This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Ep 1) 1/1 – 1/7 **Updated For 2025!**

Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Episode 1) covering the period of 1/1 thru 1/7. Running Time: 4 Hours 15 Minutes

Updated for 2025!

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 1 (1/1 – 1/7)

RUJNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 15 MINUTES

DT researches and corrects decades of misinformation regarding Stan Hansen’s debut match.

Top stars and St Louis fans pack The Checkerdome for Sam Muchnick Retirement Show.

Prime Time Wrestling debuts on USA Network.

Looking back at WCW/NJPW Supershow II (1992) Supershow III (1993).

In between WWF and WCW, Hulk Hogan competes in Japan.

Macho Man Randy Savage makes WCW in ring debut.

Public Enemy leave ECW for WCW.. Sandman vs Konnan.. Shane Douglas returns (and Dean is dead).. Stevie Richards breakout match.. Rey Mysterio plays ‘chicken’.. Audio: Beulah pregnant.. RVD ECW debut match and more: Looking back at ECW House Party ’96.

Riki Choshu wrestles five retirement matches in one night.

Audio: Thirty minutes of soap opera saga that led up to the infamous WCW ‘Fingerpoke Of Doom’.

Audio: Tony Schiovane spoils Mick Foley’s WWF Championship win.

Audio: Looking back at the night Mankind def The Rock to win the WWF Championship.

Audio: Road Dogg vs Al Snow battle for the Hardcore Title in the snow.

In between WCW and WWF, Chris Benoit returns to Japan as Wild Pegasus.

Looking back at Wrestling World 2000, 2004, 2005

Audio: Stephanie McMahon declares Chris Jericho and Chyna co-IC Champions. A three week title reign WWE does not recognize.

D-Generation X mocks Mankind with ‘Have A Bad Day’.

‘The Triple H Show’ in full force. Triple H appears on Raw ten different times in the same night.

Looking back at the last ECW televised event: Guilty As Charged ’01.

One of the loudest crowd ‘pops’ in WWF/WWE history in MSG: Triple H returns after career-threatening quadriceps injury.

Audio: Al Wilson and Dawn Marie get married on Smackdown in their underwear.

Audio: Kenzo Suzuki challenges John Cena to a Battle Rap.

Looking back at the night Brock Lesnar fought Shinsuke Nakamura in Japan.

WWE releases Juventud Guerrera.

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution PPV (2007).

Looking back at WWE New Year’s Revolution PPV (2007).

Audio: Kevin Federline vs John Cena.

WWE signs Natalya Neidhart.

Looking back at Wrestle Kingdom II (2008), III (2009), IV (2010), V (2011)

January 4, 2010: TNA Impact Live vs WWE Raw.

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and others make TNA Impact debuts.

Jeff Hardy indicted on drug trafficking charges the same day he makes TNA return.

Bret Hart returns to WWE Raw (as guest host) after twelve year absence.

Audio: Chris Jericho returns to Raw after 16 month absence and trolls the fans.

Audio: Warrior slams Nash. Nash challenges Warrior to MMA fight. Warrior responds.

John Cena lands the cover of Fruity Pebbles Cereal Boxes.

WWE releases Kaitlyn.

Audio: WWE special ‘Old School Raw’ episode highlighted by the return of Jake The Snake Roberts.

Audio: Interesting look back at 2014 Paul Heyman / Brock Lesnar promo.

TNA debuts on Destination America channel.

Audio: The Authority ‘fire’ Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, and Ryback during ‘John Cena Appreciation Night’, and the fans could care less.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Shinsuke Nakamura set to leave NJPW for WWE.

Wrestle Kingdom 10, 11, 12, 13 each provide memorable top MOTY candidates for each event. (Okada vs Tanahashi: 2016) 11 (Okada vs Omega: 2017), 12 (Omega vs Jericho: 2018) and 13 (Omega vs Tanahashi: 2019)

TNA debuts on Pop TV channel.

WWE tapes pilot episode of ‘WWE Kids’, which never makes it to TV or Network.

Audio: Royal Rumble contract signing between AJ Styles and John Cena. Plus an interesting tidbit from DT regarding Styles and Cena since this contract signing.

The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page and Yound Bucks) reveal the creation of All Elite Wrestling

TNA Impact Wrestling: Homecoming results (2019)

New Day with Big E, dressed as Baby New Year, ring in New Year on RAW

Jushin Thunder Liger retires from pro wrestling

Undisputed Era rack up the trophies at 2020 NXT Year End Awards

Audio: Jon Moxley returns to AEW after previously losing AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega

NXT New Year’s Evil PPV results 2021, 2022

WWE Day 1 PPV results 2022

Audio: Sasha Banks makes her debut as Mercedes Mone at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

And so much more!

====

====

====

