Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 22) covering the period of 5/28 thru 6/3. Running Time: 5 Hours.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 22 (5/28 – 6/3)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS

Harley Race def Dory Funk Jr for NWA World Heavyweight Title and ends Funk’s 1,563 reign as Champion.

Ric Flair def Kerry Von Erich 2 falls to 1 to regain NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The story behind Midnight Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) being hired then immediately fired by WWF.

Honky Tonk Man def Ricky Steamboat to win WWF IC Championship.

Audio: Honky Tonk Man (and Iron Shiek) speak on Ricky Steamboat throwing shade at IC Title match against HTM.

Brother Love makes his WWF TV debut.

No Holds Barred movie released in movie theatres.

After being fired a year earlier, The Rockers return and make their WWF TV debut.

‘Common Man’ Dusty Rhodes makes his 1991 WWF debut.

Celebrity Sleuth Magazine features photos of Madusa, Sherri Martel, Missy Hyatt, and several other women wrestlers.

Cactus Jack ‘Lost In Cleveland’ vignettes begin to air on WCW TV.

Ranger Ross sues WCW for Racial Discrimination.

Matt Hardy makes WWF debut.

Audio: The Rock (as Flex Kavana) makes his pro wrestling and promo debut.

WWF sends a Cease and Desist letter to Scott Hall after his controversial WCW Monday Nitro debut.

Audio: Brian Pillman’s controversial ECW return promo after serious Humvee accident.

Looking back at World Wrestling Peace Festival (1996).

Audio: ECW vs USWA war begins.

Booker T appears in 1-800-Collect Commercial as a boxer.

Looking back at WWF In Your House 22: Over The Edge (1998).

Darren Drosdov debuts LOD ‘Puke’ character.

NBC airs the awful documentary on Jessie ‘The Body’ Ventura.

The trial of Jerome Young (New Jack) for assault against 17 year old Erich Kulas beings and ends with not guilty verdict.

Audio: Original news reports of ‘Mass Transit’ incident.

Audio: New Jack speaks on the assault trial and its outcome.

One of the first cases of massive fake news and ‘being first over being right’ reporting by wrestling sites: Tammy Sytch removed from WCW TV after Kimberly Page finding drug paraphernalia allegedly belonging to Sytch.

Audio: DT’s favorite WCW Hardcore Match of all time: Terry Funk (c) defends against Chris Candido on a barn and the infamous ‘horse kick’ incident.

Audio: Nothing is finer than having a sixty niner with Scott Steiner.

Brian Lawler fired after drug arrest at Canadian Border prior to WWF Raw event.

Brian Ong dies while training with Dalip Singh (Great Khali) at a California wrestling school.

WWE sends Eddie Guerrero home and into drug rehab after showing up for Raw event in no condition to perform.

Audio: Steve Blackman and Trish Stratus’ ‘Three’s Company’ skit.

Audio: The WCW/ECW invasion angle official begins with Lance Storm interfering during ‘WWF’ match on Raw.

Identity of The Stalker’s ‘voice’ is revealed.

Audio: Undertaker vs Tommy Dreamer and a bucket of ‘vomit’.

Audio: Kevin Nash announces a new member of NWO (WWE version).

NWA TNA hires Don West for their announcing team.

WWE promotes 2003 Divas Search by featuring pics of fans and ‘girls next door’, two who were later revealed to be XXX Porn Stars.

Audio: Mr America and Vince McMahon take lie detector tests on Smackdown.

Audio: Highlights of Vince McMahon’s 2004 appearance on TSN ‘Off The Record’ and some memorable discussions that are very relevant today.

Audio: Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and Paul Heyman exchange barbs on Raw to hype ECW One Night Stand (2005).

Looking back at WWE One Night Stand PPV (2007, 2008).

WWE signs Curtis Axel and Kalisto.

‘LA Lakers’ vs ‘Denver Nuggets’ main event WWE Raw.

Kia Stevens (Kharma) leaves WWE due to pregnancy.

Brock Lesnar’s autobiography ‘Death Clutch’ hits stores.

TNA announces the creation of their own Hall of Fame and the first recipient, Jeff Jarrett.

Looking back at the time Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston were WWE ratings killers in 2012.

Matt Hardy ‘Anti-Bullying’ Ring Of Honor promo debuts.

Looking back at TNA Slammiversary XI event (2013).

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson signs with TNA and Bellator.

Charlotte def Nattie to win vacant NXT Womens Title (2014).

Looking back at WWE Payback PPV (2014).

Audio: Batista quits WWE again on Raw.

Audio: Seth Rollins breaks up The Shield.

Sami Zayn undergoes Shoulder Surgery.

Destination America adds Ring Of Honor to their programming and announces ROH/TNA airing back to back.

Looking back at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV (2015).

‘Broken’ Matt Hardy takes his feud with Jeff Hardy to a whole new level.

Audio: Alexa Bliss presents Bailey: This Is Your Life!

Audio: WWE NXT asks: Who Is Bianca Belair (2018)

Camp WWE cancelled after two seasons

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: XXV

Audio: Johnny Gargano (c) defends NXT Championship against Adam Cole (rated 5.25 stars by Dave Meltzer)

Looking back at the two attempts WWE made to clown Britt Baker to WWE Universe (Includes Nia Jax Match from RAW)

WWE 24/7 Championship fuc*ery begins with R-Truth losing then regaining the title while playing golf

Terri Runnels arrested (and later acquitted) for bringing a Glock 9MM handgun into Tampa International Airport

Henry Cejudo leaks video of Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson laughing it up backstage right after on-air altercation during AEW Dynamite

Audio: WWE airs horrendous angle on SmackDown of Jeff Hardy ‘arrested’ after DUI crash and running over Elias

Ric Flair signs over the rights of ‘The Man’ trademark to WWE for Becky Lynch

Audio: Jimmy Smith reflects on joining WWE RAW commentary team, Vince McMahon, fan/wrestler reaction and more

WWE promotes Nick Khan to WWE Board Of Directors

Audio: Tony Khan’ unhinged AEW Dynamite ‘Commercial’ trashing WWE and Nick Khan for having talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling

Looking back at AEW: Double Or Nothing 2021, 2022, 2023

Audio: Chris Jericho and Inner Circle thanks fans after Stadium Stampede Match

Audio: Willie Urbina fired from AEW Spanish Announcing Team after offensive imitation of Hikaru Shida

Athena and Stokely Hathaway makes their AEW debuts

Karl Anderson butt dials his wife at 3AM and is caught partying with the ladies, It doesn’t end well on Twitter.

Audio: Tony Khan’ Greatest Unhinged Profanity Laced Meltdown Of All Time. And it’s thanks to Eric Bischoff providing a terrible take about CM Punk and his value in AEW

Audio: Only days after Double Or Nothing, newly crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk announces a major injury on Dynamite (which led to AEW Interim World Champion)

Audio: MJF infamous Dynamite promo begging to be fired and calling Tony Khan a ‘Fu*king Mark’

Audio: Kris Statlander ends Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak (at 60) and wins TBS Championship at Double Or Nothing

Controversy erupts as Lead Singer of Violent Idols performs live during Anarchy In The Arena Match at Double Or Nothing – in blackface

Audio: Max Caster (The Acclaimed) name drops Dominik Mysterio during infamous ‘cuck’ promo on Buddy Matthews

Looking back at NXT Battleground 2023

Audio: Closing moments of Ilja Dragunov vs Dijak Last Man Standing Match from NXT Battleground

Arn Anderson and Jake Hager exit AEW

Audio: Ethan Page makes his NXT debut

Audio: Current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace surprise appearance on NXT, challenging Roxanne Perez for Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground 2024

Audio: Stephanie Vaquer appears on AEW Dynamite and challenges Mercedes Mone at AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio share a memorable kiss on RAW

And so much more!

