck surgery nine months earlier than expected

Randy Orton debuts RKO finisher on Raw

JBL fired from CNBC due to ‘Goosestep’ incident in Munich, Germany

WWE issues then withdraw their apology for JBL ‘Goosestep’ incident

Audio: JBL’s epic Promo on CNBC, fans, and lots more (from Smackdown)

Kenzo Suzuki makes his shi**y WWE debut

John Cena (Raw) and Chris Benoit (Smackdown) are #1 picks for 2005 WWE Draft Lottery

Audio: Looking back at the John Cena / Christian confrontation and Christian’s WWE exit three months later

Audio: Paul Heyman and ECW stars appear on Raw to hype up first ever ECW One Night Stand PPV

Joey Styles signs deal with WWE to commentate ECW ONS PPV

Terry Funk declines WWE offer to appear at ECW ONS PPV

Looking back at Hardcore Homecoming event from ECW Arena 2005

Looking back at WWE vs ECW: Head To Head event 2006

WWE signs D-Lo Brown 2008 and Chris Masters 2009

Looking back at TNA Slammiversary PPV 2008, 2012

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules PPV 2009, 2017

Audio: Jeff Hardy def Edge to win WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Audio: CM Punk cashes in MITB Briefcase to def Jeff Hardy for WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Edge wants a divorce from Vickie Guerrero

WWE writes Batista off TV as WWE Champion due to injury.

Nexus destroys John Cena, Justin Roberts, WWE Staff, and the ring to close out memorable ‘Viewers Choice’ of Raw 2010

Mick Foley requests and is granted his release from TNA

Audio: Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan announce the ‘firing’ of Mick Foley on Impact.

Andy Leavine wins WWE Tough Enough

Hulk Hogan quietly announces his retirement from the ring, and the internet and fan reaction is just as quiet

Barbie Blank (aka Kelly Kelly) leaves WWE

Audio: John Cena and AJ Styles hype up their upcoming battle at MITB PPV 2016

Looking back at the heavily criticized WWE Super Showdown event from 2019

Audio: Undertaker and Bill Goldberg comment on their very underwhelming match at WWE Super Showdown

Drake Maverick gets a second chance and is resigned to NXT

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2020, 2022

WWE releases Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett

Audio: Vickie Guerrero introduces her latest ‘signing’ Andrade El Idolo (making his AEW debut) on Dynamite

Impact Wrestling announces the return of live fans in attendance since the beginning of the pandemic for Slammiversary 2021

Audio: Memorable promo exchange between Scott D’Amore, Don Callis and Tony Khan during an episode of Impact Wrestling

Audio: Kamille def Serena Deeb for NWA Women’s World Championship and begins her 813-day reign as Champion

Audio: Billy Corgan and Mickie James announce their first ever all Women’s PPV event: NWA EmPowerrr for August 2021

Audio: Dave Meltzer is left speechless after questioning Triple H about NXT creative during NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 Conference Call

AEW announces an interim World Champion will be crowned while CM Punk was inactive due to injury

Audio: MVP drops a diss track on Bobby Lashley (Fall Mighty)

Looking back at WWE Hell In a Cell 2022

Audio: Cody Rhodes battles thru an excruciating injury (Torn Pec) against Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell

Audio: The Judgement Day adds a new member and destroy Edge .

Audio: AEW announces the creation of the All-Atlantic Championship

Audio: Olive branch? Tony Khan has a totally different take on Eric Bischoff (and his comments about CM Punk) just one week after his meltdown at Double Or Nothing Media Scrum

Audio: Tony Khan is caught off guard during a live interview when asked about the status of Miro in AEW

Sgt Slaughter is irate at Lacey Evans’ new character and the use of his finisher ‘without his permission’

AEW reveals the main event for the first ever episode of AEW Collision

Gunther reaches one year as WWE Intercontinental Champion

NBC does a 180 and decides not to renew Young Rock and cancels Season Four

Looking back at NXT Battleground 2024 (hosted by Sexyy Red)

Audio: Sexyy Red arrested for assault at NJ Airport just one day before NXT Battleground

Kamille celebrates the anniversary of her NWA World Championship win on Twitter while expressing frustration about her current status in AEW

Audio: Did Sabu predicted his death at 60 years old after having a final barbed wire match in GCW? Check out this eerie interview from 2024 and you decide

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E23 (6/4 – 6/10) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E23 (6/4 – 6/10)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E23 (6/4 – 6/10) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: