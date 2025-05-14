Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 20) covering the period of 5/14 thru 5/20. Running Time: 4 Hours 10 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 20 (5/14 – 5/20)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 27 MINUTES

The era of Bruno begins: Bruno Sammartino def Buddy Rogers to win WWWF Championship.

Andy Kaufman passes away from Lung Cancer at 35 years old.

Audio: AWA fu**ery: Playboy Buddy Rose & Doug Somers win the AWA Tag Team titles on a count out (from Scott Hall and Curt Hennig).

Looking back at WCW Capital Combat: The Return Of Robocop (1990).

Looking back at WCW SuperBrawl (1991).

Audio: Sid Vicious vs El Gigante: Stretcher Match

Looking back at WCW WarGames (1992).

Papa Shango places a voodoo curse on a vomiting Ultimate Warrior, and the feud begins.

AAA Promotion makes its debut (1992).

Audio: The biggest upset in Raw histoy? The Kid def Razor Ramon.

Audio: Marty Janetty makes WWF return and def Shawn Michaels for IC Championship.

‘A Current Affair’ episode debuts profiling the tragedies surrounding the Von Erich family.

Looking back at ECW: When Worlds Collide (1994).

Audio: Arn Anderson speaks on his one match in ECW and why it sucked.

Looking back at AAA Triplemania II-B event (1994).

WWF makes significant changes in drug policy in an attempt to prevent abuse.

Looking back at the first ever WWF In Your House PPV (1995).

Audio: Bob Backlund announces his candidacy for President and makes some comical errors at some historical events.

Infamous Cliq Curtain Call takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Audio: Triple H, Jim Cornette, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash speak on the infamous MSG Curtain Call.

Looking back at WCW Slamboree (1996, 1997, 1998).

HBK infamous ‘Sunny Days’ Promo on Bret Hart airs on Raw.

Audio: Sean Waltman reveals a ‘Sunny Day’ story involving Shawn Michaels.

People Magazine wasn’t the only fools running high profile Internet Polls in 1998. Looking back when Ric Flair had led Time Magazine’s ‘Person Of The Century’ Poll.

Looking back at ECW ‘It Ain’t Seinfeld’ event (1998).

Taz debuts the FTW (F*** The World) Championship.

Audio: Eric Bischoff taunts Vince McMahon on WCW Thunder.

Audio: Chris Jericho’s introduces the participants in the Cruiserweight Battle Royal at Slamboree 1998.

Audio: The night Dean Malenko received one of the loudest pops in WCW history.

Referee Charles Robinson suffers collapsed lung after taking an elbow drop by Macho Man Randy Savage.

Looking back at WCW No Mercy UK PPV (1999).

Looking back at ECW Hardcore Heaven PPV (1999, 2000).

Audio: Godfather’s Ho (Bobcat) wins WWF Hardcore Title from Crash Holly.

Audio: Don Tony’s favorite WWF Hardcore Title match: Gerald Brisco vs Crash Holly.

Looking back at WWE Judgement Day PPV (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009).

Vince McMahon makes return appearance on HBO’s ‘On The Record with Bob Costas’.

Zach Gowan makes WWF TV debut – by having his prosthetic leg yanked off by Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Ron ‘The Truth’ Killings wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship for the 2nd time.

Mordecai makes WWE main roster debut.

Audio: Bobby Heenan on The Dennis Miller Show.

TNA suspends Jeff Hardy.

Looking back at TNA Hard Justice PPV (2005).

Tickets for ECW One Night Stand go on sale and immediately sells out.

Looking back at TNA Sacrifice PPV (2006, 2010).

‘See No Evil’ starring Kane hits movie theatres.

WWE releases Sabu, Shelly Martinez, Scotty 2 Hotty, Nick Mitchell, Carlito and Angel Williams (Angelina Love).

Audio: Bret Hart defeats The Miz to win the WWE US Championship.

Hulk Hogan sues Fruity Pebbles Cereal (Post).

Audio: TNA rebrands as ‘Impact Wrestling’ and ‘Wrestling Matters’.

TNA signs Brooke Hogan.

Looking back at WWE Over The Limit PPV (2012).

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules PPV (2013).

Audio: Kevin Owens makes WWE main roster debut.

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable (2015).

Samoa Joe makes NXT debut.

Looking back at WWE Payback PPV (2015).

Destination American announces cancellation of TNA Programming effective September 2015.

Audio: New Day ‘Time Machine’ skit poking fun at The Vaudvillains

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Chicago (2017)

WWE signs Io Sky (Io Shirai)

WWE and FOX agree on a five-year deal to air SmackDown on Fox beginning in 2019

Charges dropped in the sexual assault case against Enzo Amore

Ashley Massaro tragically passes away at 39

Audio: Mick Foley introduces WWE 24/7 Championship on RAW to a less than stellar response from live audience and IWC

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank 2019

Audio: Brock Lesnar makes surprise return, screws Mustafa Ali and wins MITB Briefcase

Audio: Mustafa Ali reveals how everything went down behind the scenes at MITB and Brock Lesnar return

Audio: Firefly Fun House takes a very dark turn as Bray Wyatt introduces us to The Fiend

Audio: Shad Gaspard tragically passes away at 39 (news coverage)

D-Von Dudley retires from in-ring competition

Audio: Jim Cornette stirs up controversy discussing Becky Lynch pregnancy

Looking back at WWE Backlash 2021

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Under Siege 2021

Alexander Wolfe is kicked out of Imperium AND WWE in the same week

WWE releases eight including Velveteen Dream, Alexander Wolfe, Jessamyn Duke, Adnan Virk and Drake Wuertz

WBD announces new AEW: Rampage TV series coming to TNT

Sasha Banks and Naomi quit WWE

Audio: Michael Cole on air reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi quitting WWE

Stephanie McMahon announces an abrupt leave of absence from WWE

Audio: RK-Bro (RAW Tag Champions) vs The Usos (SmackDown Tag Champions) battle in a Tag Team Unification Match

Audio: Max Dupri makes his WWE TV debut

WBD announces new AEW: Collision TV series coming to TNT

AEW announces the creation of a new YouTube series: “Meal And A Match”

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker get married

Mark Henry leaves AEW

Audio: The beginning of the end of Ricky Starks in AEW. Ricky Starks expresses frustration over not being used and media pushing injuries as the excuse

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E20 (5/14 – 5/20) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E20 (5/14 – 5/20)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E20 (5/14 – 5/20) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: