Jerry Lawler sues WWF over use of ‘The King’ (Harley Race) at Tennessee events.

‘Bitter rivals’ Iron Sheik and Hacksaw Jim Duggan arrested in NJ for Drug and Alcohol possession. And what Iron Sheik clams at the Courthouse is hilarious.

Audio: Hacksaw Jim Duggan speaks on arrest with Iron Sheik.

Lex Luger def Michael PS Hayes to being a 523-day reign as NWA United States Champion.

Scott Hall makes WCW TV debut.

Brian Lee becomes first ever Smoky Mountain Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.

Looking back at WCW Slamboree: A Legends Reunion PPV (1993, 1994, 1995).

Audio: 16-year-old Jeff Hardy makes WWF debut (against 1-2-3 Kid).

Fake Undertaker (Brian Lee) makes WWF TV debut.

Audio: The closest you will ever get of Gordon Solie and Bobby Heenan commentating an ECW match: Terry Funk vs Tully Blanchard.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley makes his Monday Night Raw debut.

Savio Vega makes his WWF in ring debut.

Audio: Five minutes that changed the Monday Night Wars: Scott Hall arrives in WCW and declares war.

Audio: “I’m Not A Shark…..I’m A Man!”

Looking back at WWF In Your House 8: Beware Of Dog and Beware Of Dog II (1996).

Looking back at WWF Over The Edge PPV (1999).

Audio: Steve Blackman, Ahmed Johnson, Val Venis, Harley Race, and Bret Hart share some of their favorite Owen Hart rib stories.

WWF Owen Hart Raw tribute show (Raw Is Owen) scores 3rd highest rating (7.2) in Raw history.

Kevin Nash (c) vs Bret Hart for WCW Heavyweight Title on Jay Leno Show canceled due to death of Owen Hart.

Audio: Daffney def Crowbar to win WCW Cruiserweight Title.

Audio: 12-year-old Reid Flair (RIP) tries to place ‘peacemaker’ between David and Ric Flair on WCW Nitro.

Looking back at WWF Judgment Day PPV (2000, 2005, 2006).

Audio: Undertaker returns to WWF TV after eight-month absence and debuts the American Bad Ass character.

CompuServe debuts ‘Ask Rena’ (Mero) weekly Q&A column.

Triple H blows out quad muscle on Raw during Tag Team Title match (w/ Steve Austin) and lose the titles to Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit.

Days after Triple H tears quad, Chris Benoit suffers neck injury during tag team title defense (w/ Chris Jericho).

Audio: Joanie ‘Chyna’ Laurer vs Joey Buttafuoco (Celebrity Boxing 2002).

WWE premieres two new shows: WWE Confidential and Velocity.

NWATNA hires Mike Tenay as lead announcer for Impact.

Looking back at WWA ‘The Reckoning’ PPV (2003).

Audio: Bret Hart heartfelt promo at WWA ‘The Reckoning’ only months after suffering a stroke.

WWE receives huge backlash from fans after attempting a heart attack angle with Eddie Guerrero on Smackdown.

TNA releases Diamond Dallas Page.

TNA cancels all future Impact tapings until TV deal is finalized with Spike TV (Fall 2005).

The Dudleys launch Team 3D Academy Pro Wrestling School.

Audio: In an attempt to boost low TV ratings, Vince McMahon announces ‘McMahon’s Million Dollar Mania’.

Looking back at XPW reunion show ‘Cold Day In Hell’ (2008).

Looking back at TNA Sacrifice PPV (2009).

Audio: Kurt Angle vs Sting vs Mick Foley vs Jeff Jarrett: Ultimate Sacrifice Match.

Looking back at WWE ‘Over The Limit’ PPV (2010, 2011).

Audio: Batista quits WWE live on Raw.

Audio: WWE announces Bret Hart as intern Raw General Manager.

Sinclair Broadcasting Group purchases Ring Of Honor.

Comparing Sinclair Broadcasting and WWE stock in 2011 and today.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor ‘Supercard Of Honor VI’ (2011).

Chris Jericho suspended by WWE after kicking Brazilian Flag during live WWE event.

Audio: Chris Jericho speaks on the Brazilian Flag incident.

Sami Zayn makes his NXT debut.

Looking back at NJPW ‘Back To The Yokohama Arena’ PPV (2014).

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules PPV (2016).

Looking back at WWE Backlash PPV (2017)

Alberto El Patron (Del Rio) becomes a US Citizen

Looking back at WWE RAW episode when Max Caster appeared as Bobby Lashley’s ‘sister’

All Elite Wrestling makes history: Looking back at their first ever event, AEW Double Or Nothing 2019

Trivia Question: Who were involved in the first ever match in AEW history?

Audio: AEW roster, led by Cody Rhodes, thanks the fans for their support leading into Double Or Nothing

Audio: Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes share a moment following their match at AEW DON

Jon Moxley, Brian Cage and Dean Malenko sign with AEW

Audio: Looking back at ‘The Electric Chair’ segment where Sami Zayn named dropped AEW on Monday Night RAW

Hana Kimura tragically passes away at 22

Looking back at AEW: Double Or Nothing 2020 and 2024

Audio: FTR make their AEW debut on Dynamite

This week was not a good week for marriages: Zachary Wentz/Kimber Lee, Charlotte Flair/Andrade, Myles Borne/Jaydn Bostian all get married (and ultimately split up)

WWE introduces NXT and trainees as live fans on televised events during the early days of the pandemic (Pre Thunderdome)

Audio: John Cena’s cowers to China and apologies for calling Taiwan a country (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver)

Ric Flair to come out of retirement for one final match. Ricky Steamboat will not be his opponent

Audio: Coming soon to NXT 2.0: Giovanni Vinci

Looking back at NJPW: Resurgence 2023

Audio: Mercedes Mone vs Willow Nightingale for first ever NJPW Strong Women’s Championship

Looking back at WWE Night Of Champions 2023

Audio: Jimmy Uso superkicks Roman Reigns as The Bloodline implosion begins (WWE NOC 2023)

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Under Siege 2023 PPV

Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan pulled from appearing in Queen Of The Ring Movie (replaced by Kamille and Toni Storm)

Sabu makes his memorable AEW debut on Dynamite

Bret Hart becomes the first wrestler to ever receive a Star on the Canada Walk Of Fame

Roman Reigns surpasses 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion

Looking back at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024

Audio: Kris Statlander turns on Willow Nightingale at AEW DON 2024

Audio: Adam Cole and MJF make their surprise but somewhat odd returns at AEW DON 2024

Triple H announces SummerSlam to become two-night events

TKO merges WWE and UFC live event operations and slowly begin the process of permanently changing WWE event structure

Audio: Jim Ross grades AEW after their first 5 years in existence. What grade would you give AEW?

And so much more!

